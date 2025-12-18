External examining is failing to uphold UK standards. Discuss

The UK government’s recent skills White Paper announced a review of ‘the merits of the sector continuing to use the external examining system for ensuring rigorous standards in assessments’. Four academics offer their views on whether it passes or fails that test

Philip Moriarty, Thom Brooks, Clare Peddie Peter Main
The numbers don’t add up

We physicists are trained to live by the numbers. Error bars matter. Statistical significance matters. Reproducibility and quantitative rigour matter. And yet we still recognise that numerical precision can be profoundly deceptive. As a wild-haired icon of our field is widely, if erroneously, supposed to have cautioned, not everything that counts can be counted. And not everything that can be counted counts.

The government’s Post-16 Education and Skills White Paper flirts with the idea that a single assessment metric – something akin to the so-called Progress 8 system used in secondary schools – could be devised to hold university providers “to account” on undergraduate progression, as if such an approach could ever survive contact with the diversity of degree programmes (let alone doctoral research) across disciplines. Instead of recognising Progress 8 for the hopelessly oversimplistic measure of student outcomes relative to expectations that it is, the government instead is suggesting that cargo-cult numerology be elevated over professional judgement in higher education, too. Again.

The underlying message is wearily familiar: academics apparently can’t be trusted to do their job to the best of their ability unless kept in line by numerical targets. Judgement yields to a speciously rigorous league-table algorithm. The result? Standardised metrics that are considerably less reliable than the expertise they are designed to police.

Relatedly, the White Paper also announces that the Office for Students will assess “the merits of the sector continuing to use the external examining system for ensuring rigorous standards in assessments” – presumably with a view to replacing it with something more numerical, standardised and, therefore, “rigorous”. This would also be a huge mistake.

External examining has its flaws, but it fundamentally recognises disciplinary nuance. It accommodates complexity rather than pretending it doesn’t exist. It allows a condensed-matter physicist, a music professor, a modern languages expert and a nursing specialist to assess intellectual achievement on their own terms. It is not “one size fits all”, because higher education is not “one size fits all”.

And this is where the White Paper’s logic, such as it is, collapses under its own weight. On the one hand, it urges universities towards deeper and sharper specialism, yet, on the other, it imagines that a single, standardised, national model of “progress” could be used to compare those increasingly specialised programmes. It is impossible to simultaneously drive diversity of provision and then evaluate it as though it were homogeneous.

Universities once claimed a duty to challenge received wisdom – to speak truth to power, not to echo it. Increasingly, however, they are enthusiastically and cravenly complicit in the metrics game. They play it desperately, even when doing so corrodes the very academic rigour, intellectual honesty and educational integrity they profess to uphold. External examining – one of the few remaining practices capable of acknowledging disciplinary nuance and resisting homogenisation – risks being sidelined in the process. Metrics become mandates, strategies become box-ticking, and the incentives drift ever further from the best interests of the students that universities claim to serve.

When the metric displaces the expert, pseudo-statistics substitute for understanding. Yet the truth is that expertise – messy, contextual and heterogeneous – is what higher education actually needs.

Philip Moriarty is professor of physics at the University of Nottingham.

 

Revise and resubmit

In 2018, I wrote in Times Higher Education that external examining was “no longer fit for purpose”.

The problems with it were clear even in that pre-Covid era. The higher staff-student ratios that had been common at the beginning of my career 20 years earlier had permitted examiners to read all the relevant exam papers and be able to challenge individual marks. It was intense: I recall receiving large bundles through the post and dragging them up to my office for inspection, before nervously sending them back via registered delivery (luckily, they never went astray).

But universities failed to increase their resources for external examination in proportion to their expansion; they largely still pay the same paltry fee for the same few hours of externals’ time as they always did. The result is that examiners are now only sent a representative sample of exam papers. Hence, apart from dissertations, they have limited powers to amend individual marks; generally, they have to choose between changing all marks or none in a module – and, mostly, they opt for the latter.

I also remember boards of exams as being important departmental occasions that many colleagues relished. The main event was the meeting determining degree classifications, but the external examiner also had meetings with individual colleagues to discuss modules and held group discussions with the whole department over a reception or dinner. Some of the most profound and enduring advice I received on improving my own teaching and assessment came from these meetings.

To speak of them now is like talking about a different world. Today, external examiners don’t even necessarily attend the board meeting in person, never mind undertake additional chats and debates. Moreover, if there is no board discretion over awarding different degree classifications (thanks to various mathematical formulae at play), there might not be any discussion about standards at all during most meetings.

