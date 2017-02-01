Author of new research says journals are ‘not doing’ enough to combat the phenomenon
The University of Toronto’s scholarship raises questions about the extent to which academic freedom is appropriate
But some academics suggest move would harm US universities and scholars ‘who desperately need support’
Sir David Bell’s review says the ECU, HEA and LFHE should become one body by September
Working paper suggests that US influence has led to growth and improvement of China’s doctoral education
Microsoft vice-president of worldwide education says technology can help universities’ mandate to aid students’ employability
Research grant available but institution job required before applying
US academia responds in shock to US president's executive order
Some scholars are already planning to boycott conferences and meetings in the US in response to Donald Trump’s executive order
Novo Nordisk to invest £115 million in University of Oxford centre despite Brexit
New approach calls research crucial to raising productivity, but there is a shift in focus to industrial challenges
Changes to government’s immigration system might lead to rise in adult students who are seeking permanent residency in country
Future of UK nuclear research ‘uncertain’ after Brexit bill revelation
Nobel laureate Sir Angus Deaton on why he signed an anti-Trump petition, and why universities are partly to blame for Trump’s rise
Leading universities from the around the world are hitting out at the US president, writes Chris Parr
Warwick vice-chancellor Stuart Croft on why his university reluctantly joined the ‘flawed’ teaching excellence framework
The institutions with the strongest global connections have a ‘cultural disposition’ to think beyond borders. Ellie Bothwell reports
Steve Fuller on the need for leaders who can make the radical decisions necessary to survive existential threats both internal and external
Holly Else explores the emotional, reputational and practical barriers to correcting mistakes
Data reveal institutions that have co-authored the most papers with top 25 firms in new innovation list
Jeffrey Beall’s blacklist of predatory publishers has disappeared, and so too should ideas about ‘good’ and ‘bad’ journals, argues Martin Parker
Nadya Ali outlines the problems that impose three demands on the sector
As the US wrestles with a strongman premier, could more authoritarian leadership help universities battered by funding woes and disciplinary tyranny?
A scholar of the past returns to a Britain he thought he knew – and finds himself averting his gaze in despair. Felipe Fernández-Armesto mourns
A study of the North African country lays bare a ruler at war with his own people, says Joanna Lewis
Ulrike Zitzlsperger on how international media coverage of the end of a physical divide shaped the narrative and the meaning of the event
Far from passive responders to capitalism, women were involved from the start, Victoria Bateman says
From Donald Trump to Brexit, John Morgan considers the challenges of a new international political climate
Can a research powerhouse retain access to EU funds after a referendum backing restrictions on free movement? John Morgan reports
FT commentator gives damning verdict on what he describes as ‘government takeover of university sector’
Gill Evans laments the financial cases universities make for entering the teaching excellence framework
Liberal arts colleges have lower levels of racial and socio-economic diversity among students, according to data collected by Times Higher Education
Understanding the unwritten rules of graduate study is vital if you want to get the most from your PhD supervision, say Kevin O'Gorman and Robert MacIntosh
Doctoral study can seem like a 24-7 endeavour, but don't ignore these other opportunities, advise Robert MacIntosh and Kevin O'Gorman
Fixing problems in the academic job market by reducing the number of PhDs would homogenise the sector, argues Tom Cutterham
There really is no need for the Higher Education and Research Bill, says Anne Sheppard
Old Germanic languages are back in vogue, but what value are they to a modern-day graduate? Alice Durrans writes