New academic partnership to build on the country’s deeper ‘engagement with world literature’
Universities need to adapt career paths to accommodate scientists who tap into different fields, says research
Student leader calls for clearer rules on student-staff relationships after Sussex report into abusive lecturer case
List creator to now pursue ‘new areas of research’
Subra Suresh, president of Carnegie Mellon University, speaks to THE at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Phil Baty reports from the World Economic Forum in Davos
Vote on which academic text has proved most influential on how we live now
Leading Democrat puts education secretary nominee under pressure on loans and ‘non-existent’ higher education record
Bid to test key cancer findings uses a strict method to avoid bias, but this means some outcomes have proved inconclusive
But L. Rafael Reif admits the university may have to look for alternative funding sources and new ways to ‘stay connected’ to world
During a hospital stay, Emily Michelson learned why the humanities and sciences are in no way opposites
Universities need to adapt to stay relevant, says Gordon Redding
With wit and frankness, rebel scientist Tommaso Dorigo has spent a dozen years telling it like it is in his blog about research life. He speaks to Karen Shook
Our global survey gives a picture of which institutions are best at producing senior business leaders worldwide. John Elmes reports
John Morgan considers the impact on students and US scholars, and the political earthquake’s potential positives
Nobel prizewinning astrophysicist reflects on the perceptions and realities of how big breakthroughs are made
Data reveal institutions that have co-authored the most papers with top 25 firms in new innovation list
Universities teach attention to evidence and fact-based reasoning, which 1930s Germany, 1990s Rwanda and now today’s US show us are vital, argues Donald E. Hall
Social science must return to qualitative research to understand social and political shifts, say Pamela Prickett and Elaine Howard Ecklund
Existentialism may now seem more relevant to philosophy undergraduates, but a woeful John Kaag shares their mood of blank despair
What is a university? The Lords debate on the HE bill asked this very question and reminds us that in 2017, clarifying their purpose is more vital than ever
Friends can help undergraduates blossom, but there’s not enough mixing of students from different backgrounds, says Lorenza Antonucci
The author and philosopher on his journey from Western thought to early Arabic scholarship as well as novels that detail daily life in today’s Muslim world
Tracey Warr on a pair of masters who, with ethereality and earthiness, respectively, puts the captivatingly quotidian on canvas
Kate Macdonald on a study of how garments changed their wearers in early 20th-century Britain
From Donald Trump to Brexit, John Morgan considers the challenges of a new international political climate
Scholars and their significant others share the good, the bad and the ugly
Can a research powerhouse retain access to EU funds after a referendum backing restrictions on free movement? John Morgan reports
Nick Hillman on the possible implications of the government’s defeat in the Lords
Jim Knight on the early committee stages of the HE and Research Bill in the Lords
Lord Stevenson on the problems facing the Higher Education and Research Bill, which was amended on its first day in committee in the Lords
Liberal arts colleges have lower levels of racial and socio-economic diversity among students, according to data collected by Times Higher Education
Understanding the unwritten rules of graduate study is vital if you want to get the most from your PhD supervision, say Kevin O'Gorman and Robert MacIntosh
Fixing problems in the academic job market by reducing the number of PhDs would homogenise the sector, argues Tom Cutterham
There really is no need for the Higher Education and Research Bill, says Anne Sheppard
Kate Riegle van West had to battle to bring her circus life and her academic life together
Australia also makes gains in list of most attractive English-speaking nations as US slips