In short, while it used to be a real honour to serve a department, it has become thankless theatre.

So it might seem only natural to conclude that it’s time to pull the plug completely. This is what the Office for Students (OfS) now seems to be recommending. In its latest report, the regulator claims that “the use of external examiners is not a regulatory requirement” – and if you don’t need them, why have them? That is also the question that the recent skills White Paper tacitly raises in announcing a review of the role of external examining amid concerns about grade inflation.

Perhaps improving the algorithms already used by universities in confirming degree classifications might indeed prove more effective than the expensive and burdensome external examining system. But I doubt it. Algorithms can get things badly wrong – recall the A-level and GCSE results fiasco in 2020.

The OfS also states concerns about grade inflation, but it is unclear to me how leaving individual providers to get on with it would improve standards or maintain meaningful comparability of awards between providers. My recommendation, then, would be to improve, not scrap, the external examining system.

Apart from the capacity issues, another major problem with it currently is that many examiners aren’t selected randomly. Typically, they are secured through personal connections and may have little knowledge or experience of how a set of assessments compares with those elsewhere. Training may be available, but they rarely access it.

The OfS should address this by creating a new College of External Examiners (CEE), to which academics apply for membership, training and mentorship. The college would serve as a pool of accredited examiners, whom it would allocate to providers solely on the basis of their expertise and availability. Full accreditation would come with status – fellowships or senior fellowships – helping to professionalise and valorise the role of examining.

Trained in how a subject discipline is taught and assessed across the sector, external examiners would also be better placed to comment on how a provider’s arrangements stack up. And they might provide independent expert advice on how local regulations relate to any grade inflation, if this is a concern.

The fees that providers currently pay directly to examiners should instead be directed via the CEE, whose regularised fee structure would ensure that similar work done is rewarded the same way at different institutions.

That would be a small price to pay for a genuinely independent system that could meaningfully improve public confidence in quality standards.

Thom Brooks is principal of Collingwood College at Durham University, where he is professor of law, ethics and government.

 

Showing it’s working

With the recent publication of the recent skills White Paper and an Office for Students (OfS) report on the potentially inflationary effect of changing degree algorithms, the UK higher education sector finds itself once again defending one of its most quietly effective quality assurance mechanisms: the external examiner system.

For those of us working in quality within universities and more broadly in the sector, the sigh is collective. How many times must we demonstrate the value of a system that is low-cost, deeply embedded and internationally respected?

External examiners are not just a formality. They are the independent experts who scrutinise assessment design, verify marking standards, and ensure that academic judgements are fair, transparent and consistent with national frameworks. They provide assurance, drive enhancement and help institutions respond to emerging challenges. Their work happens at the point of delivery and in real time, when it is still possible to ensure current students receive grades that accurately reflect their performance.

Cost is minimised because the external examiner system operates on reciprocity. For a typically small honorarium, between (by my rough calculation) 10,000 and 15,000 external examiners across the UK lend their expertise to one another’s institutions each year. This network is largely unseen, but its impact is profound. It’s a model of sector-wide collaboration that delivers assurance, enhancement and efficiency.

It isn’t perfect. Occasionally, external examiners miss mistakes or are not critical enough. Sometimes institutions fail to follow sector guidance designed to ensure the independence of external examiners. As with everything we do, there are always enhancements to be made. But the system’s overall effectiveness is not open to question.

Following the Quality Assurance Agency’s guidance, all the programmes at my institution, including all their component modules, are scrutinised by an external examiner. That person does much more than oversee the marking of assignments: they also contribute to internal cyclical programme reviews, programme validation, curriculum structure and assessment design. They meet with our students and staff to discuss how teaching could be improved. Their reports inform institutional actions, drive enhancement and help us share good practice.

This isn’t just a tick-box exercise: it’s a reassurance to students, staff and the public that our degrees are credible and our standards robust. In my institution alone, we analyse and respond annually to about 150 external examiner reports from 130 external examiners.

The OfS seems to suggest that even this level of scrutiny is ineffective. But what would replace it? A centrally-imposed compliance model? A checklist of “do not or else”s? Any verifiable alternative would likely cost significantly more or deliver far less.

In Scotland, we’ve have had our first year of the new Tertiary Quality Enhancement Framework, meeting European standards and guidelines. It was built through extensive consultation with universities, colleges, students and professional bodies, and it requires externality in the form of external examiners as a key component, providing impartial confirmation that academic standards are appropriate and aligned with sector-agreed benchmarks.

