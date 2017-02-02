Reality Just Ahead sign

Academics must act as diplomats, says vice-chancellor

University of East Anglia chief says scholars cannot assume that their research findings are ‘self-evident’

Crowds at Trump's inauguration

I am the scholar caught in Trump inauguration crowd controversy

Crowd scientist Keith Still on his time providing live analysis on Donald Trump’s inauguration – and the ensuing media storm

Global citizenship in HE a ‘loaded’ and ‘patronising’ concept

Researchers in South Africa say focus instead on developing ‘globally competent graduates’ 

Colm Tóibín

Reading great literature won’t improve Trump, says Colm Tóibín

Brooklyn author reflects on the new US president, Brexit and literature as he becomes chancellor of the University of Liverpool

Academics must act as diplomats, says vice-chancellor

University of East Anglia chief says scholars cannot assume that their research findings are ‘self-evident’

Global citizenship in HE a 'loaded' and 'patronising' concept

Researchers in South Africa say focus instead on developing ‘globally competent graduates’ 

Reading great literature won't improve Trump, says Colm Tóibín

Brooklyn author reflects on the new US president, Brexit and literature as he becomes chancellor of the University of Liverpool

International students ‘over-confident’, study suggests

Academics think overseas students are unsuccessful at half of important activities, according to research

Data analysis: latest Hesa figures on state school entrants

Some members of Russell Group still lag behind sector on access for state school students

Concerns raised over Sir Mark Walport’s new powers

Scientists have mixed reactions to announcement of UKRI leader

Trump makes funding threat to Berkeley over cancelled speech

US president attacks institution on Twitter after Milo Yiannopoulos event sparks violence

EU student applications to UK down 7% after Brexit vote

Ucas January deadline figures show 5% fall across all students

‘Market movements’ could change nature of universities

Dramatic student number shifts revealed by Ucas figures come as uncertainty looms on multiple fronts

UK universities: ‘embrace technology or risk falling behind’

Jisc report for Hepi says technology is a ‘key tool’ in responding to challenges laid down by TEF

Mobile students have ‘higher levels of self-efficacy’

Study finds that students with greater self-belief are less likely to view new cultures as a ‘threatening challenge’

How universities might shape their Brexit futures

Oxford’s appointment of head of Brexit strategy offers sector food for thought

Tackle ‘reporting bias’ in pedagogy research

Author of new research says journals are ‘not doing’ enough to combat the phenomenon

I am the scholar caught in Trump inauguration crowd controversy

Crowd scientist Keith Still on his time providing live analysis on Donald Trump’s inauguration – and the ensuing media storm

Trump travel ban is ‘dimming the lamp of liberty’

Heads of US universities unite to condemn US president’s executive order

A ‘quiet revolution’ in Welsh education

Teacher training reform offers big opportunities for Wales, says Claire Taylor

THE podcast: 2-8 February 2017 issue review

The latest stories from Times Higher Education discussed by the editorial team

Futuristic car
Top universities for working with most innovative firms

Data reveal institutions that have co-authored the most papers with top 25 firms in new innovation list

Businessman with smiley face cardboard box on his head
Laurie Taylor – 2 February 2017

The official weekly newsletter of the University of Poppleton. Finem respice!

CV on old typewriter
Going paperless: ORCID is the new CV
February 2, 2017

Tired of the lies and back-patting that CVs are made of, Roger Watson eyes an alternative with a long list of virtues

Gender equality: universities are still all talk and too many trousers
February 2, 2017

Female academics’ feedback on issues such as ‘acceptable’ norms reveals a sector far from its ideals, say Laurie Cohen and Jo Duberley

Still working on a positive attitude
February 2, 2017

Has scholarly pessimism helped fuel anti-expert rhetoric? Panglossian we are not, but when hope fails, there’s humour, says Shahidha Bari

Like it or not, our world is a global one
February 2, 2017

Top universities recognise that groundbreaking ideas don’t all develop and stay in one country, and neither do those who create and study them

Thinking in Cases, by John Forrester
February 2, 2017

A study explores how individual instances shape universal truths across subjects, says Janet Sayers

The Voice
The Future of Live, by Karin van Es
February 2, 2017

Tara Brabazon on a study examining the concept and forms of liveness in media studies

What are you reading? – 2 February 2017
February 2, 2017

A weekly look over the shoulders of our scholar-reviewers

Marvellous Thieves: Secret Authors of the Arabian Nights, by Paolo Lemos Horta
February 2, 2017

Shahidha Bari on a rich account of all the voices that shaped and reshaped the Arabian Nights

Innovation & Impact Summit 2017: programme details announced
January 16, 2017 - 2:20pm
Ellie Bothwell

Event will explore university-industry collaboration, curiosity-led research and whether institutions can create entrepreneurs

THE Academic Reputation Survey now open
January 12, 2017 - 5:32pm
THE reporters

The results of the survey will be used to shape the Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2017-18

Liberal arts colleges ‘less diverse’ than other privates
January 12, 2017 - 12:00am
Ellie Bothwell

Liberal arts colleges have lower levels of racial and socio-economic diversity among students, according to data collected by Times Higher Education

Best universities in the UK
September 21, 2016
Best universities in the United States
September 21, 2016

