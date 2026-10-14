Too many degrees ‘not value for money’, says Andy Haldane

Former Bank of England chief economist and Burnham adviser says changes to ensure graduates are work-ready not happening at ‘right pace and scale’

Published on
October 14, 2026
Last updated
October 14, 2026
Frances Jones
Andy Haldane
Source: British Cambers of Commerce

Influential British economist Andy Haldane has said that too many degrees are “not value for money”, adding that the UK’s “poorly designed” student loan system is emblematic of a struggling higher education sector.

Giving the annual lecture of the Lifelong Education Institute, Haldane, a former chief economist at the Bank of England, said that large parts of the higher education sector are “troubled”, adding that many universities are “locked into a business model that worked like a dream 10 to 20 years ago and now has become something of a nightmare”.

Haldane, who is reported to have advised prime minister Andy Burnham during his leadership bid, pointed to the composition of the student loan book, saying: “the student loan system is not…well designed [and is] emblematic of us having got this wrong for too long”.

Asked whether degrees are fit for purpose, Haldane, currently president of the British Chambers of Commerce and chancellor at the University of Sheffield, said: “The numbers suggest too many of them are not value for money, that’s for sure. And that does need looking at.”

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He referenced Alan Milburn’s government-commissioned review investigating the rising number of young people in the UK who are not in education, employment or training (NEETs), saying it was “frightening” that “there are more graduate NEETs now than there are NEETs having finished A levels”.

However, Haldane said that “many of the more forward-thinking, enlightened higher education institutions are adapting their offerings to offer a smoother passage into the world of work”. Although he said he suspected the changes are not happening at “the right pace and scale”.

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Universities UK has recently proposed that every undergraduate in England should be given the chance to do work experience as part of their studies.

Haldane said this requires “greater granularity and flexibility, and clearly a better blend to smooth the pathway into the world of work”.

On the value for money issue, Haldane said: “I do think bringing employment prospects and business into the equation earlier and overtly is part of the answer to that. So, in my ideal world, degree apprenticeships would become the norm, rather than the exception.”

Haldane said the time for degree apprenticeships “absolutely has come” but “demand for them is now far...outstripping their available supply”.

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Encouraging more opportunities to open up “requires universities to want to make the effort, to engage businesses, large and small, at the earliest of stages”, he said, but it also needs a “total rethink of the apprentice levy”.

This 0.5 per cent payroll tax on larger employers with an annual pay bill over £3 million co-funds apprenticeship training with contributing businesses. But if the levy is unused by employers, the government will redistribute the funds.

Haldane said repurposing the levy “could help fill the financial holes being faced by a great many HE institutions” rather than “flying back to the Treasury to be used for other purposes”.

He said that he was “worried” about the number of employers that are “thinking twice” about hiring for entry-level graduate jobs, saying it could cause “a hole in your pipeline”.

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“I’m not sure we’ve yet found a solution to that as everyone wants to hire experienced people, but how do you get experience?” he asked.

Haldane suggested that the government introducing training tax credits – modelled on the R&D credits currently in place to incentivise businesses to invest – could “nudge and nurdle” companies into investing in a pipeline at the graduate and postgraduate level.

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frances.jones@timeshighereducation.com

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Reader's comments (10)

#1 Submitted by ... on October 14, 2026 - 4:58pm
Traditionally "safe," technical, or highly popular degree subjects are also suffering from surprisingly high graduate unemployment rates 15 months after finishing university: 1. Biology and Life Sciences (8.4% Unemployed) 2. Finance and Accountancy (8.1% Unemployed) 3. Physics (8.0% Unemployed) 4. Media, Journalism, and Communications (8.2% Unemployed) The driver behind these statistics is a a significantly weakened entry-level job market. The UK graduate hiring landscape is undergoing a structural slowdown, meaning that while there isn't a total economic collapse, the specific pool of jobs available to fresh university leavers has shrunk dramatically. In July 2026, vacancies dropped to just 8,383 positions, hitting their lowest levels since tracking began in 2016. In comparison, the market peaked with over 55,000 openings in 2017. As AI continues to gain traction and employers find it a cheaper alternative to paid human labour, the situation described above will only get worse.
#2 Submitted by ... on October 15, 2026 - 8:22am
This is very interesting and unexpected perhaps? I suppose the lesson to be learnt is that there are too many graduates flooding the market at the moment and possibly not all ideally qualified or able to enter the world of work having not been adequately prepared. It would argue for an adjustment to the supply of graduates, at least until the jobs market for them picks up. We probably need to dig down a bit deeper into those figures I think. But certainly, the grauate job market does seem to be stagnant at the moment, and with increasing taxation, frozen tax thresholds, so much demand is being taken out of the economy, (an extra £66bn pa) and growth is minimal, it's not going to get any better. Maybe John "Nosferatu" Healey's Autumn budget might bring some relief or hope, but I doubt it.
#3 Submitted by ... on October 14, 2026 - 10:48pm
The saturation of degree holders in the market, AI, an increase in NI, and the minimum wage are likely all contributing factors. It's not all just about 'useless' degrees. But isn't Higher Ed now customer-focused and giving customers what they want, even when what they want is a 'useless' degree? People buy crap all the time.
#4 Submitted by ... on October 15, 2026 - 12:50am
Yes, but the problem is that this "crap" is sold as a premier product . . . only later do the students who have been mis-sold this rubbish realise what's going on when they enter the job market and start paying off their massive loans.
#5 Submitted by ... on October 15, 2026 - 7:23am
Referring to all these degrees as "crap" isn't particularly accurate. Plenty of degrees are good quality. Unfortunately the job market has changed so rapidly that what looked like a degree with good job prospects when someone applies at 17 years old turns out to have much less good prospects when they graduate at 21. Only hindsight lets us see this clearly.
#6 Submitted by ... on October 15, 2026 - 9:32am
It's called marketing. Besides, someone supposedly intelligent enough to be enrolled in HE should know that a product accessible to about a third of all 18-year-olds isn't a 'premier' product.
#7 Submitted by c.d.... on October 15, 2026 - 8:13am
For many people of my age, University was not a particularly vocation choice (it was for me as I chose a sandwich degree) but rather it was a place to go to learn to live, to grow and to develop life skills prior to entering the job market. The sector has massively expanded since then and with the advent of marketization institutions were happy to sell students courses that they though they wanted. It has become clear that this has resulted in the graduate pool expanding without an expansion of real positions for all those people. Now graduates are even less in demand for a number of reasons and the pool is still increasing. The current cuts to staff and courses are the visible, direct result of a failure of education policy over the past 30 years. Resetting University eduation in the way that Andrew (and other) suggest will be a long and very painful process for those remaining in the sector.
#8 Submitted by ... on October 15, 2026 - 8:25am
I think the direction of the Burnham government is now very clear as regards HE policy. One also beginsd to detect a little impatience wit the sector.
#9 Submitted by wlarge@... on October 15, 2026 - 8:31am
I am surprised that economist,, who of course has no experience or knowledge of education, believes that it's only purpose is to create human capital.
new
#10 Submitted by m.... on October 15, 2026 - 7:00pm
Gradgrinders

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