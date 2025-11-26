Free speech fears as campus critics denied emeritus status

More transparency needed on how titles are awarded, academics say, as some believe they have lost out after criticising their institution

Published on
November 26, 2025
Last updated
November 26, 2025
Jack Grove
Silence please sign at university, UK. To illustrate free speech fears as campus critics are denied emeritus status.
Source: James Whitaker/Alamy

Senior professors denied emeritus status have raised concerns that UK university managers are withholding honorary titles to punish dissent and silence further criticism of institutions, potentially breaching free speech laws.

Several long-serving scholars who have applied for emeritus professor titles, which provide continued access to journals, the library and institutional emails, have told Times Higher Education that their requests had been rejected without explanation despite years of distinguished service.

Having publicly criticised their institution, however, many suspect that such snubs are retribution from senior managers designed to send a message to others nearing retirement.

“They want to intimidate potential critics. They want to shut people up – and it seems to be working,” said one professor recently denied emeritus status despite working for decades at his institution.

In one case, the reason for denying the title is more explicit. In an email from a De Montfort University (DMU) executive seen by THE, a university professor was told that, while their behaviour while employed could not be faulted, “it is our opinion that your trust and confidence in the leadership of the university is lacking”.

“It is therefore doubtful that you could continue to represent the university in a positive way and to work in a collaborative manner to further the interests of DMU,” it added, rejecting their application.

“This may be disappointing to you but advise you that there is no right of appeal,” concluded the message.

In a statement to THE, DMU said emeritus status is a “discretionary title awarded by the university and there is no entitlement to it upon retirement”.

“There are many factors which are considered in the awarding of the title, and each individual case is decided on its merits,” DMU added.

James Whitley was professor of Mediterranean archaeology at Cardiff University from 2008 until he took voluntary redundancy in May 2025, when the university decided to discontinue ancient history degrees. He was denied an emeritus title despite having worked at the Russell Group university for 35 years.

That unexplained decision has been described as “spiteful” by colleagues, with Whitley arguing that it could be related to his outspoken criticism of recent cuts to humanities degrees at Cardiff and comments made while serving as an academic representative on Cardiff’s university council.

“I’m known for being outspoken at meetings and I’ve been highly critical of some high-profile initiatives at Cardiff. But we have laws on academic freedom, which includes the right to critique your own institution,” he said.

“Denying me emeritus status sends a clear message: if you do not toe the line, we will take away your privileges,” said Whitley, who added that this move was “not without material consequences for me”.

“I cannot access my email address, the library or journals, which has made life difficult as I still have book contracts to honour,” he continued, noting that many retired academics required such access for their research.

“When you leave a university after a 35-year research career you don’t suddenly turn off your brain – you still have projects on the go and ideas to pursue,” he said.

A Cardiff University spokesperson said no comment could be made on individual cases, adding: “An emeritus title is an honorific awarded at the discretion of a university.

“There is no entitlement to it upon retirement and each case is considered on its merits.“

Another academic told THE that the emeritus professorship that he had held for 14 years had been withdrawn without explanation following criticism of his institution’s research strategy.

“The university recently changed its statutes to allow the withdrawal of emeritus titles without having to give a reason, even though I have a document stating my emeritus professorship is for life,” said the scholar who is appealing the decision and does not want to be named.

Rules over emeritus professorships vary between institutions but their unremunerated nature meant terms and conditions might not be as well defined as other university posts, said Wyn Evans, professor of astronomy at the University of Cambridge and founder of the 21 Group, which highlights bullying and harassment in UK higher education.

“Rights for retired and emeritus staff are rarely clear or written down, leaving them exposed to the whims of heads of department or human resources,” said Evans.

“Anyone seen as a troublemaker can be quietly punished – losing office space, computing access or other basic services,” he continued, adding that such moves were “short-sighted as emeritus staff carry wisdom and experience, both academically and in navigating funding and departmental politics”.

However, the introduction of the Higher Education (Freedom of Speech) Act 2023, which strengthened aspects of the 1986 Education Act and subsequent 1988 reforms underpinning academic freedom, could make it harder for universities to withhold emeritus titles from employees without providing an explanation, said Dennis Farrington, co-author of The Law of Higher Education (2023).

“Professors should not be refused emeritus status simply through exercising legitimate rights to freedom of speech,” said Farrington, who urged “governing bodies, if they have not already done so, to agree the criteria for award of emeritus status, making it clear that nobody will be denied the status for exercising their right to freedom of speech.”

