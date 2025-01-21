Times Higher Education Awards Asia 2025: shortlist announced

Universities from Thailand and Singapore are among the top performers on this year’s Times Higher Education Awards Asia shortlist, with both countries securing more nominations than any other.

In total, 80 finalists have been shortlisted across 10 categories that span the full range of university activity. Thai and Singaporean universities, which received 12 nominations each, were closely followed by those in India, which received 11.

Hong Kong continues to outperform relative to its size, with universities there securing eight nominations. Filipino institutions also appear on the list eight times.

There were more than 500 entries in total to the awards, which are now in their seventh year. In total, 16 different countries and territories are represented across the finalists.

ADVERTISEMENT

Some universities were nominated in multiple categories, most notably Japan’s Hiroshima University, Nanyang Technological University, Singapore and the National University of Singapore, which all bagged four spots each on the list.

Similarly, Pakistan’s Beaconhouse National University, James Cook University Singapore, India’s O.P. Jindal Global University, The Chinese University of Hong Kong and The Hong Kong Polytechnic University were all shortlisted three times.

ADVERTISEMENT

Phil Baty, THE’s chief global affairs officer, said the list of nominees gives “an unprecedented insight into the exceptional work taking place right across this richly diverse and vibrant region”.

“The 2025 shortlist is typical of what we’ve come to expect, boasting stories of great vision, innovation and incredible dedication, across the 10 category areas,” he said.

“The continued enthusiasm for these awards is what makes them the most coveted in the sector, and because of the sheer number of entries we now receive, those who feature on the shortlist should be extremely proud.”

The winners will be announced at an awards ceremony in Macao on 22 April, the first day of THE’s Asia Universities Summit. The summit will be hosted in partnership with Macau University of Science and Technology.

ADVERTISEMENT

Times Higher Education Awards Asia 2025: the shortlist

International Strategy of the Year

Leadership and Management Team of the Year

Most Innovative Teacher of the Year

Outstanding Contribution to Environmental Leadership

Outstanding Contribution to Regional Development

Outstanding Support for Students

Research Project of the Year: Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences

Research Project of the Year: STEM

Teaching and Learning Strategy of the Year

Technological or Digital Innovation of the Year