Tuition fees to rise in Wales for next two academic years

The Welsh government has committed to raising its cap on university tuition fees to keep it in line with the English equivalent, saying the “period of financial pressure on the sector in Wales is not over”.

Vikki Howells, minister for further and higher education, has announced the cap will rise again for the academic years 2026-27 and 2027-28 to match fees across the border.

The UK government recently committed to two years of annual inflationary uplifts in its skills White Paper as it attempts to put universities back on a solid financial footing.

It also plans to legislate for automatic yearly increases in future, although universities’ ability to charge the full amount will be linked to the quality of teaching.

Wales stopped short of introducing a similar policy for its universities, only saying that fees will rise for the next two years.

“I am conscious of the financial challenges facing the higher education sector in Wales and I am committed to supporting them to manage this,” said Howells.

“Strong institutions are essential in delivering our ambitions for education and research and for driving economic growth.”

She said she was “of the view that the same increases to tuition fee caps announced by the UK government are appropriate for Wales” and will confirm the exact amount once there is “clarity on the position in England”.

The increase will apply to any eligible student studying in Wales and the tuition fee loan available will increase accordingly.

“I want to be clear that increases in tuition fees should not deter anyone in Wales from applying to university,” Howells added.

“They do not affect the upfront costs of university for students, nor do they increase monthly loan repayments after graduation.”

Welsh institutions were only permitted to charge up to £9,250 a year in September 2024, seven years after the fee cap rose from £9,000 for their English counterparts.

It then increased again to £9,535 this academic year after Westminster education secretary Bridget Phillipson decided to bring an eight-year fee freeze to an end in England.

Howells also announced that she was increasing the maximum part-time tuition fee loan available by £250 for the 2026-27 academic year.

Maintenance support will also be increased for the next academic year, including a 2 per cent rise in grants – the first increase since 2018.

Support for postgraduate master’s and doctoral study will also increase 2 per cent.

“This continued investment in the Welsh higher education sector reflects the Welsh government’s commitment to support institutions as they address rising costs while safeguarding provision and the student experience. Higher education remains key to the ambitions of this government,” said Howells.

tom.williams@timeshighereducation.com