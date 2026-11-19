The University and College Union (UCU) has called another academic boycott of Goldsmiths, University of London over job cut plans.

For the third time in four years, the union has demanded that its members spurn the New Cross institution. The university said the action was “counterproductive” as it risked damaging its reputation in the UK and internationally “and undermining confidence in the institution”.

The boycott means UCU members should not apply for jobs at Goldsmiths or organise conferences, lectures and other collaborative activities with the university.

Visiting professorships have also been ruled out as well as external examination roles and research projects involving Goldsmiths.

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The action follows similar moves by the union in 2022 and 2024. It was called in response to plans to make £22 million worth of cuts by the end of the next academic year, the third academic restructure at the university in five years.

Staff are in the midst of what is thought to be the longest-running strike in university history, which last month surpassed the 129 days of walkouts carried out by union members at the University of Brighton in 2023.

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UCU said £20 million of the cuts are due to come from staffing, representing a quarter of Goldsmiths’ overall staff budget of £83 million, according to its latest accounts.

If split proportionately across the workforce this “would mean around a quarter of the 1,230 staff facing the axe”, said the union, which is calling for a halt to compulsory redundancies.

Last month Goldsmiths’ new vice-chancellor Joanna Newman told Times Higher Education that the cuts were needed after the university’s total income dropped 16 per cent, with student numbers falling by a third since the pandemic.

UCU has contested the need for the cuts, calling on the university to “open the books” because the latest publicly available accounts do not show a deficit.

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“Cuts of this scale would leave Goldsmiths a shell of its current self and would cause irreparable damage to current and future students as well as the local community,” general secretary Jo Grady said.

“It is staggering that Goldsmiths is still refusing to back down from these job cuts even with our members undertaking a marking boycott and indefinite strike action.

“The decision to implement an academic boycott is never taken lightly but Goldsmiths management in their intransigence has left us with no other option. We stand prepared to escalate further but there is still time for Professor Newman to step back from this wanton destruction of her own institution and negotiate.”

A Goldsmiths spokesperson said the boycott was “detrimental to Goldsmiths and UK higher education more broadly”, adding that it demonstrated a “disregard for students and the communities we serve, while diminishing the professionalism and dedication of colleagues”.

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“The financial challenges facing Goldsmiths are real and require action – the university cannot spend money it does not have,” the spokesperson added.

“UCU leaders are fully aware of these challenges yet have failed to offer credible proposals which address declining student recruitment, rising costs and how to secure the institution's long-term future.

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“Our focus is on working together to secure the future of Goldsmiths, protecting students and sustaining an institution that plays an important role in the local community and UK culture. However, a small number of individuals continue to disrupt the work of the university, blocking changes needed to safeguard its future and opposing practical measures, such as an enhanced voluntary severance scheme, to help deliver savings and reduce the need for compulsory redundancies.”

tom.williams@timeshighereducation.com