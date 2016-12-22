Graphic novels on campus

Matthew Reisz on when the worlds of higher education and graphic novels collide

Wendy Piatt to step down as head of Russell Group

Announcement comes after Dr Piatt cleared by internal review of wrongdoing in relation to use of travel and expenses

We should spend our £2 billion on basic science

John Tregoning has plans for the UK science budget

Man holding big fish with UK bank note projected
Ask an expert. Business card with message, notepad and flowers

Public more likely to ignore experts if science is too easy: study

Reading popular science articles causes non-scientists to overrate their expertise, research finds

Israeli Separation wall
Israel conference that sparked political row moves to...

University College Cork to host controversial event British institutions seemed ‘afraid’ to touch

Buckingham Palace
New Year Honours 2017: leading scientists recognised in...

Appointees in the Queen’s New Year’s Honours List include the researchers behind DNA fingerprinting and the most effective therapy for malaria

Phil Scraton
Hillsborough researcher turns down OBE

Phil Scraton says he “could not receive an honour on the recommendation of those who remained unresponsive” to campaigns for justice

Competition
Egypt ‘poised for future of world education competition’

Education adviser to president says ‘lifetime affiliation’ to universities could be model for future learning

Standing on a pile of books
Academics who publish frequently ‘have more highly...

Analysis casts doubt on fears that ‘publish or perish’ culture undermines quality

Homa Hoodfar
Professor imprisoned in Iran: academic freedom ‘not a...

Homa Hoodfar urges scholars to see academic freedom as a ‘history of struggle everywhere’

Donation money jar
Alumni philanthropy gap between UK and US ‘narrowing’

Study shows that a quarter of UK alumni under 30 have donated to their university

Sex robot. Woman in bed with robot
The sexbots are coming

Scholars reflect on ethics and mechanics of a possible ‘sex tech’ future

Even top teachers ‘not recognised or compensated’, warns research
Even top teachers ‘not recognised or compensated’,...

Research-intensive universities may not be matching rhetoric with actions on teaching support

Person dressed as wolf and carrying lamb
Spam emails difficult to suppress, finds study

Chances are you’ll get at least a bit of ‘spam dressed as lamb’ this Christmas

Model of a Swiss cow
EU lets Switzerland stay in Horizon 2020

Swiss agree ‘light’ implementation of anti-immigration vote under threat of expulsion from EU research programme

Man holding big fish with UK bank note projected
Truth and lies shown on moral compass
Fake news: the solution is education, not regulation

More developed critical literacy skills can tackle fake news, say Philip Seargeant and Caroline Tag

General shot of the World Academic Summit 2016, held at the University of California, Berkeley
THE World Academic Summit 2016 podcast

Reflections on event held at the University of California, Berkeley

laptop, mobile, reading
The 20 most-read higher education stories of 2016

The most popular Times Higher Education stories of the last year revealed

Basket of gift-wrapped Christmas presents
Laurie Taylor – 22 December 2016

The official weekly newsletter of the University of Poppleton. Finem respice!

Truck tyre damaged by bumpy road
2016: rather a bumpy year
December 22, 2016

Brexit. Trump and his howling climate changers. A sector bête noire as PM. The TEF. Turkey. Ed Balls cutting a rug. It’s been a year, all right

Frayed rope on red background
‘Collegiality’ has become an empty word
December 22, 2016

Although the term still resonates with scholars, it means less and less in today’s academy, says Bruce Macfarlane

James Fryer illustration (22 December 2016)
This year’s events could herald an age of global conflict
December 22, 2016

Trump’s election and Brexit constitute a Great Event, which presages dark days ahead, argues Nicholas Boyle

Pierre-Paul Pariseau illustration (22 December 2016)
Elf: Christmas cheer amid the darkness
December 22, 2016

Short of goodwill after a bruising year? Mark O’Thomas prescribes a viewing of Elf for some much-needed seasonal joy and optimism

Reviews: best books of 2016
Books of the year 2016
December 22, 2016

Scholars and senior sector figures reveal their favourite titles – read for work, for pleasure or both – published this year

3D render of colony of pathogenic viruses
Viruses: More Friends than Foes, by Karin Moelling
December 15, 2016

An expert’s personal guide helps Helen Bynum to get better acquainted with the fascinating ubiquitous microorganisms that live on and in us

Dry old apple cut in half
Best new books of the week – 15 December 2016
December 15, 2016

The perils and pains of growing old; romancing a Romance language; on hold, again; learning from failure; transparent higher education

Philippe Sollers and Julia Kristeva, Cassis, France, 1998
Marriage as a Fine Art, by Julia Kristeva and Philippe Sollers
December 15, 2016

Book of the week: The scrutiny to which two intellectuals submit their relationship fascinates Shahidha Bari

Ulsan
Asia University Rankings 2017: launch date announced
December 21, 2016 - 5:04pm
Ellie Bothwell

The ranking will be released during the THE Asia Universities Summit in South Korea

THE World University Rankings 2016-2017 methodology illustration
The 10 most popular World University Rankings stories of 2016
December 19, 2016 - 5:03pm
THE reporters

A look at the most-read THE university rankings articles from the past 12 months

Decorated Indian elephant raising trunk
BRICS & Emerging Economies University Rankings 2017: results announced
November 30, 2016 - 9:00pm
Ellie Bothwell

India and China are the main winners in our list of the best universities in emerging economies

