THE Awards Arab World 2025: shortlist announced

The shortlist for the Times Higher Education Awards Arab World 2025 has been announced, after a record-breaking haul of entries.

Nearly 700 submissions were received from 15 different countries and territories for the third edition of the annual awards.

In a particularly strong year for Palestinian institutions, An-Najah National University has been shortlisted five times – the most of any university in the running – followed by Al-Quds University with four. The University of Jordan has also been shortlisted four times.

Egypt was the most successful country overall, with its universities making 13 shortlist appearances, followed by Palestine and the United Arab Emirates both with 12, and Jordan with 10.

A total of 80 finalists have been shortlisted across 10 different categories, with 49 different institutions represented across 12 countries and territories.

“We launched THE Awards Arab World to highlight the brilliant, frequently inspirational work taking place at higher education institutions across the region, whatever their size, reputation or focus. By celebrating specific examples of excellence, these awards perfectly complement our broader, data-driven rankings,” said Phil Baty, chief global affairs officer at Times Higher Education.

“And once again, the region has delivered, with nearly 700 submissions coming in – that’s nearly twice as many entries as last year – exemplifying the innovation, dedication and sheer hard work taking place, day in and day out.

“Your enthusiasm and engagement mean that these awards are becoming increasingly prestigious, with the final ceremony now seen as a fixture in the region’s higher education calendar and, for us, a real highlight of our THE Arab Universities Summit.

“It’s THE’s great honour to promote your proudest work through these awards, and we look forward to celebrating in person with all our finalists in November.”

This year’s ceremony will close the first day of the 2025 THE Arab Universities Summit, the details for which will be confirmed imminently.

To read more about this year’s finalists, please visit the THE Awards Arab World 2025 website.

THE Awards Arab World 2025: the shortlist

International Strategy of the Year

Leadership and Management Team of the Year

Most Innovative Teacher of the Year

Outstanding Contribution to Environmental Leadership

Outstanding Contribution to Regional Development

Outstanding Support for Students

Research Project of the Year: Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences

Research Project of the Year: STEM

Teaching and Learning Strategy of the Year

Technological or Digital Innovation of the Year