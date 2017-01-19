Hospital, healthcare, ward,

Historians make the best healthcare workers

During a hospital stay, Emily Michelson learned why the humanities and sciences are in no way opposites

CN Nanjing Confucius gate set

China: Shakespeare now welcome

New academic partnership to build on the country’s deeper ‘engagement with world literature’

Junior scholars face penalties for interdisciplinary work

Universities need to adapt career paths to accommodate scientists who tap into different fields, says research

Rafael Reif, Massachusetts Institute of Technology

MIT president: Trump ‘will not change our mission’

But L. Rafael Reif admits the university may have to look for alternative funding sources and new ways to ‘stay connected’ to world 

THE Leadership and Management Awards 2017 enter now

Latest News

Junior scholars face penalties for interdisciplinary work

Universities need to adapt career paths to accommodate scientists who tap into different fields, says research

domestic abuse sex with students
‘Get house in order’ on staff-student liaisons, says...

Student leader calls for clearer rules on student-staff relationships after Sussex report into abusive lecturer case

Computer keyboard locked with padlock and chain
Beall’s list closure a ‘boon for predatory publishers’

List creator to now pursue ‘new areas of research’

THE in Davos: interview with Subra Suresh

Subra Suresh, president of Carnegie Mellon University, speaks to THE at the World Economic Forum in Davos

Interconnected world/global roaming
THE in Davos: Universities in a period of upheaval

Phil Baty reports from the World Economic Forum in Davos

Academics in Gambia advised to stay indoors

MRC researchers in West Africa face political unrest

Magic book with shining lights
What academic book has most shaped Britain?

Vote on which academic text has proved most influential on how we live now

A visitor admires shadow puppets made of leather during an exhibition. China
Cash-for-publications is ‘common practice’
Lucrative offer to professor renews concerns over 'unethical' contracts
President-elect Donald Trump looks on as Betsy DeVos, his nominee for Secretary of Education, speaks at the DeltaPlex Arena, December 9, 2016 in Grand Rapids, Michigan.
Trump presidency to start student loans battle

Leading Democrat puts education secretary nominee under pressure on loans and ‘non-existent’ higher education record

mouse in petri dish
Questions over cancer reproducibility project

Bid to test key cancer findings uses a strict method to avoid bias, but this means some outcomes have proved inconclusive

chefs cook up a giant omelette
Cornell business dean: mixing up subjects crucial to...
Soumitra Dutta speaks to THE about Cornell's new technology campus
Blogs

A collection of toy globes
What globalisation means for university autonomy

Universities need to adapt to stay relevant, says Gordon Redding

‘Enmity, mockery, secret banning, career hindrance. You...

With wit and frankness, rebel scientist Tommaso Dorigo has spent a dozen years telling it like it is in his blog about research life. He speaks to Karen Shook

Features

Podcasts

Podcast (old microphone placed on office desk)
THE podcast: 19-25 January 2017 issue review

The latest edition of Times Higher Education discussed by the editorial team

In Numbers

Futuristic car
Top universities for working with most innovative firms

Data reveal institutions that have co-authored the most papers with top 25 firms in new innovation list

Poppletonian

Elizabeth Taylor and Rex Harrison as Cleopatra and Caesar (1963)
Laurie Taylor – 19 January 2017

The official weekly newsletter of the University of Poppleton. Finem respice!

Opinion

James Fryer illustration (19 January 2017)
Why we teach our students to read between the lies
January 19, 2017

Universities teach attention to evidence and fact-based reasoning, which 1930s Germany, 1990s Rwanda and now today’s US show us are vital, argues Donald E. Hall

Trump supporters
Study people, not numbers, for truth post Trump’s election
January 19, 2017

Social science must return to qualitative research to understand social and political shifts, say Pamela Prickett and Elaine Howard Ecklund

Rob Dobi illustration (19 January 2017)
Post-Trump, even my cheeriest students finally ‘get’ Kafka
January 19, 2017

Existentialism may now seem more relevant to philosophy undergraduates, but a woeful John Kaag shares their mood of blank despair 

Statue behind a fence
Ideas of a university: defining our terms
January 19, 2017

What is a university? The Lords debate on the HE bill asked this very question and reminds us that in 2017, clarifying their purpose is more vital than ever

Books

Sorority friends
Connecting in College: How Friendship Networks Matter for Academic and Social Success, by Janice M. McCabe
January 19, 2017

Friends can help undergraduates blossom, but there’s not enough mixing of students from different backgrounds, says Lorenza Antonucci

Sari Nusseibeh
Books interview: Sari Nusseibeh
January 19, 2017

The author and philosopher on his journey from Western thought to early Arabic scholarship as well as novels that detail daily life in today’s Muslim world

The Garden of Delights by Hieronymus Bosch (1504)
Bosch and Bruegel: From Enemy Painting to Everyday Life, by Joseph Leo Koerner
January 19, 2017

Tracey Warr on a pair of masters who, with ethereality and earthiness, respectively, puts the captivatingly quotidian on canvas 

Tailor at work
At the Mercy of Their Clothes: Modernism, the Middlebrow, and British Garment Culture, by Celia Marshik
January 19, 2017

Kate Macdonald on a study of how garments changed their wearers in early 20th-century Britain

HE and Research Bill

Rankings

Hong Kong
Innovation & Impact Summit 2017: programme details announced
January 16, 2017 - 2:20pm
Ellie Bothwell

Event will explore university-industry collaboration, curiosity-led research and whether institutions can create entrepreneurs

Greyhounds
THE Academic Reputation Survey now open
January 12, 2017 - 5:32pm
THE reporters

The results of the survey will be used to shape the Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2017-18

Shadows of graduates at liberal arts college US
Liberal arts colleges ‘less diverse’ than other privates
January 12, 2017 - 12:00am
Ellie Bothwell

Liberal arts colleges have lower levels of racial and socio-economic diversity among students, according to data collected by Times Higher Education

