Times Higher Education Awards Arab World 2025: winners announced

An Iraqi university that was reconstructed after being taken over by militants has won the top prize for leadership at this year’s Times Higher Education Arab World awards.

The 2025 champions were crowned at a ceremony at the Mövenpick Hotel in Amman, bringing day one of the THE Asia Universities Summit to a close and marking a milestone year for the awards.

With nearly 700 submissions, almost twice as many as last year, the third edition of the awards drew an unprecedented level of engagement from across the region.

The University of Anbar secured the prestigious trophy for Leadership and Management Team of the Year.

Islamic State militants took over the Iraqi institution’s 300-acre campus in 2014, burning down libraries and looting laboratory equipment.

After the site was liberated in 2017, an audit found that 60 per cent of the university’s buildings had been destroyed, and many others had been severely damaged.

Following a fundraising campaign, the campus has been rebuilt, with environmental sustainability a key focus of the work. Anbar has also successfully tripled its research output and attracted international students.

The judges described the entry as “an important symbol of hope for Arab academia”.



THE editor Chris Havergal said the surge in entries was evidence of “the Arab sector’s vibrancy and its resilience in the face of obstacles that to the outside observer might seem insurmountable”.

He added that the 80 finalists, spanning 10 categories and representing 12 countries and territories, “exemplify these values”.

Palestine emerged as the standout performer of 2025, securing three category victories, including major honours for An-Najah National University and Palestine Ahliya University.

Iraq and the UAE each claimed two wins, while Egypt, Lebanon and Yemen were also represented on the winners’ stage.

“These efforts rightly add to the esteem of the region’s universities,” said Havergal. “Such inspiring achievements offer hope that, even in times of darkness, our brightest minds can signal a path to a more peaceful and prosperous future.”

This year’s shortlist, announced in July, included entries from 15 countries and territories.

An-Najah National University featured in the shortlist five times, followed closely by Al-Quds University and the University of Jordan, each with four shortlisted entries.

Egypt topped the national count with 13 shortlist appearances, ahead of Palestine and the UAE with 12 each.

In total, 80 finalists representing 49 institutions across 12 countries competed for honours in 10 categories.

Times Higher Education Awards Arab World 2025: the winners

Leadership and Management Team of the Year

Sponsored by Anderson Quigley

University of Anbar, Iraq

International Strategy of the Year

Palestine Ahliya University, Palestine

Highly commended: Khalifa University, United Arab Emirates

Most Innovative Teacher of the Year

Murad Al-Rajab, Abu Dhabi University, United Arab Emirates

Outstanding Contribution to Environmental Leadership

An-Najah National University, Palestine

Outstanding Contribution to Regional Development

Saint Joseph University of Beirut, Lebanon

Outstanding Support for Students

Sponsored by Studiosity

An-Najah National University, Palestine

Research Project of the Year: Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences

Arab Academy for Science, Technology and Maritime Transport, in collaboration with the University of South Carolina, Egypt

Research Project of the Year: STEM

New York University Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Highly commended: The Hashemite University, Jordan

Teaching and Learning Strategy of the Year

University of Al-Qadisiyah, Iraq

Technological or Digital Innovation of the Year

Taiz University, Yemen