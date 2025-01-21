Times Higher Education Awards Asia 2025: shortlist announced

Universities from Thailand and Singapore are among the top performers on this year’s Times Higher Education Awards Asia shortlist, with both countries securing more nominations than any other.
In total, 80 finalists have been shortlisted across 10 categories that span the full range of university activity. Thai and Singaporean universities, which received 12 nominations each, were closely followed by those in India, which received 11.
Hong Kong continues to outperform relative to its size, with universities there securing eight nominations. Filipino institutions also appear on the list eight times.
There were more than 500 entries in total to the awards, which are now in their seventh year. In total, 16 different countries and territories are represented across the finalists.
Some universities were nominated in multiple categories, most notably Japan’s Hiroshima University, Nanyang Technological University, Singapore and the National University of Singapore, which all bagged four spots each on the list.
Similarly, Pakistan’s Beaconhouse National University, James Cook University Singapore, India’s O.P. Jindal Global University, The Chinese University of Hong Kong and The Hong Kong Polytechnic University were all shortlisted three times.
Phil Baty, THE’s chief global affairs officer, said the list of nominees gives “an unprecedented insight into the exceptional work taking place right across this richly diverse and vibrant region”.
“The 2025 shortlist is typical of what we’ve come to expect, boasting stories of great vision, innovation and incredible dedication, across the 10 category areas,” he said.
“The continued enthusiasm for these awards is what makes them the most coveted in the sector, and because of the sheer number of entries we now receive, those who feature on the shortlist should be extremely proud.”
The winners will be announced at an awards ceremony in Macao on 22 April, the first day of THE’s Asia Universities Summit. The summit will be hosted in partnership with Macau University of Science and Technology.
Times Higher Education Awards Asia 2025: the shortlist
International Strategy of the Year
- Hiroshima University (Japan)
- Huachiew Chalermprakiet University (Thailand)
- James Cook University, Singapore (Singapore)
- Kyung Hee University (South Korea)
- Nagoya University (Japan)
- Nanyang Technological University, Singapore (Singapore)
- National University of Singapore (Singapore)
- Tianjin Normal University (China)
Leadership and Management Team of the Year
- Ahmedabad University (India)
- Hiroshima University (Japan)
- JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research (India)
- Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (India)
- National Dong Hwa University (Taiwan)
- National University of Singapore (Singapore)
- O.P. Jindal Global University (India)
- University of Management and Technology (Pakistan)
Most Innovative Teacher of the Year
- Muhammad Naveed Aasim, Beaconhouse National University (Pakistan)
- Sunit Vijay Jadhav, Symbiosis International University (India)
- David J. O’Regan, University of Malaya (Malaysia)
- Padmanabha Ramanujam, O.P. Jindal Global University (India)
- Shishir Saxena, Ahmedabad University (India)
- Pornpun Vivithanaporn, Mahidol University (Thailand)
- Ki Sum Samson Wong, The University of Hong Kong (Hong Kong)
- Bai Xuejun, Tianjin Normal University (China)
Outstanding Contribution to Environmental Leadership
- Beaconhouse National University (Pakistan)
- Burapha University (Thailand)
- Chulalongkorn University (Thailand)
- Ganja State University, in collaboration with European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, Regional Environmental Centre for the Caucasus, and AtkinsRéalis (Azerbaijan)
- Hiroshima University (Japan)
- Khwaja Fareed University of Engineering and Information Technology (Pakistan)
- Nanyang Technological University, Singapore (Singapore)
- Our Lady of Fatima University (Philippines)
Outstanding Contribution to Regional Development
- City University of Hong Kong (Hong Kong)
- Hanyang University (South Korea)
- IPB University (Indonesia)
- Mahidol University (Thailand)
- Rajamangala University of Technology Thanyaburi (RMUTT) (Thailand)
- Shiv Nadar University (India)
- The Hong Kong Polytechnic University (Hong Kong)
- Walailak University (Thailand)
Outstanding Support for Students
- Beaconhouse National University (Pakistan)
- Davao del Norte State College (Philippines)
- EMU University (Uzbekistan)
- IPB University (Indonesia)
- James Cook University, Singapore (Singapore)
- National Taiwan University (NTU) (Taiwan)
- National University of Singapore (Singapore)
- Quezon City University (Philippines)
Research Project of the Year: Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences
- Hiroshima University (Japan)
- Lovely Professional University (India)
- Necmettin Erbakan University (Turkey)
- Nueva Ecija University of Science and Technology (NEUST) (Philippines)
- O.P. Jindal Global University (India)
- The Chinese University of Hong Kong (Hong Kong)
- The Hong Kong Polytechnic University (Hong Kong)
- University of Makati (Philippines)
Research Project of the Year: STEM
- Carlos Hilado Memorial State University (Philippines)
- Istanbul Gelişim University (Turkey)
- James Cook University Singapore, in collaboration with Republic Polytechnic, Singapore Food Agency and The Fish Farmer (Singapore)
- Nanyang Technological University, Singapore (Singapore)
- Suranaree University of Technology (Thailand)
- The Chinese University of Hong Kong (Hong Kong)
- The Chinese University of Hong Kong, in collaboration with Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health (Hong Kong)
- Universiti Tunku Abdul Rahman (UTAR) (Malaysia)
Teaching and Learning Strategy of the Year
- Assumption University of Thailand (Thailand)
- Lovely Professional University (India)
- Nakhon Ratchasima Rajabhat University (Thailand)
- Panyapiwat Institute of Management (Thailand)
- Phenikaa University (Vietnam)
- Shifa Tameer-e-Millat University (Pakistan)
- Singapore Management University (Singapore)
- Sunway University (Malaysia)
Technological or Digital Innovation of the Year
- Chulalongkorn University (Thailand)
- Gordon College (Philippines)
- Istanbul University-Cerrahpaşa (Turkey)
- Nanyang Technological University, Singapore (Singapore)
- National University of Singapore (Singapore)
- Our Lady of Fatima University (Philippines)
- Phenikaa University (Vietnam)
- The Hong Kong Polytechnic University (Hong Kong)
