Canada ‘most desirable’ country for EU students - not UK

Australia also makes gains in list of most attractive English-speaking nations as US slips

pro choice advocates (right) and anti abortion advocates (left) rally outside of the supreme court

Academics use new 'fake news dictionary' to aid students

Contributors hope resource will encourage students to avoid ‘assimilationist’ mindset

Chinese academics promote dissent despite crackdown

Scholars are ‘doing as much as they can’ to promote critical thinking among students despite suppression of liberal thought, study claims

Chinese police officer on rollerblades
United Nations peace keeper

How to manage your PhD supervisor

Understanding the unwritten rules of graduate study is vital if you want to get the most from your PhD supervision, say Kevin O'Gorman and Robert MacIntosh

Canada 'most desirable' country for EU students - not UK

Australia also makes gains in list of most attractive English-speaking nations as US slips

pro choice advocates (right) and anti abortion advocates (left) rally outside of the supreme court
Academics use new 'fake news dictionary' to aid students

Contributors hope resource will encourage students to avoid 'assimilationist' mindset

University of Oxford
MP criticises Oxford over 'unconscious bias'
David Lammy 'concerned' at universities approach to issue
Chinese police officer on rollerblades
Chinese academics promote dissent despite crackdown

Scholars are 'doing as much as they can' to promote critical thinking among students despite suppression of liberal thought, study claims

London, westminster, parliament, government
London institutions ‘could see biggest student Brexit...

Capital’s institutions have highest reliance on European students, THE analysis of latest Hesa data finds

MBA applications
Global MBA applications rise for first time in four...

Accreditation body’s new report suggests high quality management education still ‘desirable’ in ‘uncertain’ world

people queuing for currency at a bureau de change
UK could reap ‘depreciation dividend’ from Brexit

But potential recruitment positives are reliant on Home Office policy, cautions major Hepi analysis

A Chinese magazine with a cover story that translates to "Why did Trump win" is seen with a front cover portrait of Donald Trump
Will some overseas students dump the US post-Trump?

Donald Trump’s election could prompt shifts in the world’s international student flows, some believe

Colourful world map
Overseas student enrolments at UK universities fall again
Number of first-year students from India, Saudi Arabia and Nigeria all down
Anthony King: trenchant political commentator dies aged 82

Fellow political scientists pay tribute to the scholarly achievements of a man best-known as a television pundit during British elections

University of Bath campus
Bath head likely to be UK’s top-earning v-c after £45K...

University of Bath’s Glynis Breakwell and other vice-chancellors are facing criticism from staff and students over pay increases

Shadows of graduates at liberal arts college US
Liberal arts colleges ‘less diverse’ than other privates

Liberal arts colleges have lower levels of racial and socio-economic diversity among students, according to data collected by Times Higher Education

Dark clouds
Hard Brexit a 'disaster' for UK universities

Education committee hears University of Oxford’s head of Brexit strategy call for ‘openness’

poi, circus
Turning my love of 'poi' into research

Kate Riegle van West had to battle to bring her circus life and her academic life together

‘You have been an inspiration to me’

A letter from David Sanders, Regius professor at the University of Essex, to Anthony King, professor of government and a leading authority on British politics who died earlier this week

Houses of Parliament at night
HE Bill: Lords amendment could 'suffocate' universities

Nick Hillman on the possible implications of the government’s defeat in the Lords

mic, microphone, podcast
THE podcast: 12-18 January 2017 issue review

The latest edition of Times Higher Education is discussed by the editorial team

Futuristic car
Top universities for working with most innovative firms

Data reveal institutions that have co-authored the most papers with top 25 firms in new innovation list

Child holding mother's hand
Laurie Taylor – 12 January 2017

The official weekly newsletter of the University of Poppleton. Finem respice!

Nate Kitch illustration (12 January 2017)
How to speak truth to power
January 12, 2017

In an era of post-truth politics, academics and their research still have a vital role to play in influencing policy, says Graeme Reid

Iceberg
Universities are facing iceberg alley
January 12, 2017

As campus fortunes fluctuate with changing oil, currency and tuition prices, a Brexit bounce is a possibility. The state can steer the academy towards it

Daniel Mitchell illustration (12 January 2017)
Warning: conmen and shameless scholars operate in this area
January 12, 2017

James McCrostie was shocked to discover the extent of ‘predatory conferences’, but even more shocked by those abetting them

Chinese man in shop with cages
Chinese scholars need US backing on human rights
January 12, 2017

China’s pressure on its academics to toe an ideological line will increase if Trump focuses only on business, says Tao Zhang

Film reel
New and noteworthy – 12 January 2017
January 12, 2017

Timely lessons from the AV club; what’s on Dante’s mind; Europe’s research powerhouse; and stripteases and naked protests

Dead dinosaur
The Origins of Everything in 100 Pages (More or Less), by David Bercovici
January 12, 2017

Cait MacPhee on a gallop through the history of the universe, the planets, life on Earth and more

Chinese man by currency exchange board
The People’s Money: How China Is Building a Global Currency, by Paola Subacchi
January 12, 2017

After years of suppressing the renminbi, China strives for a global currency, says Anna Watson

Victorians listening to gramophone talking book
The Untold Story of the Talking Book, by Matthew Rubery
January 12, 2017

Hear all about it: René Wolf listens in for chapter and verse on the history and art of the audiobook

Greyhounds
THE Academic Reputation Survey now open
January 12, 2017 - 5:32pm
THE reporters

The results of the survey will be used to shape the Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2017-18

Shadows of graduates at liberal arts college US
Liberal arts colleges ‘less diverse’ than other privates
January 12, 2017 - 12:00am
Ellie Bothwell

Liberal arts colleges have lower levels of racial and socio-economic diversity among students, according to data collected by Times Higher Education

Brisbane, Australia
150 Universities Under 50 Rankings 2017: launch date announced
January 6, 2017 - 11:09am
Ellie Bothwell

The ranking will be released during the THE Young Universities Summit in Australia

United Nations peace keeper
How to manage your PhD supervisor

Understanding the unwritten rules of graduate study is vital if you want to get the most from your PhD supervision, say Kevin O'Gorman and Robert MacIntosh

David Parkins Christmas illustration (22 December 2016)
A Campus Christmas Carol

A Dickensian tale, set in today’s university

Eleanor Shakespeare illustration (5 January 2017)
Limiting PhDs creates the wrong kind of elite

Fixing problems in the academic job market by reducing the number of PhDs would homogenise the sector, argues Tom Cutterham

Houses of Parliament, Westminster, government
The UK higher education system works. So why overhaul it?

There really is no need for the Higher Education and Research Bill, says Anne Sheppard

Teach students how to handle change, says new Olin dean

British dean of US business school also questions the ‘strange’ trend of increasing regulation while reducing state funding in the UK sector