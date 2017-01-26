Spilt glass of milk made of binary numbers

How likely are academics to confess to errors in research?

Holly Else explores the emotional, reputational and practical barriers to correcting mistakes

Hayley Warnham illustration (26 January 2017)

How can the academy ease the barriers Muslim scholars face?

Nadya Ali outlines the problems that impose three demands on the sector

UK government keeps secret key visa figures

Decision to keep visa refusal data secret seen as part of effort to reduce overseas student numbers

woman pulling along man hidden in suitcase
skidiver landing afterjumping from a plane

Some college ‘is better than none’, study suggests

First transnational study of how university dropouts fare in the labour market suggests any exposure to higher education is better than none

THE Leadership and Management Awards 2017 enter now

Winners and losers in battle for students revealed

Universities’ records on admissions for different ethnic and social groups also highlighted

woman pulling along man hidden in suitcase
skidiver landing afterjumping from a plane
Michael Pippenger
Notre Dame: mixing study abroad and research
Vice-president for internationalisation also suggests US institutions could work with UK universities
Professor Chris Husbands, Sheffield Hallam University
TEF to limit use of ‘flawed’ NSS scores

Chair voices concerns over student satisfaction data as Cambridge’s students’ union joins NSS boycott

Man on stilts walking through crowd
UK HE ‘should push for sector-specific’ Brexit deal

UUK accused of failing to emulate sectors ‘from farming to finance’ in seeking special deal

female runner lays on the floor
Women in STEM ‘more likely to burn out’

Universities need to open up communication channels to help retain women in science, says study

people dressed in game of thrones costume
Renaissance of the medieval world

Old Germanic languages are back in vogue, but what value are they to a modern-day graduate? Alice Durrans writes

hidden students hong kong
Anglicising foreign students’ names to ‘reduce bias’

Research suggests that professors are more likely to respond to Chinese students with anglicised names  

woman in superhero costume jumps into harbour
‘Study drugs’ fail to help students boost grades

Stimulants such as Ritalin – prescribed for ADHD – are being used by students, but the academic benefit is ‘illusory’

Nicola Sturgeon praises Scottish universities’...

First minister speaks at launch of Universities Scotland's global higher education campaign

Swimmers diving into water
TEF boycott fears allayed as elite universities opt in

Higher education minister says ‘almost all’ English institutions will take part 

Vince Cable
Vince Cable: universities to be Brexit 'casualties'

Former minister in charge of higher education says Theresa May could have won single market concessions 

Why my university is not entering the TEF

Open University vice-chancellor Peter Horrocks on why his institution will not be in the teaching excellence framework this year

Members of the House of Lords
Lords cut through TEF ‘nonsense’

Gill Evans laments the financial cases universities make for entering the teaching excellence framework

Female engineer
Stop polarising 'vocational' and 'academic' students
As UK prime minister Theresa May launches her new industrial strategy, Sir Keith Burnett reflects on how education needs to change if the UK is to succeed 
Podcast (old microphone placed on office desk)
THE podcast: 19-25 January 2017 issue review

The latest edition of Times Higher Education discussed by the editorial team

Futuristic car
Top universities for working with most innovative firms

Data reveal institutions that have co-authored the most papers with top 25 firms in new innovation list

Polaroids of people with degrees
Laurie Taylor – 26 January 2017

The official weekly newsletter of the University of Poppleton. Finem respice!

Toy cops and robber on keyboard
No heroes and villains in academic publishing
January 26, 2017

Jeffrey Beall’s blacklist of predatory publishers has disappeared, and so too should ideas about ‘good’ and ‘bad’ journals, argues Martin Parker

How can the academy ease the barriers Muslim scholars face?
How can the academy ease the barriers Muslim scholars face?
January 26, 2017

Nadya Ali outlines the problems that impose three demands on the sector

Statue of Caesar
Universities under the reign of Caesar
January 26, 2017

As the US wrestles with a strongman premier, could more authoritarian leadership help universities battered by funding woes and disciplinary tyranny?

Michael Parkin illustration (26 January 2017)
Brexit UK: when the present is another country
January 26, 2017

A scholar of the past returns to a Britain he thought he knew – and finds himself averting his gaze in despair. Felipe Fernández-Armesto mourns

President Isaias Afewerki of Eritrea
Understanding Eritrea: Inside Africa’s Most Repressive State, by Martin Plaut
January 26, 2017

A study of the North African country lays bare a ruler at war with his own people, says Joanna Lewis

Press conference that led to the fall of the Berlin Wall
Stories without Borders: The Berlin Wall and the Making of a Global Iconic Event, by Julia Sonnevend
January 26, 2017

Ulrike Zitzlsperger on how international media coverage of the end of a physical divide shaped the narrative and the meaning of the event

Bank of England
Silent Partners: Women as Public Investors during Britain’s Financial Revolution, 1690-1750, by Amy M. Froide
January 26, 2017

Far from passive responders to capitalism, women were involved from the start, Victoria Bateman says

What are you reading? – 26 January 2017
January 26, 2017

A weekly look over the shoulders of our scholar-reviewers

Hong Kong
Innovation & Impact Summit 2017: programme details announced
January 16, 2017 - 2:20pm
Ellie Bothwell

Event will explore university-industry collaboration, curiosity-led research and whether institutions can create entrepreneurs

Greyhounds
THE Academic Reputation Survey now open
January 12, 2017 - 5:32pm
THE reporters

The results of the survey will be used to shape the Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2017-18

Shadows of graduates at liberal arts college US
Liberal arts colleges ‘less diverse’ than other privates
January 12, 2017 - 12:00am
Ellie Bothwell

Liberal arts colleges have lower levels of racial and socio-economic diversity among students, according to data collected by Times Higher Education

