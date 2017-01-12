Australia also makes gains in list of most attractive English-speaking nations as US slips
Contributors hope resource will encourage students to avoid ‘assimilationist’ mindset
Scholars are ‘doing as much as they can’ to promote critical thinking among students despite suppression of liberal thought, study claims
Capital’s institutions have highest reliance on European students, THE analysis of latest Hesa data finds
Accreditation body’s new report suggests high quality management education still ‘desirable’ in ‘uncertain’ world
But potential recruitment positives are reliant on Home Office policy, cautions major Hepi analysis
Donald Trump’s election could prompt shifts in the world’s international student flows, some believe
Fellow political scientists pay tribute to the scholarly achievements of a man best-known as a television pundit during British elections
University of Bath’s Glynis Breakwell and other vice-chancellors are facing criticism from staff and students over pay increases
Liberal arts colleges have lower levels of racial and socio-economic diversity among students, according to data collected by Times Higher Education
Education committee hears University of Oxford’s head of Brexit strategy call for ‘openness’
Kate Riegle van West had to battle to bring her circus life and her academic life together
A letter from David Sanders, Regius professor at the University of Essex, to Anthony King, professor of government and a leading authority on British politics who died earlier this week
Nick Hillman on the possible implications of the government’s defeat in the Lords
Nobel prizewinning astrophysicist reflects on the perceptions and realities of how big breakthroughs are made
Seven scholars relate how they stepped back or stepped in as they saw fit, while one contributor’s daughter describes the flip side
Will virtual reality help students on campus and online learn better and more cheaply? David Matthews reports
Data reveal institutions that have co-authored the most papers with top 25 firms in new innovation list
In an era of post-truth politics, academics and their research still have a vital role to play in influencing policy, says Graeme Reid
As campus fortunes fluctuate with changing oil, currency and tuition prices, a Brexit bounce is a possibility. The state can steer the academy towards it
James McCrostie was shocked to discover the extent of ‘predatory conferences’, but even more shocked by those abetting them
China’s pressure on its academics to toe an ideological line will increase if Trump focuses only on business, says Tao Zhang
Timely lessons from the AV club; what’s on Dante’s mind; Europe’s research powerhouse; and stripteases and naked protests
Cait MacPhee on a gallop through the history of the universe, the planets, life on Earth and more
After years of suppressing the renminbi, China strives for a global currency, says Anna Watson
Hear all about it: René Wolf listens in for chapter and verse on the history and art of the audiobook
From Donald Trump to Brexit, John Morgan considers the challenges of a new international political climate
Scholars and their significant others share the good, the bad and the ugly
Can a research powerhouse retain access to EU funds after a referendum backing restrictions on free movement? John Morgan reports
Jim Knight on the early committee stages of the HE and Research Bill in the Lords
Lord Stevenson on the problems facing the Higher Education and Research Bill, which was amended on its first day in committee in the Lords
Understanding the unwritten rules of graduate study is vital if you want to get the most from your PhD supervision, say Kevin O'Gorman and Robert MacIntosh
A Dickensian tale, set in today’s university
Fixing problems in the academic job market by reducing the number of PhDs would homogenise the sector, argues Tom Cutterham
There really is no need for the Higher Education and Research Bill, says Anne Sheppard
British dean of US business school also questions the ‘strange’ trend of increasing regulation while reducing state funding in the UK sector