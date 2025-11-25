Queen Elizabeth Prizes ‘offer inspiring snapshot’ of sector

Nineteen universities and colleges have been announced as winners of the newly renamed Queen Elizabeth Prizes for Higher and Further Education.

Previously known as the Queen’s Anniversary Prizes, this is the first time that the awards have been bestowed under the patronage of King Charles III and Queen Camilla. The new name, announced last year, commemorates the late Queen Elizabeth II.

The awards are part of the UK’s national honours system and are granted every two years by the sovereign on the advice of the prime minister following a review carried out by the Royal Anniversary Trust, an independent charity. They were first awarded in 1995.

This year’s prizes recognise a diverse range of initiatives, including research addressing the challenges of dementia, modern slavery and cancer treatments, as well as a prison education project, a musical performance scheme, and textiles research.

Damon Buffini, the trust’s chair, said the prizes “celebrate the power of education to change the world for the better”.

“This much-loved national honour recognises, at the highest level of state, outstanding work in UK universities and colleges, and the remarkable benefit they bring to our economy, society and the wider world,” he said.

“This year we are delighted to honour 19 institutions whose work offers an inspiring snapshot of the excellent and innovative work going on in universities and colleges across the UK.”

The winners were announced at a reception at St James’s Palace in London. A formal honours ceremony will take place next year.

Winners of the Queen Elizabeth Prizes for Higher and Further Education, 2024-2026

A world-first Centre for Fire Safety Engineering, conducting internationally significant research and advanced education and training to underpin fire safety design, policy, regulation and innovation throughout the world in both the built and natural environments.

Gateshead College

A unique employer-led programme that has transformed apprenticeships in the built environment sector, including expansion into Canada, by tackling skills gaps to create a multi-skilled, adaptable workforce, with further expansion into other sectors underway across the UK.

Hull College

A globally recognised English for Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL) programme using AI-powered digital storytelling, real-time translation and trauma-informed teaching to transform language learning, boost employability and social integration for learners, setting a new benchmark for inclusive education.

Institute of Cancer Research, London

Groundbreaking research in radiotherapy, developing advanced treatment technologies, innovative strategies and radiation-drug combination therapies that improve cancer treatment effectiveness, reduce side effects and enhance patient outcomes globally.

Creation and development of core technology for the micro:bit, a pocket-sized programmable computer that is driving a global transformation in digital literacy and has empowered 66 million children in 85 countries to become coders and technology creators.

An internationally leading centre exploring new materials, processes and products, the Leeds Institute of Textiles and Colour combines multidisciplinary expertise in design, science and technology to address the global challenge of sustainability and demand for innovation across textile, colour and related industries.

A bespoke prison education model founded on an innovative educational alliance between the university and a maximum-security prison, offering higher education and postgraduate study to both prisoners and staff, producing outstanding academic results.

Pioneering craniofacial analysis in the forensic and digital heritage field, combining interdisciplinary education, research and knowledge exchange at the interface of art and science with a focus on individual and population facial identity, depiction and identification.

A world-leading research unit dedicated to ending violence against women and girls nationally and internationally through cutting-edge interdisciplinary research, policy intervention, criminal justice reform and improved support for survivors.

A pioneering partnership with ParalympicsGB generating world-class research, enhancing the performance of athletes at the Paralympics, informing practice in elite para sport and improving the quality of life and health outcomes for disabled people worldwide through sports provision.

Leading internationally significant, advanced research into the causes, diagnosis, treatment and management of dementia with Lewy bodies over three decades, playing a pivotal role in establishing it as a major and distinct cause of late-life dementia.

North Warwickshire and South Leicestershire College

A dynamic partnership between further and higher education and local industry to develop and provide training in emerging technologies via a central hub, meeting the demand for new skills in green technologies and autonomous vehicles of the future.

North West Regional College

Creation of a large-scale business support hub with five industry-focused innovation centres targeting local entrepreneurs and helping more than 400 businesses in the region each year on the journey from prototype and product development through applied research, skills and workforce development.

A pioneering initiative using satellite data to map and measure modern slavery from space, accelerating interventions in several countries, shaping strategies and operations for governments, businesses and non-governmental organisations, and leading to the liberation of thousands of people from slavery.

A globally impactful data analysis platform, OpenSAFELY uses new methods to access the entire England population’s NHS GP records for the first time, meeting complex privacy challenges to enable life-saving research by unlocking and protecting a gold mine of data.

The Centre for Performance Science is shaping the future of music education through world-leading applied performance science, advanced by interdisciplinary research spanning the arts, medicine, engineering, natural sciences and business and informed by outstanding teaching and knowledge exchange.

Reflecting the university’s commitment to improving the environment and sustainability, Energy House Labs’ unique testing facilities deliver critical research that helps millions save money on energy bills, accelerates progress towards net zero housing design and tackles fuel poverty.

Scotland’s Rural College (SRUC)

Informing and shaping agricultural policy for more than 80 years through rigorous, economic analysis using data gathered and curated from the ground-breaking Scottish Farm Business Survey, enabling advanced, predictive modelling and offering a scalable, transferable model for other nations.

Leading research into the sustainability, resilience and cost-effectiveness of the UK’s rail system, resulting in new industry design guidelines and standards, influencing engineering practice globally and delivering significant cost savings.