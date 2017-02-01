Student connections

The World’s Most International Universities 2017

The institutions with the strongest global connections have a ‘cultural disposition’ to think beyond borders. Ellie Bothwell reports

Trump, Donald, Republican

Angus Deaton: US universities 'dangerously isolated'

Nobel laureate Sir Angus Deaton on why he signed an anti-Trump petition, and why universities are partly to blame for Trump’s rise

Tackle ‘reporting bias’ in pedagogy research

Author of new research says journals are ‘not doing’ enough to combat the phenomenon

man looking through giant rose tinted sunglasses
Donald Trump, US flag

Thousands of scholars call for US academic boycott

But some academics suggest move would harm US universities and scholars ‘who desperately need support’ 

man looking through giant rose tinted sunglasses
Tackle ‘reporting bias’ in pedagogy research

Author of new research says journals are ‘not doing’ enough to combat the phenomenon

doctors administering electroshock therapy
Antipsychiatry scholarship provokes academic freedom debate

The University of Toronto’s scholarship raises questions about the extent to which academic freedom is appropriate

Donald Trump, US flag
Thousands of scholars call for US academic boycott

But some academics suggest move would harm US universities and scholars ‘who desperately need support’ 

Merger
Three UK HE agencies should be merged, says review

Sir David Bell’s review says the ECU, HEA and LFHE should become one body by September

A worker installs an American flag in front of the portrait of China's late Chairman, Mao Zedong, which hangs on Tiananmen Gate in the centre of Beijing
Chinese PhD education ‘shifted from Soviet to US model’

Working paper suggests that US influence has led to growth and improvement of China’s doctoral education

couple wearing virtual reality headsets
Bett 2017: use technology to support student outcomes

Microsoft vice-president of worldwide education says technology can help universities’ mandate to aid students’ employability

Research funding for business and management
Early career fellowship offered to ‘salaried’ academic

Research grant available but institution job required before applying

Trump: Make America Great
Trump travel ban hits scholars and students

US academia responds in shock to US president's executive order

demonstration on January 29, 2017 in Seattle, Washington, against Trump's executive order banning Muslims from certain countries.
Dual national academics: US travel ban will harm research

Some scholars are already planning to boycott conferences and meetings in the US in response to Donald Trump’s executive order

Danish drugs giant invests in UK university research centre

Novo Nordisk to invest £115 million in University of Oxford centre despite Brexit

humanoid manned robot
What will UK's industrial strategy mean for universities?

New approach calls research crucial to raising productivity, but there is a shift in focus to industrial challenges

International mature students 'look to Canada'

Changes to government’s immigration system might lead to rise in adult students who are seeking permanent residency in country

Decision to leave Euratom ‘bonkers’, say experts

Future of UK nuclear research ‘uncertain’ after Brexit bill revelation

Trump, Donald, Republican
Angus Deaton: US universities 'dangerously isolated'

Nobel laureate Sir Angus Deaton on why he signed an anti-Trump petition, and why universities are partly to blame for Trump’s rise

Donald Trump
International universities speak out against Trump ban

Leading universities from the around the world are hitting out at the US president, writes Chris Parr

Universities 'backed into a corner' by TEF

Warwick vice-chancellor Stuart Croft on why his university reluctantly joined the ‘flawed’ teaching excellence framework

Podcast (old microphone placed on office desk)
THE podcast: 19-25 January 2017 issue review

The latest edition of Times Higher Education discussed by the editorial team

Futuristic car
Top universities for working with most innovative firms

Data reveal institutions that have co-authored the most papers with top 25 firms in new innovation list

Polaroids of people with degrees
Laurie Taylor – 26 January 2017

The official weekly newsletter of the University of Poppleton. Finem respice!

Toy cops and robber on keyboard
No heroes and villains in academic publishing
January 26, 2017

Jeffrey Beall’s blacklist of predatory publishers has disappeared, and so too should ideas about ‘good’ and ‘bad’ journals, argues Martin Parker

Hayley Warnham illustration (26 January 2017)
How can the academy ease the barriers Muslim scholars face?
January 26, 2017

Nadya Ali outlines the problems that impose three demands on the sector

Statue of Caesar
Universities under the reign of Caesar
January 26, 2017

As the US wrestles with a strongman premier, could more authoritarian leadership help universities battered by funding woes and disciplinary tyranny?

Michael Parkin illustration (26 January 2017)
Brexit UK: when the present is another country
January 26, 2017

A scholar of the past returns to a Britain he thought he knew – and finds himself averting his gaze in despair. Felipe Fernández-Armesto mourns

President Isaias Afewerki of Eritrea
Understanding Eritrea: Inside Africa’s Most Repressive State, by Martin Plaut
January 26, 2017

A study of the North African country lays bare a ruler at war with his own people, says Joanna Lewis

Press conference that led to the fall of the Berlin Wall
Stories without Borders: The Berlin Wall and the Making of a Global Iconic Event, by Julia Sonnevend
January 26, 2017

Ulrike Zitzlsperger on how international media coverage of the end of a physical divide shaped the narrative and the meaning of the event

Bank of England
Silent Partners: Women as Public Investors during Britain’s Financial Revolution, 1690-1750, by Amy M. Froide
January 26, 2017

Far from passive responders to capitalism, women were involved from the start, Victoria Bateman says

Books
What are you reading? – 26 January 2017
January 26, 2017

A weekly look over the shoulders of our scholar-reviewers

Hong Kong
Innovation & Impact Summit 2017: programme details announced
January 16, 2017 - 2:20pm
Ellie Bothwell

Event will explore university-industry collaboration, curiosity-led research and whether institutions can create entrepreneurs

Greyhounds
THE Academic Reputation Survey now open
January 12, 2017 - 5:32pm
THE reporters

The results of the survey will be used to shape the Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2017-18

Shadows of graduates at liberal arts college US
Liberal arts colleges ‘less diverse’ than other privates
January 12, 2017 - 12:00am
Ellie Bothwell

Liberal arts colleges have lower levels of racial and socio-economic diversity among students, according to data collected by Times Higher Education

University of Oxford, University Church of St Mary the Virgin
Best universities in the UK
September 21, 2016
Map of Europe/Best universities in Europe
Best universities in Europe
September 21, 2016
Student outside UofT
Best universities in Canada
September 21, 2016

United Nations peace keeper
How to manage your PhD supervisor

Understanding the unwritten rules of graduate study is vital if you want to get the most from your PhD supervision, say Kevin O'Gorman and Robert MacIntosh

Nine things all PhD students should do at least once

Doctoral study can seem like a 24-7 endeavour, but don't ignore these other opportunities, advise Robert MacIntosh and Kevin O'Gorman

Eleanor Shakespeare illustration (5 January 2017)
Limiting PhDs creates the wrong kind of elite

Fixing problems in the academic job market by reducing the number of PhDs would homogenise the sector, argues Tom Cutterham

Houses of Parliament, Westminster, government
The UK higher education system works. So why overhaul it?

There really is no need for the Higher Education and Research Bill, says Anne Sheppard

people dressed in game of thrones costume
Renaissance of the medieval world

Old Germanic languages are back in vogue, but what value are they to a modern-day graduate? Alice Durrans writes