NUS calls on ministers to restructure higher education funding overall rather than uncap fees for accelerated courses
British dean of US business school also questions the ‘strange’ trend of increasing regulation while reducing state funding in the UK sector
UCU uses survey to urge ministers to shelve ‘divisive’ HE bill and focus on Brexit impact
Study of economics scholars by doctoral student suggests bias in way that co-authored papers are viewed
New analysis reveals importance of old university networks for advancement
Brazilian scholar suggests the reasons why academic partnerships within the region are limited
As talks with the publisher stall, researchers in the country weigh whether they can cope without a deal
Average cost of remunerating v-cs in group rose by 6 per cent last year but salaries still lag those in top US and Australian universities
US, Australia show 'overly generous' rules on for-profits are dangerous, say researchers
Formation of British Association for Contemporary Literary Studies follows ‘explosion’ of teaching and research
New partnerships could help UK universities retain research links and EU funding, says Rik Torfs
Student mental health may be on the agenda, but some argue that support is uncoordinated and insufficient to meet rising demand
Report bemoans ‘ruthlessly thick’ glass ceiling on route to professorships
Fears about the consequences of Brexit are widespread, says Sally Hunt
Kirsty Williams and Julie James implore ministers to look beyond the Golden Triangle
Phil Newton looks at the case for making essay-writing services illegal
Will virtual reality help students on campus and online learn better and more cheaply? David Matthews reports
From giving up Bremoaning and plastic cutlery, to publishing 10 papers in one year and sketchnoting, scholars share their goals for 2017
With Africa’s campuses beset by religious zealotry, Wole Soyinka suggests universities provide a year of materialist induction to free students of dogma and extremism
Reflections on event held at the University of California, Berkeley
Researchers take to Twitter to explain their 'wibbly-wobbly, timey-wimey' research
The official weekly newsletter of the University of Poppleton. Finem respice!
Fixing problems in the academic job market by reducing the number of PhDs would homogenise the sector, argues Tom Cutterham
The Higher Education and Research Bill is a chance for institutions to show they do more than research and teaching, says Graham Virgo
From respect and metrics to mistakes and biscuits, management scholar John Hendry offers advice
Virtual reality may be set to make an impact on learning, but can it reveal who will keep their resolutions?
A study of adolescents’ spaces unlocks mysteries and nostalgia. Enter if you dare, says Emma Rees
The Paul Sears distinguished professor at Oberlin College on the hottest climate change literature, gifting nature books and post-US election reading
From the first fires to other forms of prohibition, a first-rate study charts a complex history, says Robert Gellately
Spanning 200,000 years of human trading, this study considers the influence of technology and the fallout of global interconnectedness, says Juliet Webster
From Donald Trump to Brexit, John Morgan considers the challenges of a new international political climate
Scholars and their significant others share the good, the bad and the ugly
Can a research powerhouse retain access to EU funds after a referendum backing restrictions on free movement? John Morgan reports
The impact of the bill on Royal Charters is not the main concern, says Smita Jamdar
The ranking will be released during the THE Young Universities Summit in Australia
The ranking will be released during the THE Asia Universities Summit in South Korea
A look at the most-read THE university rankings articles from the past 12 months
Mark Readman offers a guide to help selfish academics ensure that everyone at a conference knows they are very special indeed
A Dickensian tale, set in today’s university
There really is no need for the Higher Education and Research Bill, says Anne Sheppard
Buildings and statues dedicated to people whose views clash with modern values can cause difficulties, but is tearing down history the answer?