World University Rankings 2026: colliding forces

Are we on the brink of a reshaping of global higher education, asks Ellie Bothwell

Published on
October 9, 2025
Last updated
October 9, 2025
Ellie Bothwell
Students from Tagou martial arts school performing during a rehearsal of the opening ceremony of the Youth Olympic Games in Nanjing, China. As an illustration of whether there is stagnation in Asian universities climbing to the top of the rankings.
Source: STR/AFP via Getty Images

Browse the full results of the World University Rankings 2026

Two new and opposite trends from the Times Higher Education World University Rankings offer insights into the changing landscape of global higher education.

The first is that the performance of the top universities in East and South-east Asia, regions that have consistently risen up the rankings year after year, has now stalled, stopping them short of the global top 10.

The second is that the US, a country that has historically dominated the upper echelons of the global league table, is declining amid stiff global competition – a drift that is not new in itself but one that reaches new depths this year and is cast in fresh light given the unprecedented attacks on US universities from the Trump administration.

It is too early to say how these patterns will develop and converge, but they raise several questions in relation to the rankings. Will the stagnation of Asia’s top universities be a temporary blip or a long-term trend? If Asia’s leading universities have reached their peak, will that provide a cushion to counterparts in the US that are vulnerable to decline? Or will the effects of the research funding cuts and internationalisation restrictions in the US fast-track China to finally reach the global top 10? Ultimately, are we at the brink of a reshaping of global higher education?

ADVERTISEMENT

We attempt to answer some of those questions in our main analysis of the 2026 results, while the extent of the damage to the US according to one metric of scientific achievement that is not included in our rankings – Nobel prizes – is examined in another recent feature.

Across the Atlantic, several European systems are also facing declines, although with less stormy climates than in the US. Germany is one of those, despite the fact that for two decades the country has spent billions of euros on boosting the research capacity of its top institutions. We take a look at whether its Excellence Strategy is having the desired effects.

ADVERTISEMENT

And there are warning signs for the performance of the UK, too, where a mounting financial crisis is gripping universities.

As international education consultant Rajika Bhandari said, we are in a “moment of great flux” for global higher education. Universities are grappling with policy upheaval, financial challenges and ongoing uncertainty. Only time will tell how all of that will shake out in the rankings when the dust settles.

ellie.bothwell@timeshighereducation.com

Countries/territories represented in the top 200

Country/region

Number of institutions in top 200

Top institution

Rank

United States

55

Massachusetts Institute of Technology

2

United Kingdom

26

University of Oxford

1

Germany

18

Technical University of Munich

27

China

13

Tsinghua University

12

Netherlands

11

Delft University of Technology

57

Australia

10

University of Melbourne

37

Canada

9

University of Toronto

21

Hong Kong

6

University of Hong Kong

33

South Korea

6

Seoul National University

=58

Switzerland

6

ETH Zurich

11

France

5

Paris Sciences et Lettres – PSL Research University Paris

ADVERTISEMENT

48

Belgium

4

KU Leuven

46

Japan

4

The University of Tokyo

26

Sweden

4

Karolinska Institute

=53

Denmark

3

University of Copenhagen

90

Italy

3

University of Bologna

130

Spain

3

University of Barcelona

=145

Austria

2

University of Vienna

=95

Finland

2

University of Helsinki

=105

Singapore

2

National University of Singapore

17

Ireland

1

Trinity College Dublin

173

Macao

1

University of Macau

=145

New Zealand

1

University of Auckland

=156

Norway

1

University of Oslo

=113

Russian Federation

1

Lomonosov Moscow State University

133

Saudi Arabia

1

King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals

=184

South Africa

1

University of Cape Town

=164

Taiwan

1

National Taiwan University (NTU)

140
Read more about
Read more about: 
Research funding
Internationalisation
Rankings
World University Rankings news

Register to continue

Why register?

  • Registration is free and only takes a moment
  • Once registered, you can read 3 articles a month
  • Sign up for our newsletter
Please
or
to read this article.

Related articles

You might also like

Sponsored

Featured jobs

See all jobs
ADVERTISEMENT