Stuttering demand for Australian tertiary education – particularly at degree level, and in socio-economically disadvantaged communities – risks neutralising a policy drive to boost university participation and inclusivity, research suggests.

An analysis of government data has found that unmet demand for higher education has been all but eliminated, with academically capable school-leavers virtually guaranteed places at university – albeit not necessarily in the institutions or courses of their choice – and offer rates rising sharply for academic strugglers.

This suggests that there is no untapped seam of potential students to help achieve the Australian Universities Accord goal of more than doubling domestic attainment by 2050.

Meanwhile, the number of university applications lodged by school-leavers from underprivileged neighbourhoods, or by school-leavers with indifferent academic scores, has been in decline since the middle of last decade.

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Even academic high achievers appear to be losing interest in higher education if they come from low socio-economic status backgrounds.

The study, published by the Mackenzie Research Institute, used figures from the Department of Education’s Undergraduate Applications and Offers datasets and the Australian Bureau of Statistics’ Survey of Education and Work.

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The analysis found multiple indicators of declining demand for degrees, with the average Australian Tertiary Admission Rank (ATAR) scores of university applicants rising even as offer rates tripled for applicants with below-average ATARs.

Rejected university applicants were outnumbered almost three to one by people who had spurned offers of places, the analysis found. Overall, academically and socio-economically poorer people appeared to be turning their backs on university, even as universities became more desperate to admit them.

Study author Tom Karmel said the findings imposed a “reality test” on assumptions that educational participation would keep rising “forever”. Karmel, former managing director of the National Centre for Vocational Education Research, said a decade of mostly “flat” demand reflected growing scepticism about the benefits of degree-level study.

“There’s a really good payoff to higher ed on average, but not for everybody,” he said. “If you come from a long line of lawyers or surgeons…you’re not really worried about return on investment. [But] if you’re not so confident about landing that professional job, it’s a pretty big investment. These cultural [factors] are really important.”

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The analysis highlights 2015 as the year when trust in the “premium” of degrees started to dissipate. “It is certainly plausible…that those who are less academically inclined are likely to get a poorer return from higher education [than] those who are more academically inclined,” the paper reasons.

“It is also possible that the emergence of AI and its likely effect on some professional areas has increased the risk of a poorer return from higher education, or at least the perception of a poorer return.”

Australia’s latest published higher education student statistics, from 2025, reveal an uptick in enrolments from domestic school-leavers. However, this is believed to have been driven by a demographic bulge in the number of 18-year-olds rather than an increase in the popularity of degrees.

Karmel found that unmet demand for government-funded vocational education places was significantly higher than unmet demand for university. He attributed the gap to differences in “price regimes”. Many training places are free, while higher education involves “high” tuition fees, the paper notes.

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john.ross@timeshighereducation.com