Higher education curricula are shaped and informed by the latest disciplinary research. Hence, only peers working at the forefront of these fields are qualified to evaluate what we teach and how we assess. External examiners actively help us adapt to change, whether it’s the rise of AI, the impact of industrial action, or the legacy of the Covid pandemic.

The recent reopening of the debate on external examining flies in the face of the 2022 sector-wide review, which, after consulting widely, developed a set of principles for effective external examining that “reiterate the value of appointing external examiners…providing confidence for students and the public that the degrees being awarded are a reliable and consistent reflection of graduate attainment”.

It also risks fragmenting the UK’s quality frameworks even further, weakening the sector’s ability to self-regulate and undermining the international reputation of UK higher education.

In these times of significant pressure, the last thing we need is to dismantle an efficient and effective system and replace it with a retrospective compliance model that lacks nuance, expertise and sector trust and ownership. Instead, we should reaffirm our commitment to peer-led quality assurance – and work to improve it where needed.

Clare Peddie is vice-principal education (proctor) at the University of St Andrews and deputy chair of the Quality Council for UK Higher Education. 

 

The absolute minimum

In its recent White Paper on post-16 education, the UK government expresses its concern about grade inflation, which it interprets as a lowering of standards. As part of that, the document announces a review of the role of external examiners, implying that the inflation may be a result of their failure to do their jobs properly.

Specifically, the government intends to assess “the merits of the sector continuing to use the external examining system for ensuring rigorous standards in assessments” and “the extent to which recent patterns of improving grades can be explained by an erosion of standards, rather than improved teaching or assessment practices”.

Grade inflation is real: from 2011 to 2018, the percentage of UK students awarded a first-class degree almost doubled from 15.7 per cent to 29.3 per cent. However, it is absurd to blame that on slacking external examiners. The most likely reasons are actually the government’s own measures aimed at improving teaching and learning.

Broadly, quality assurance schemes reward departments that produce lots of firsts and 2:1s and, crucially, those that do not fail their students. That has always seemed to me to penalise the maintenance of standards since, in my experience, many students who fail do so not through poor teaching but because they do not do enough work.

Another inflationary pressure is the use of the National Student Survey (NSS) as a measure of teaching quality: nothing pleases students more than their own apparent success. In reality, genuine improvement in learning is best achieved by introducing more student-led activity, but many students do not like that challenge, and their dissatisfaction can be reflected in their NSS responses.

Another cause of grade inflation is universities’ efforts to be proactive in supporting students with health and other issues by relaxing the rules around resit eligibility. This is laudable – but allowing more attempts inevitably improves outcomes.

In reality, external examiners are just one cog in the machinery of quality assurance. Their main duty has been to act as a critical friend to a department and to ensure that the academics providing the programme(s) do so correctly within their particular quality framework and that they treat their students fairly. The examiners have neither the time nor the capacity to impose a universal standard.

More to the point, there is no such thing! That is to say, universal assessments across all universities would be as undesirable as they would be unworkable – not least because they would destroy the sector diversity that the White Paper sees as positive and encourages more of.

In practice, degree programmes aim to achieve specific outcomes for specific cohorts. That should be the starting point for any re-evaluation of the system. Students who attend Oxford Brookes University will have a quite different profile from those who attend the other university in the city and, in general, they will pursue different courses, with different career outcomes. Neither is better or worse – what criteria would we use to decide? – they are just different.

Does that mean we have to abandon the notion of standards and quality assurance? Absolutely not! But we must measure programmes in terms of what they are trying to do. Each programme should have a statement that outlines the type of students the course is designed for, the methods and variety of the teaching, and the expected graduate outcomes (stated as quantitatively as possible). Making that statement prominently available to prospective students would minimise the obvious risk that universities would set artificially low targets: students would not choose a course with poor expected outcomes.

It might help to abolish the dated classification of degrees into firsts, 2:1s etc, which implies some sort of equivalence in terms of standards. But that is a separate question.

In any case, the role of external examiners would not change significantly in this system. They would continue to offer a department an independent, external, respected view from within the same subject community on issues such as the fairness of assessment. And while an absolute standard for degree classifications is unattainable even within a given subject area (I have no idea what a comparison of standards between subjects might mean), it should be possible – necessary, even – to define and police a minimum standard.

In subjects such as medicine, engineering and some of the sciences, there are external accrediting bodies that do just that. There is no reason why other similar bodies, possibly in collaboration with the Quality Assurance Agency, should not develop criteria to define minimum standards in their areas.

These would be tools for external examiners to use in evaluating a programme, alongside continuing to guarantee that the department is doing what it says it is doing. If a programme claimed that 50 per cent of its graduates became business leaders but, in reality, 90 per cent ended up in casual jobs, external examiners would call that out.

