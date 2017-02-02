University of East Anglia chief says scholars cannot assume that their research findings are ‘self-evident’
Researchers in South Africa say focus instead on developing ‘globally competent graduates’
Brooklyn author reflects on the new US president, Brexit and literature as he becomes chancellor of the University of Liverpool
Academics think overseas students are unsuccessful at half of important activities, according to research
Some members of Russell Group still lag behind sector on access for state school students
Scientists have mixed reactions to announcement of UKRI leader
US president attacks institution on Twitter after Milo Yiannopoulos event sparks violence
Ucas January deadline figures show 5% fall across all students
Dramatic student number shifts revealed by Ucas figures come as uncertainty looms on multiple fronts
Jisc report for Hepi says technology is a ‘key tool’ in responding to challenges laid down by TEF
Study finds that students with greater self-belief are less likely to view new cultures as a ‘threatening challenge’
Oxford’s appointment of head of Brexit strategy offers sector food for thought
Author of new research says journals are ‘not doing’ enough to combat the phenomenon
Crowd scientist Keith Still on his time providing live analysis on Donald Trump’s inauguration – and the ensuing media storm
Heads of US universities unite to condemn US president’s executive order
Teacher training reform offers big opportunities for Wales, says Claire Taylor
Institutions displaced by war in the country’s east have relocated campuses and adopted distance learning techniques to continue teaching. Hilary Lamb reports
The institutions with the strongest global connections have a ‘cultural disposition’ to think beyond borders. Ellie Bothwell reports
Steve Fuller on the need for leaders who can make the radical decisions necessary to survive existential threats both internal and external
Data reveal institutions that have co-authored the most papers with top 25 firms in new innovation list
Tired of the lies and back-patting that CVs are made of, Roger Watson eyes an alternative with a long list of virtues
Female academics’ feedback on issues such as ‘acceptable’ norms reveals a sector far from its ideals, say Laurie Cohen and Jo Duberley
Has scholarly pessimism helped fuel anti-expert rhetoric? Panglossian we are not, but when hope fails, there’s humour, says Shahidha Bari
Top universities recognise that groundbreaking ideas don’t all develop and stay in one country, and neither do those who create and study them
A study explores how individual instances shape universal truths across subjects, says Janet Sayers
Tara Brabazon on a study examining the concept and forms of liveness in media studies
Shahidha Bari on a rich account of all the voices that shaped and reshaped the Arabian Nights
From Donald Trump to Brexit, John Morgan considers the challenges of a new international political climate
Scholars and their significant others share the good, the bad and the ugly
Can a research powerhouse retain access to EU funds after a referendum backing restrictions on free movement? John Morgan reports
Warwick vice-chancellor Stuart Croft on why his university reluctantly joined the ‘flawed’ teaching excellence framework
FT commentator gives damning verdict on what he describes as ‘government takeover of university sector’
Event will explore university-industry collaboration, curiosity-led research and whether institutions can create entrepreneurs
The results of the survey will be used to shape the Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2017-18
Liberal arts colleges have lower levels of racial and socio-economic diversity among students, according to data collected by Times Higher Education
Understanding the unwritten rules of graduate study is vital if you want to get the most from your PhD supervision, say Kevin O'Gorman and Robert MacIntosh
Doctoral study can seem like a 24-7 endeavour, but don't ignore these other opportunities, advise Robert MacIntosh and Kevin O'Gorman
Old Germanic languages are back in vogue, but what value are they to a modern-day graduate? Alice Durrans writes
But some academics suggest move would harm US universities and scholars ‘who desperately need support’
Holly Else explores the emotional, reputational and practical barriers to correcting mistakes