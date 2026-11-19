Ireland’s justice minister has granted visas to 48 students whose applications were initially refused earlier this year, allowing them to come to the country to assume their fully funded places at various Irish universities.

The decision comes after the minister was ordered by the High Court to review the case of Shaymaa Abudalu, a fully funded student whose visa was refused, after it found significant “errors” in the way her application was handled. The verdict was widely regarded as a landmark case that could have implications for other students’ applications.

The High Court heard that only 20 of the 48 students are allowed by Israeli and Jordanian authorities to leave Gaza in the next evacuation scheduled for 23 November. All students have fully funded scholarships.

“This is a huge moment for these students and their families. Our focus now is on making sure they are on the evacuation on 23 November,” said Sinéad Marmion, a solicitor at Phoenix Law, which represented 21 of the students. “We are now working to make sure every student granted a visa is on that evacuation, so they can travel to Ireland and take up their places this year.”

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According to lawyers for the minister, 20 names had been given to the Department of Foreign Affairs for the evacuation on 23 November, but the court heard that the department had been informed that the evacuation was “full”.

A further five cases are expected to be decided today, according to local media reports.

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Last year, more than 80 students from Gaza were granted Irish visas and left the territory in an evacuation organised by the government. But there has been a sharp fall in the number of visas granted this year. An investigation by the Irish Examiner found that the government refused 114 of 138 applications this year, marking a refusal rate of 83 per cent, compared with only 13 per cent the previous year.

Five of the students whose visas have been approved are members of a dance troupe who will study at the Irish World Academy of Music and Dance at the University of Limerick, which has waived fees, according to The Irish Times.

Dozens of other Palestinian students who have secured university places and scholarships in Ireland remain in Gaza following the visa refusals.

seher.asaf@timeshighereducation.com