Ensuring minimum standards even more rigorously even while explicitly casting off the illusion of equivalence across the board would allow external examiners to play a vital role in a more enlightened system of degree programme assessment – while preserving the diversity of provision that is one of the positive features of UK higher education.

Peter Main is professor emeritus in the department of physics at King’s College London. His ebook, Assessment in University Physics Education, is available from IOP Publishing. 

Related articles

Reader's comments (16)

#1 Submitted by ron.... on December 18, 2025 - 9:45am
This matter is far from new. Through a major empirical study, the UK's external examining systems was examined in detail 30+ years ago - see David Warren Piper's (240pp) book, 'Are Professors Professional? The Organisation of University Examinations'. Warren Piper concluded that, for all its many weaknesses and issues that it raises (not least over cross-disciplinary comparability), the external examining system was 'necessary', not only for its immediate benefits of being part of a quality evaluation process but for its more intangible benefits of professional enhancement. Until any who would see the ending of the external examining system show a willingness to look at the literature on the matter, their proposals should be treated with the utmost scepticism. Just whose and what interests would be served by its dissolution? Ron Barnett
#2 Submitted by ... on December 18, 2025 - 11:00am
A slightly tangential point but it is indicated by "But universities failed to increase their resources for external examination in proportion to their expansion; they largely still pay the same paltry fee for the same few hours of externals’ time as they always did." We are advised substantial job losses will continue in the sector and work loads and class sizes etc will rise as a result. External examining is only modest;y remunerated (and taxed) and seldom features in a work load modeling. It's the kind of thing we do as a necessary reciprocal obligation, but not all do it. The same goes with programme externalizing and reviewing and PhD examining, though I believe REF expert externalizing is often rather well paid for those lucky enough). So I can imagine that unless remuneration is increased commensurate with the role and professional status of the external or unless such roles feature in individual work load profiles, it will become harder and harder to obtain externals who have the time to do a professional job. There's so much collateral work of this kind we do for the profession and the subject that is often voluntary that will be harder to place in future under the current system, and if the role is enhanced without some form of recognition then it will be even harder. I don't see why financial rewards for professional externalizing and examining duties might not be a great deal higher, especially when we see the largesse with which VCs award themselves substantial annual bonus payments as reported in THES yesterday. But colleagues are just going to vote with their feet on this one, there's no obligation to undertake these roles, or much incentive now either.
#3 Submitted by ... on December 19, 2025 - 8:53am
A very good point raised here and not tangential at all in my view. And also, don't forget all the extensive peer reviewing we do for academic publishers of essays and monographs and for grant proposals. The job evaluations etc. The writing of student references, the list goes on. These are characteristically unpaid or when they are the remuneration is very modest or in kind. I personally have notices over the last year or so a substantial increase in these requests from journal editors and publishers as well as invitations to PhD examination s. In the old days I would do most of them as a matter of course but now I am very selective indeed in what I do, just for reasons of time. With fewer colleagues around to do these things and less incentive to undertake these the number and quality of reviews will decrease. I know they now complain about AI in peer review etc but that's another symptom in my view of the problem. Indeed also taking on the role of journal editors and review editors when the recognition is not great (in REF terms) makes one wonder why people are still willing to do it. Is this just my typically jaundiced view of things other than have others noticed that there are problems here. These things need to be addressed and noted. I agree with the comment about the proliferation of the bonus for senior management when contracted to the token payment for this kind of work by academics.
#4 Submitted by chad.... on December 18, 2025 - 11:26am
Without appropriate resourcing the external examining system produces the worst possible outcome: poorly evidenced judgments about course quality that are quite useless to the QA function. Over the last 25 years universities including mine have systematically underinvested in external examining meaning that it is impossible for an examiner to render a robustly evidenced opinion on either courses or modules.
#5 Submitted by s.... on December 18, 2025 - 11:59am
I remain absolutely mystified why the government would be rearranging these deck chairs when so many academic staff are being made redundant and departments closed. Certainly never a great way for people do to their best work on marking or anything else. If the white paper ignores this giant elephant in the room, it will be a useless waste of time and resources.
#6 Submitted by w.... on December 18, 2025 - 12:49pm
Not so many years ago, my university (I am now retired) had a "KPI" (in loathsome management speak) re the percentage of first-class and upper-second-class degrees that should (must?) be awarded. Push-back from EEs (at least some of them) led to this being dropped.
#7 Submitted by ... on December 19, 2025 - 8:36am
