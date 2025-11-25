Welsh v-cs expect review of student funding flows into England

Plaid Cymru has pledged to probe Seren Academy programme and clamp down on student grants being used outside of Wales

November 25, 2025
November 25, 2025
Helen Packer Chris Havergal
Lindsay Whittle (R), Plaid Cymru candidate for Caerphilly celebrates victory in the Caerphilly Senedd by-election with leader of Plaid Cymru Rhun ap Iorwerth (L) at Caerphilly Castle on 24 October, 2025 in Caerphilly, Wales.
A potential victory by Plaid Cymru in next year’s Welsh elections could see reforms made to a scheme that supports Welsh students to study at leading UK universities, with the party likely set on reducing the amount of higher education funding that crosses the English border.

After an unexpected win in the by-election in Caerphilly – ordinarily a Labour stronghold – Plaid is eyeing success in the 2026 Senedd elections.  

If the nationalist party does manage to form a government, university leaders are predicting significant changes to the devolved nation’s higher education system.

In its 2024 manifesto, the party promised to review the Seren Academy programme, an initiative introduced in 2015 to help the best-performing Welsh school students enter top universities.

But critics say the programme encourages Welsh talent to leave the country, with many students going on to study at institutions outside the devolved nation, including the universities of Oxford and Cambridge.

Government data shows that, of the Seren cohort who started university in September 2023, 1,351 students went to English universities, while 885 went to Welsh institutions. The data does not show how many went to institutions in other countries.

Wendy Larner, vice-chancellor of Cardiff University, told Times Higher Education she welcomed the idea of reforming Seren.

She said focusing on sending Welsh students to Oxford and Cambridge isn’t “particularly justifiable in the current context, and the students who tend to get access to that scheme are students who would have access to university anyway”.

“I think a review of the Seren scheme is probably on the cards and a good thing to do and I don’t think saying that is particularly controversial,” she continued.

Elwen Evans, chair of Universities Wales, which is calling for a government review of how higher education is funded, described the scheme as a “political hot-ish potato” and added that Labour had indicated it too was “looking to reshape and refocus the Seren programme”.

This would include looking more at vocational provision, as well as ensuring it wasn’t “being seen as a mechanism to encourage potential students to look outside of Wales”, added Evans, who is also vice-chancellor of the University of Wales Trinity Saint David.

“Certainly [Seren] is a programme where there has been a lot of discussion. Like so many things, it undoubtedly came from a good place, but perhaps it’s how it has been perceived and operationalised that has caused some of the political dialogue about it.”

Either way, Evans added that Welsh policymakers and universities needed to focus on “driving participation rates” in Wales. Last year, university applications in Wales dropped to a 15-year low.

Plaid Cymru has also set out its intention to limit the amount of student funding that crosses the border by reducing grants paid to Welsh students who go on to study at universities in other UK nations.

On announcing the plans earlier this year, the party’s economic spokesperson Luke Fletcher said Wales was “in effect subsidising English universities when Welsh universities are really struggling”.

Evans said that these topics were “the things that we need to look at” in a review of higher education.

“That’s what the review would be looking at…Have we got the balance right in terms of funding both internally in Wales and externally as well? I think it is an area where that discussion would be really useful.”

Asked whether the government should try to retain more Welsh students, Larner said she thought “students should be able to choose” and added that it was the job of universities to position themselves in a way that appeals to local students.

Dewi Knight, director of PolicyWISE, said that cutting grants for students crossing into England was “easier said than done”.

In particular, replacing them with student loans would have “a big effect on the loan book and the loan settlement, which will need negotiations with the Treasury in London because ultimately, it’s on their books”.

“That could take a long time to negotiate, and I think you have to ask yourself as a new government: is that your priority? And do you want to use up political capital and patience in doing that, or is there a quicker route of trying to deliver on the goals that you want?”

Read more about
Higher education policy
UK higher education policy

Related articles

Reader's comments (8)

#1 Submitted by ... on November 25, 2025 - 8:46am
The idea that Wales is subsiding English universities is a nonsense. Those English Universities that take Welsh students are also taking on the significant cost (often loss-making) of teaching them. But I suppose if Nationalist politicians want to force Welsh students to settle for third-rate Welsh institutions rather than better-performing English ones, that's up to them. Though I suspect it'll be a hard political sell. "I know your daughter wanted to study at Imperial, but she's going to have to go to Cardiff Met instead".
#2 Submitted by ... on November 25, 2025 - 9:43am
Well you know the finest prospect a talented young Welsh person will ever see is the high road to England. For pity's sake I beseech you, do not take away all hope from them!!
#3 Submitted by dewi.... on November 25, 2025 - 9:45am
Hello - to be fair - the argument is that because Welsh students get grants wherever in the UK they choose to study, then that is a form of subsidy that flows to English universities. It's not one I agree with, but that's the point being made.
#4 Submitted by ... on November 25, 2025 - 2:59pm
The subsidy is for the student, not the University. Ultimately the student receives an education, and ends up in less debt than they otherwise would have. All that happens to a University is they receive the usual fees for educating a home student who takes up one of their home-student places. It makes no difference to the University, but a huge difference to the student.
#5 Submitted by ... on November 25, 2025 - 10:08am
I do see the point of the argument that PC s making but if I were a young person living in Wales looking to undertake study at University somewhere or their long-suffering tax-paying parents, I might have a different view of the matter, and would not be voting for PC in the near future. Don't take away the choices for young people in Wales that are available to the rest of the UK's population. One might also argue on the other hand that RUK tax payers subsidize the Scottish HE system which charges them full fees? These endless inconsistences and fiendish complexities are of course the practical problems created by these devolved governments in the first place with theior narrow-minded nationalist agendas. It's all dreadfully complicated now and I don't fully understand but I would point out that the Welsh Government receives £120 of Barnett-based funding for every £100 per person of equivalent UK Government spending in England, so maybe that's something that might be also be looked at as well if we are thinking about the issue of subsidy and treating the hard-pressed Engish taxpayer with some justice and fairness for a change?
#6 Submitted by ... on November 25, 2025 - 2:46pm
I think you have hit the nail on the head here. Nationalist parties do tend to thrive on this obsessive sense of grievance. As with the Scottish nationalists, all the problems are to her blamed on the "Westminster" government and that the peoples of Scotland and Wales are being ripped off on some way and are always demanding more and more resource that is there right. Once freed of such exploitation, then they will thrive as tiny nations. But, in fact, the subsidy is usually the other way, around kind of bribe to keep them quiet. This narrative has much less traction these days in Scotland, though some still hold to it, as the SNP drives the nation further and further into the ground every year.
#7 Submitted by rpoole@... on November 25, 2025 - 1:37pm
What an admission: Welsh HE is substandard so controls have to be brought in to confine students within the province. Put it on the manifesto and see what happens!
#8 Submitted by ... on November 26, 2025 - 7:41pm
I think that the orignal policy on the Welsh funding in the past (as far as I can remember) was exactly to studiously avoid giving that impression, which is false and borderline something else. As an English person, I worked at a Welsh univesrity in the past, as many others have, and it was a great time and I have many, many fond memories, and I can say absolutely that my experience was that there was nothing whatever that was in any way sub standard about the research and teaching of my colleagues, quite the reverse actually! Please do support and celebrate the work of all our collegues wherever they teach and research in what is still, I believe, the UK (it's a zero sum game otherwise as there are wheels within wheels and "my University is always more prestigious than yours" etc etc etc)). I thought Dewi Knight's comments were extremely shrewd and am grateful for them. I hope the powers that be will take note of what he advises, he knows the score as they say!

