University students and staff across the country have staged a “day of action” against the lack of funding for higher education and cost-of-living pressures.

Inspired by protests in France and elsewhere in Europe, thousands of students walked out of their university to join a rally in central London.

This coincided with a University and College Union (UCU) national day of action in which branches staged rallies and protests on campuses across the country.

Students chanted “money for jobs and education, not war and occupation” as they marched from the London School of Economics to Trafalgar Square, demanding an end to conflict in the Middle East, more money for higher education, and better support for graduates entering the jobs market.

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Source: Juliette Rowsell

Students from Goldsmiths, University of London, carried a coffin through crowds of protesters, which read “in the loving memory of Goldsmiths”, referencing cuts at the university which have triggered what is believed to be the longest education strike in the world.

Speaking at the student rally, Jo Grady, general secretary of UCU, said: “The only way that we are going to save education is to do exactly what we are doing here – staff and students standing together in our thousands, in our workplaces, in our communities, on the streets.”

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Grady said that the unison between the staff and student protests was “beautiful” and “powerful”.

“Our message is clear,” she said. “We want books, not bombs. We want wages, not weapons. We stand with young people in their demands for free education.”

There was a heavy police presence, and the student demonstration was met with a counter-protest organised by anti-immigration groups. Grady was heard to say the words “fascist scum” when her speech was interrupted by the counter-protesters.

As part of UCU’s day of action, more than 120 branches across the UK promised to “fight back” against the funding challenges and job cuts facing higher education.

The union is looking at organising more nationally coordinated events in the new year, as part of its newly launched “Education. It’s ours” campaign.

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Ian Higham, chair of the LSE UCU branch, insisted that the rallies “must be the first step” to a more coordinated national response.

He said he believed the day was “really important”, and that “our members were very eager for some kind of action. I think it was really needed to have something really visible and make ourselves seen.”

But he added he would like to see more coordinated action between branches. “I think this is a necessary first step, and that we have a national campaign that can help us build up towards that, so I’m really optimistic that this will be a launching pad for something longer term. But certainly we need sustained action over time.”

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Others were more critical. Jamie Woodcock, executive branch member at the King’s College London branch, told Times Higher Education: “We’re in the deepest crisis that there’s ever been in higher education and there been so far no coordinated national response.”

Instead, he backed proposals for the union to pursue strike action with the secretary of state, a matter that has split members, “because the day of action alone is important, but it needs to be part of a national strategy”.

Source: Juliette Rowsell

Otherwise “it’s just a one-off thing that has to be part of building towards something”.

Mark Pendleton, vice-president for higher education at UCU, visited numerous campuses throughout the capital on the day of action, and said it was “exciting” to see so many staff and students rallying at their universities and as part of wider protests.

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“Hopefully this is the start of us working much more collectively together on campus and with the community to ask the government to make change.”

juliette.rowsell@timeshighereducation.com