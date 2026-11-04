Staff at Madrid’s universities strike over funding

Staff and students at six public universities in Madrid have begun a two-day strike over public funding cuts, “deteriorating” conditions and the growth of private institutions.

Protesters have gathered outside university buildings and have been encouraging students and staff to join the action. Local media reported that student attendance was lower than usual at some universities.

The walkout involves all six public universities in Madrid’s wider region, namely Complutense University of Madrid, Autonomous University of Madrid, Polytechnic University of Madrid, Carloss III University of Madrid, University of Alcala and Rey Juan Carlos University.

The Coordinating Committee in Defense of Public Universities and trade unions says public universities are struggling with “chronic” underfunding, which has allowed private higher education to expand at their expense.

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Criticism of university funding has continued despite the regional government, led by Isabel Díaz Ayuso, reaching an agreement with university rectors in March which sets out a projected €14.8 billion (£13 billion) in funding for the six universities until 2031.

UPM For the Public, one of the trade unions behind the strikes, called it a “sham”.

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“These underfunding policies adopted by the Community of Madrid are neither accidental nor a mistake; they are a strategy to bankrupt public universities, thereby degrading the public service and driving more and more students to the private education sector,” it said in a statement.

Organisers said Madrid’s public investment in universities amounted to only 0.4 per cent of regional GDP and below both the national average of 0.75 per cent and the European average of 0.92 per cent. They are urging the government to raise the funding to 1 per cent of GDP by 2031.

Protesters have also criticised the growth of private universities in Madrid. The Spanish capital currently has 14 private institutions, more than double the number of public universities. They argue that such institutions are weakening the public higher education system.

The latest strikes follow escalating tensions at Complutense. In October, staff and students at the institution began protesting over funding for universities and working conditions. Police intervened during a demonstration and arrested five people. The university condemned the police action and said it had not requested officers to intervene.

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seher.asaf@timeshighereducation.com