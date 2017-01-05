Leaving

UCU survey finds 'Brexit brain drain' risk

UCU uses survey to urge ministers to shelve ‘divisive’ HE bill and focus on Brexit impact

Alumni bias in Korean academia exposed

New analysis reveals importance of old university networks for advancement

Lack of HE collaboration in Latin America ‘goes back centuries’

Brazilian scholar suggests the reasons why academic partnerships within the region are limited

Man photocopying a book

Proposed 'essay mill' law could stamp out contract cheating

Phil Newton looks at the case for making essay-writing services illegal

Tuition fee hike
UK government warned over two-year degree proposal

NUS calls on ministers to restructure higher education funding overall rather than uncap fees for accelerated courses

Teach students how to handle change, says new Olin dean

British dean of US business school also questions the ‘strange’ trend of increasing regulation while reducing state funding in the UK sector

Visitors walk past giant books at the Frankfurt Book Fair. Germany
Deal impasse severs Elsevier access for some German...

As talks with the publisher stall, researchers in the country weigh whether they can cope without a deal

Giant statue stands over crowd
Salary increases for Russell Group v-cs beat staff pay...

Average cost of remunerating v-cs in group rose by 6 per cent last year but salaries still lag those in top US and Australian universities

Risky
UK private provider plans 'a risk too far'

US, Australia show 'overly generous' rules on for-profits are dangerous, say researchers

Woman dressed as a superhero
Scholars’ contemporary lit group to explore meaning in...

Formation of British Association for Contemporary Literary Studies follows ‘explosion’ of teaching and research

people wearing lab coats huddling together
Brexit: KU Leuven rector pitches research solution

New partnerships could help UK universities retain research links and EU funding, says Rik Torfs

Punting in the rain
Universities must ‘gather round table’ to discuss...

Student mental health may be on the agenda, but some argue that support is uncoordinated and insufficient to meet rising demand

Dutch tulip field
Female academics not breaking Dutch glass ceiling

Report bemoans ‘ruthlessly thick’ glass ceiling on route to professorships

European Union (EU) flag missing star (Brexit)
HE staff already feeling the fallout from Brexit

Fears about the consequences of Brexit are widespread, says Sally Hunt

Flags of United Kingdom and England, Houses of Parliament
HE Bill changes must respect national differences

Kirsty Williams and Julie James implore ministers to look beyond the Golden Triangle

Man photocopying a book
Proposed 'essay mill' law could stamp out contract cheating

Phil Newton looks at the case for making essay-writing services illegal

General shot of the World Academic Summit 2016, held at the University of California, Berkeley
THE World Academic Summit 2016 podcast

Reflections on event held at the University of California, Berkeley

Hand holding blue paper bird in style of Twitter logo
10 of the best #MySci tweets

Researchers take to Twitter to explain their 'wibbly-wobbly, timey-wimey' research

Empty lecture theatre
Laurie Taylor – 5 January 2017

The official weekly newsletter of the University of Poppleton. Finem respice!

Eleanor Shakespeare illustration (5 January 2017)
Limiting PhDs creates the wrong kind of elite
January 5, 2017

Fixing problems in the academic job market by reducing the number of PhDs would homogenise the sector, argues Tom Cutterham

Man with megaphone
The university as ‘critic and conscience’ of society
January 5, 2017

The Higher Education and Research Bill is a chance for institutions to show they do more than research and teaching, says Graham Virgo

Elly Walton illustration (5 January 2017)
Premier pro: 10 tips for university leaders
January 5, 2017

From respect and metrics to mistakes and biscuits, management scholar John Hendry offers advice

Woman with VR goggles
Everything looks better through new year goggles
January 5, 2017

Virtual reality may be set to make an impact on learning, but can it reveal who will keep their resolutions?

Two teenage girls in a messy bedroom
Get Out of My Room! A History of Teen Bedrooms in America, by Jason Reid
January 5, 2017

A study of adolescents’ spaces unlocks mysteries and nostalgia. Enter if you dare, says Emma Rees

Author David W. Orr, Oberlin College
Books interview: David W. Orr
January 5, 2017

The Paul Sears distinguished professor at Oberlin College on the hottest climate change literature, gifting nature books and post-US election reading

Book burning
Harmful and Undesirable: Book Censorship in Nazi Germany, by Guenter Lewy
January 5, 2017

From the first fires to other forms of prohibition, a first-rate study charts a complex history, says Robert Gellately

A train of camels
The Great Convergence: Information Technology and the New Globalisation, by Richard Baldwin
January 5, 2017

Spanning 200,000 years of human trading, this study considers the influence of technology and the fallout of global interconnectedness, says Juliet Webster

Rankings

Brisbane, Australia
150 Universities Under 50 Rankings 2017: launch date announced
January 6, 2017 - 11:09am
Ellie Bothwell

The ranking will be released during the THE Young Universities Summit in Australia

Ulsan
Asia University Rankings 2017: launch date announced
December 21, 2016 - 5:04pm
Ellie Bothwell

The ranking will be released during the THE Asia Universities Summit in South Korea

THE World University Rankings 2016-2017 methodology illustration
The 10 most popular World University Rankings stories of 2016
December 19, 2016 - 5:03pm
THE reporters

A look at the most-read THE university rankings articles from the past 12 months