“Based on the language of the ‘Jenkins’ clause in the Education Reform Act 1988, members of academic staff enjoy academic freedom, meaning they can express opinions without losing privileges – one of which might be the right to be fairly treated when the governing body decides on the question of emeritus status,” he added.

jack.grove@timeshighereducation.com

Employment issues
University workplace issues
Freedom of expression

Reader's comments (8)

#1 Submitted by ... on November 26, 2025 - 10:00am
"When you leave a university after a 35-year research career you don’t suddenly turn off your brain – you still have projects on the go and ideas to pursue,” he said." With respect to Prof. Whitley, I don't think he fully understands what "retirement" actually means. If you've still got book contracts to honour then why retire before you've fulfilled them, without a plan for how you'll complete the work?
#2 Submitted by ... on November 26, 2025 - 11:26am
I would challenge this comment in the more general sense if I may. Arguably we now live in the UK in a post-retirement age. It's more of a decision about finances, when to take income from your pension funds and other savings etc. There is no statutory retirement age like there was when my parents retired, just a notional "normal retirement age" or NRA, which is currently 67 (but rising!!). I am told that legally the term has no substantive meaning anymore, and that you are only "retired" if that is how you now choose to describe your position. It is also not unusual for people who have "retired" in that limited sense to return to work, indeed HM's government is actively encouraging people in that position to return to work in many professions and areas with shortages (especially medicine). For academics, it has always been perfectly normal to leave a full time paid position involving teaching, administration and research yet continue to work on other temporary or fractional contracts, or to continue to research and work freelance for remuneration. Such people may or may not access their pensions. Academics, depending on their situation, also take a severance deal early if this in in their interests but remain active in the field. Many leading academics continue their research and their connections to University and the University benefits from their work and profile and may well use their publications in the REF. This is very common indeed and we can all think of very many examples (and there are a lot more after the last 2 years in the UK). Several high profile Universities will continue to support the research of their Professors Emeritus or Emerita (as many prefer) with very generous rooming and budgetary allowances, though others often provide little beyond title, library, and email facilities. Contemporary norms for working, especially for older members of society are very flexible these days and modern living is thankfully much more complex now. I just raise this issue as with so many colleagues leaving the profession (over 10,000 recently we are told), this issue may become more pressing especially in the context of the deterioration (as I see it) of relations between some management and staff. As the article says, rules are not clearly written and entirely dependent on the institution, so what being Emeritus means in practice (apart from the use of the title) is vague.
#3 Submitted by ... on November 26, 2025 - 12:13pm
Well yes exactly. Over the last 2 or 3 years so in the UK due to the specific and ongoing many active and productive researchers have decided to take VSS or some other arrangement perhaps earlier than anticipated and and have continued their careers as Emeritus or Honorary Research Fellows maintaining links with their former employer or with another HEI. They may remain actively researching, publishing, speaking, examining, broadcasting, reviewing, participating in intellectual debate publicly, etc free of the routine constraints of contemporary academic administration and the generic, highly micro managed, and often (sad to say) unrewarding teaching and those extensive pastoral duties and are now much more productive as a result having more time for them. Many will probably feature in their University REF2027 submission as well.
#4 Submitted by graff.... on November 26, 2025 - 3:48pm
Retired academics--emeriti or other title--have long continued to be active professionally. Comment 2 shows no knowledge of professional academic life, or even of essays on this theme in THE. Is it hard to understand that ending teaching and service creates time to write? Etc. Etc. Etc.
#5 Submitted by ... on November 26, 2025 - 6:27pm
With the greatest respect to this respondent, my comment referred to recent trends in the UK higher education system, where many believe that there has been a substantial increase in compliance administration and other forms of activities which deflect academics from their core teaching and research duties. In particular, I would identify the role of extraordinarily burdensome research and teaching and assessment regime and the micro managent of all we do. These regimes have grown enormously over the last 20 years or so. Freed from this, we have much more time to focus on research and writing if that is what we choose to do (thus I argue the concept of retirement as such is outdated). To be honest, I do not know of anyone who has claimed that admin has boosted enriched their research or teaching. My point is that Prof Whitley seems to have been deprived of this opportunity and given his service the award of Emeritus would seem to be well deserved and also in the Unversity's interest and that Professors Emeritus and Emerita (a distinction often preferred) can also be a resource to their University, as some institutions recognise bit others do not.
#6 Submitted by ... on November 27, 2025 - 11:50am
Another entirely gratuitous and pointless intervention by Graff.
new
#7 Submitted by p.... on November 27, 2025 - 5:11pm
He is a very grumpy old man!
#8 Submitted by ... on November 26, 2025 - 11:28pm
Following up the link to the further material on the Cardiff case, one comment on the article there reveals that Prof Whitley may have committed an unforgivable sin, and thus deserved his punishment of being denied an emeritus title. It seems he commented on a grammatical error in an email from an administrator, mocked administrators, and circulated his comments. The adminstrator experienced deep humiliation, which seems to have endured for years. No academics should ever risk humiliating administrators!

