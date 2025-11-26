Free speech fears as campus critics denied emeritus status

Senior professors denied emeritus status have raised concerns that UK university managers are withholding honorary titles to punish dissent and silence further criticism of institutions, potentially breaching free speech laws.

Several long-serving scholars who have applied for emeritus professor titles, which provide continued access to journals, the library and institutional emails, have told Times Higher Education that their requests had been rejected without explanation despite years of distinguished service.

Having publicly criticised their institution, however, many suspect that such snubs are retribution from senior managers designed to send a message to others nearing retirement.

“They want to intimidate potential critics. They want to shut people up – and it seems to be working,” said one professor recently denied emeritus status despite working for decades at his institution.

In one case, the reason for denying the title is more explicit. In an email from a De Montfort University (DMU) executive seen by THE, a university professor was told that, while their behaviour while employed could not be faulted, “it is our opinion that your trust and confidence in the leadership of the university is lacking”.

“It is therefore doubtful that you could continue to represent the university in a positive way and to work in a collaborative manner to further the interests of DMU,” it added, rejecting their application.

“This may be disappointing to you but advise you that there is no right of appeal,” concluded the message.

In a statement to THE, DMU said emeritus status is a “discretionary title awarded by the university and there is no entitlement to it upon retirement”.

“There are many factors which are considered in the awarding of the title, and each individual case is decided on its merits,” DMU added.

James Whitley was professor of Mediterranean archaeology at Cardiff University from 2008 until he took voluntary redundancy in May 2025, when the university decided to discontinue ancient history degrees. He was denied an emeritus title despite having worked at the Russell Group university for 35 years.

That unexplained decision has been described as “spiteful” by colleagues, with Whitley arguing that it could be related to his outspoken criticism of recent cuts to humanities degrees at Cardiff and comments made while serving as an academic representative on Cardiff’s university council.

“I’m known for being outspoken at meetings and I’ve been highly critical of some high-profile initiatives at Cardiff. But we have laws on academic freedom, which includes the right to critique your own institution,” he said.

“Denying me emeritus status sends a clear message: if you do not toe the line, we will take away your privileges,” said Whitley, who added that this move was “not without material consequences for me”.

“I cannot access my email address, the library or journals, which has made life difficult as I still have book contracts to honour,” he continued, noting that many retired academics required such access for their research.

“When you leave a university after a 35-year research career you don’t suddenly turn off your brain – you still have projects on the go and ideas to pursue,” he said.

A Cardiff University spokesperson said no comment could be made on individual cases, adding: “An emeritus title is an honorific awarded at the discretion of a university.

“There is no entitlement to it upon retirement and each case is considered on its merits.“

Another academic told THE that the emeritus professorship that he had held for 14 years had been withdrawn without explanation following criticism of his institution’s research strategy.

“The university recently changed its statutes to allow the withdrawal of emeritus titles without having to give a reason, even though I have a document stating my emeritus professorship is for life,” said the scholar who is appealing the decision and does not want to be named.

Rules over emeritus professorships vary between institutions but their unremunerated nature meant terms and conditions might not be as well defined as other university posts, said Wyn Evans, professor of astronomy at the University of Cambridge and founder of the 21 Group, which highlights bullying and harassment in UK higher education.

“Rights for retired and emeritus staff are rarely clear or written down, leaving them exposed to the whims of heads of department or human resources,” said Evans.

“Anyone seen as a troublemaker can be quietly punished – losing office space, computing access or other basic services,” he continued, adding that such moves were “short-sighted as emeritus staff carry wisdom and experience, both academically and in navigating funding and departmental politics”.

However, the introduction of the Higher Education (Freedom of Speech) Act 2023, which strengthened aspects of the 1986 Education Act and subsequent 1988 reforms underpinning academic freedom, could make it harder for universities to withhold emeritus titles from employees without providing an explanation, said Dennis Farrington, co-author of The Law of Higher Education (2023).

“Professors should not be refused emeritus status simply through exercising legitimate rights to freedom of speech,” said Farrington, who urged “governing bodies, if they have not already done so, to agree the criteria for award of emeritus status, making it clear that nobody will be denied the status for exercising their right to freedom of speech.”

“Based on the language of the ‘Jenkins’ clause in the Education Reform Act 1988, members of academic staff enjoy academic freedom, meaning they can express opinions without losing privileges – one of which might be the right to be fairly treated when the governing body decides on the question of emeritus status,” he added.

jack.grove@timeshighereducation.com