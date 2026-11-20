Graduate students in Australia’s second most populous state are lobbying for permanent discounts on public transport, saying concessions would all but pay for themselves by discouraging fare evasion.

Student associations in Victoria say a temporary halving of ticket prices on buses, trains and trams, introduced to ease cost pressures during the Middle East war, should be made permanent for the state’s postgraduates who – unlike their interstate peers – do not attract transport fare concessions.

Although the measure would cost the state government up to A$144 million (£73 million) a year, they argue that A$122 million could be recouped through a reduction in fare evasion and an uptick in public transport usage.

The estimates are based on findings from a survey of more than 5,600 postgraduate students. Seventy-eight per cent said they avoided paying fares, many of them frequently, because of cost-of-living pressures. Almost all said they would pay if they were charged concession rates rather than full fares of up to A$11.40 a day.

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The findings have been outlined in a report by the Council of Australian Postgraduate Associations (Capa) and the University of Melbourne Graduate Student Association. Its president, Amila Premakumara, said most postgraduate students had found transport fares “a real financial strain” before the government’s temporary discounts began.

“Victoria is the only state in Australia that gives postgraduate students no public transport concession,” Premakumara said. “We are calling for a sensible, targeted concession which helps ensure that 173,500 postgraduates aren’t forced to choose between skipping a fare and skipping class.”

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Twenty-five per cent of survey respondents said they sometimes missed classes or research sessions, and almost half said they had to “make difficult budget decisions”, because of transport costs.

Universities Australia CEO Luke Sheehy said students were being “squeezed from every direction. With rent, groceries and bills soaring, the last thing they need is to be slugged more just to get to class.”

Victoria’s Labor government, which faces an election on 28 November, abolished public transport fares in April after war in the Persian Gulf sent petrol prices skyrocketing. Fares were reintroduced at half price in June but that arrangement ceases at the end of the year.

A University of Melbourne survey found that cost of living was easily the most pressing election issue for voters. The Greens have promised to make public transport permanently free, while Labor has pledged a A$30 weekly cap on fares. However, postgraduates – unlike undergraduates – would receive no additional concessions.

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The new report says that although postgraduates are perceived as “comfortably off”, many get by on less than A$30,000 a year – well under the national minimum wage of about A$52,000. The income of many international postgraduates is less than A$20,000 a year, the report says.

“These are students on placements, professionals upskilling and workers changing careers – often while holding down a job,” said Capa president Jesse Gardner-Russell. “It makes no sense to charge them double what an undergraduate pays to get to class.”

No other Australian state or territory transport concessions treat postgraduates and undergraduates differently, although New South Wales – like Victoria – denies discount fares to most international students.

Queensland no longer offers public transport concessions after the then Labor state government slashed all fares to just 50 cents over two years ago – an arrangement since legislated permanently by the Liberal National Party government.

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john.ross@timeshighereducation.com