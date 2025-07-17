THE Awards Arab World 2025: shortlist announced

The shortlist for the Times Higher Education Awards Arab World 2025 has been announced, after a record-breaking haul of entries.
Nearly 700 submissions were received from 15 different countries and territories for the third edition of the annual awards.
In a particularly strong year for Palestinian institutions, An-Najah National University has been shortlisted five times – the most of any university in the running – followed by Al-Quds University with four. The University of Jordan has also been shortlisted four times.
Egypt was the most successful country overall, with its universities making 13 shortlist appearances, followed by Palestine and the United Arab Emirates both with 12, and Jordan with 10.
A total of 80 finalists have been shortlisted across 10 different categories, with 49 different institutions represented across 12 countries and territories.
“We launched THE Awards Arab World to highlight the brilliant, frequently inspirational work taking place at higher education institutions across the region, whatever their size, reputation or focus. By celebrating specific examples of excellence, these awards perfectly complement our broader, data-driven rankings,” said Phil Baty, chief global affairs officer at Times Higher Education.
“And once again, the region has delivered, with nearly 700 submissions coming in – that’s nearly twice as many entries as last year – exemplifying the innovation, dedication and sheer hard work taking place, day in and day out.
“Your enthusiasm and engagement mean that these awards are becoming increasingly prestigious, with the final ceremony now seen as a fixture in the region’s higher education calendar and, for us, a real highlight of our THE Arab Universities Summit.
“It’s THE’s great honour to promote your proudest work through these awards, and we look forward to celebrating in person with all our finalists in November.”
This year’s ceremony will close the first day of the 2025 THE Arab Universities Summit, the details for which will be confirmed imminently.
To read more about this year’s finalists, please visit the THE Awards Arab World 2025 website.
THE Awards Arab World 2025: the shortlist
International Strategy of the Year
- Al-Ahliyya Amman University (Jordan)
- Al-Quds University (Palestine)
- Arab Academy for Science, Technology and Maritime Transport (Egypt)
- Khalifa University (United Arab Emirates)
- King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals (Saudi Arabia)
- King Faisal University (Saudi Arabia)
- Kurdistan Technical Institute (Iraq)
- Palestine Ahliya University (Palestine)
Leadership and Management Team of the Year
- Al-Quds University (Palestine)
- Ajman University (United Arab Emirates)
- An-Najah National University (Palestine)
- Benha National University (Egypt)
- ESLSCA University (Egypt)
- German Jordanian University (Jordan)
- University of Anbar (Iraq)
- University of El Oued (Algeria)
Most Innovative Teacher of the Year
- Murad Al-Rajab, Abu Dhabi University (United Arab Emirates)
- Imad Barsoum, Khalifa University (United Arab Emirates)
- Chhaya Akshay Divecha, National University of Science and Technology (Oman)
- Dana Kakeesh, The University of Jordan (Jordan)
- Amr Mamdouh, Alamein International University (Egypt)
- Zahy Ramadan, Lebanese American University (Lebanon)
- Azzam Abu Rayash, Hamad Bin Khalifa University (Qatar)
- Fouad Zablith, American University of Beirut, Suliman S Olayan School of Business (Lebanon)
Outstanding Contribution to Environmental Leadership
- Ajman University (United Arab Emirates)
- Al-Ahliyya Amman University (Jordan)
- An-Najah National University (Palestine)
- University Cadi Ayyad of Marrakech (Morocco)
- Saint Joseph University of Beirut (Lebanon)
- Tanta University (Egypt)
- University of Al-Maarif (Iraq)
- University of Sharjah (United Arab Emirates)
Outstanding Contribution to Regional Development
- Al Balqa Applied University (Jordan)
- Al-Ahliyya Amman University (Jordan)
- Al-Quds University (Palestine)
- An-Najah National University (Palestine)
- University Cadi Ayyad of Marrakech (Morocco)
- Saint Joseph University of Beirut (Lebanon)
- The British University in Egypt (Egypt)
- The University of Jordan (Jordan)
Outstanding Support for Students
- Abu Dhabi University (United Arab Emirates)
- An-Najah National University (Palestine)
- Khalifa University (United Arab Emirates)
- King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals (Saudi Arabia)
- Middle East College (Oman)
- National University of Science and Technology (Oman)
- Saint Joseph University of Beirut (Lebanon)
- Taibah University (Saudi Arabia)
Research Project of the Year: Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences
- Arab Academy for Science, Technology and Maritime Transport, in collaboration with the University of South Carolina (Egypt)
- Gulf Medical University (United Arab Emirates)
- Hamad Bin Khalifa University (Qatar)
- Ibn Tofaïl University (Morocco)
- Qatar University (Qatar)
- Taibah University (Saudi Arabia)
- The University of Jordan (Jordan)
- University of Balamand, in collaboration with the Lebanese American University (Lebanon)
Research Project of the Year: STEM
- American University of Sharjah (United Arab Emirates)
- Badr University in Cairo (BUC) (Egypt)
- Jouf University (Saudi Arabia)
- King Saud University (Saudi Arabia)
- New York University Abu Dhabi (United Arab Emirates)
- Prince Sultan University (Saudi Arabia)
- The Hashemite University (Jordan)
- University of Hafr Al Batin (Saudi Arabia)
Teaching and Learning Strategy of the Year
- Abu Dhabi University (United Arab Emirates)
- Alamein International University (Egypt)
- Al-Quds University (Palestine)
- Arab Academy for Science, Technology and Maritime Transport (Egypt)
- Arab American University (Palestine)
- Nile University (Egypt)
- University of Al-Qadisiyah (Iraq)
- University of Basrah (Iraq)
Technological or Digital Innovation of the Year
- An-Najah National University (Palestine)
- Arab American University (Palestine)
- Benha National University (Egypt)
- Mohammed V University of Rabat (Morocco)
- National University of Science and Technology (Oman)
- Nile University (Egypt)
- Taiz University (Yemen)
- The University of Jordan (Jordan)