Yes, mine too, they referred to these as "good degrees". There was not a strict quota as such, but if a degree subject fell below a certain (very high) percentage of good degrees award, then a report had to be written and an report written for the "QAA police". The assumption was also ways that this was problematic resulting from some issues that needed to be corrected rather than that the degrees awarded were commensurate with student performance that year.
#8 Submitted by d.... on December 19, 2025 - 12:04pm
Fundamentally, to be effective (and it can be), the EE system needs properly funding. Done well, an EE role should take a full week of an academic's time over a year. Either this is recognised by the 'lending' institution as part of deployment, or paid at FEC by the 'host' institution. I used to EE for two different universities and gave up my time mostly for free. If we are genuinely concerned with grade inflation, I still think a well supported EE system can do the job.
#9 Submitted by ... on December 19, 2025 - 5:10pm
Yes fuly agree and for the other tasks we perform
#10 Submitted by andy.... on December 19, 2025 - 6:15pm
In addition to comments above, I can't help but notice that all the authors are at RG institutions. The external examiner appointments I have seen have all essentially been through research-area friendships, meaning there is minimal "social mobility" in the system. Part of external moderation is to check that standards are at least comparable, but in practice I see no or free mechanisms to ensure that; subject-body accreditation, at least in my subject, is not just optional but virtually without purpose, and seems minimally concerned with actual rigour. So aside from external examiners not having the time and influence to challenge, there's also no system to ensure full mixing of standards: we end up essentially checking the similarity of those already like us, and when it comes to RG vs less research-intensive uni teaching, never the twain shall meet.
#11 Submitted by andy.... on December 19, 2025 - 6:20pm
On the throwaway dismissal of standardized assessment, universities are generally in financial desperation and staff have long been phenomenally overworked. Can we not consider standardised assessments in non-Hons years, maybe on a core subset of topics? The amount of duplicated effort from every university writing and validating its own brains of assessments on topics below institutional specialisation is phenomenal. Timing coordination would be needed of course, but if it can be done for thousands of schools or can certainly be done by a couple of hundred unis.
#12 Submitted by a.g.... on December 19, 2025 - 9:57pm
UK universities gave up on academic standards a decade ago. The bloated admin., teaching “experts” and wellness people could not care less if they now produce graduates who either can’t find jobs, or find a job on minimum wage +5%.
#13 Submitted by ... on December 20, 2025 - 9:10am
Fair degree of unanimity here.
#14 Submitted by ... on December 21, 2025 - 9:40am
Also given a recent article on neurodivergence, we do have the issue of how aptitude and ability impacts on assessment. The gist of these agendas is that really everyone should get the best grades no matter no matter what their abilities. We have become life coaches and therapists rater than teachers. We know different people have different reading skills or numerical skills as well as different aptitudes and work ethics which are pretty much established by the time they get to university. The issue is usually most apparent in the generalist arts and humanities subjects which most students are able to cope with but only a few can really excel in. In my experience Maths, for example is very hard for most students who would struggle to pass at degree level but for those with the ability it actually is common for them to get extremely high grades (marks in the 90s). But we don't make the case for neurodivergence in the same way we do for the popular AH subjects, say English or History? The problem is that a great many students of average ability and motivation will go for the Arts and Humanities because it's their best shot at getting a degree, but as they are paying fees etc they really want to get a very good degree and then the neurodivergence agenda is deployed to explain why they are not. Several students over the years have described themselves to me as "high achieving autistic". The autism is usually noticeable but the "high achievement" has so far failed to materialize. So we have to accept that we have competing discourses and imperatives here and that we either have stricter assessment processes or a more general good degree for everyone. Students will often ask me "however can I get a First for this essay?" Of course if that is the question you ask and your priority (understandable enough as it is), you are probably missing the point and not likely to do well.
#15 Submitted by ... on December 21, 2025 - 9:56am
Well yes indeed, exactly,
new
#16 Submitted by crust@... on December 21, 2025 - 10:51am
Why in commissioning four academics to write on this subject did The Higher not ask anyone who was involved in the HEA led HEFCE funded project team, "Review of external examining arrangements across the UK" or the subsequent HEA/Advance HE led HEFCE funded project team, "Degree standards" which still delivers through Advance HE professionalisation workshops for external examiners? And if the sector is serious about ensuring comparative standards, as it argues on that course, external examiners are almost certainly the best placed (and least expensive?) way to do it. BUT, only if their subject communities take responsibility for their standards and calibrating them. So why don't UUK and QAA simply demand this, in the same way they did for subject specifications (a useful first step)?

