Voters wrongly believe that white British people are the best educated in the UK while significantly underestimating the proportion of degree holders in other ethnic groups, according to new polling.

The Policy Institute at King’s College London said its latest findings show how “misperceptions” can shape the political agenda.

Researchers worked with YouGov to poll a representative group of 1,810 UK adults aged 18 and above as part of a study that sought to assess how far views of race and religion diverge from reality.

Asked to rank ethnic groups by their likelihood of holding a higher education qualification, 39 per cent put white British people first, the most common answer.

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According to data from the 2021 Census in England however, only 31 per cent of people in this group have a degree or equivalent qualification – leaving them ranked sixth of seven.

This is far below the rates for people of Chinese or Indian heritage in the UK. More than half of these groups (56 per cent and 52 per cent respectively) hold a higher-level qualification but they were picked first by only 26 per cent and 18 per cent of those polled.

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The qualification rate for black Africans is 49 per cent, black Caribbeans is 34 per cent and Pakistani residents is 32 per cent. Only Bangladeshis have a lower attainment rate than white Britons at 29 per cent. All of these groups were barely selected by voters ranking perceived degree levels.

The study says that misperceptions – fuelled by myths and stereotypes as well as people’s fears and concerns about change – “can lead people to overlook the positives, such as educational success”.

The wider study also found that the public overestimates the size of the UK’s ethnic minority population, guessing it is more than twice as big as it is in reality.

People surveyed for the research also expressed a strong view that progress on racism was reversing, with a majority of the public saying there is more racism today than three years ago.

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When the results were split by support for political party, white British people still came out as those perceived to be most likely to have a degree. Reform voters were the most likely to think this, at 48 per cent, with Conservatives least likely at 33 per cent.

Bobby Duffy, director of the Policy Institute, said the attainment gap was visible from an early age, with 13 per cent of white British boys on free school meals going into higher education by the age of 19 compared with 24 per cent of all boys on free school meals.

“Our study shows a real lack of awareness of these challenges – and it’s not confined to one side of the political spectrum: similar shares of nearly all parties’ supporters rank white British people first, though Conservatives are less likely to,” Duffy added.

“This misperception will in part be down to the public’s picture of the situation not catching up with the reality of some big changes in education that have taken place over a generation or so. There will also be a tendency to assume white Britons are ahead simply because they are the majority group, which gives them outsized prominence in people’s minds.”

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Duffy said that white Britons “are obviously not the only group being overlooked here”, pointing to the success of black African people going “largely unnoticed”.

“All this matters because if people don’t see who is struggling or who is succeeding, it can be hard to summon the political will to address issues and change approach,” said Duffy.

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“It’s wrong to think of misperceptions as purely based on a careful study of the facts – this is as much about how our identities shape how we see the world. That means that simplistic myth-busting is seldom the full answer – but it is still important to try harder to convey the realities.”

tom.williams@timeshighereducation.com