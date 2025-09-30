Academic freedom defence not helping in ‘war on tenure’

Reframing tenure as a crucial form of worker protection rather than promoting its benefits for academic freedom will help academics win the debate around its merits, according to the author of a new book that documents attacks against the practice.

The long-term employment contract has come under fire from changing university hiring strategies, as well as claims that it encourages lazy behaviour and from state-level legislatures trying to abolish or undermine it.

Deepa Das Acevedo, associate professor of law at Emory University, told Times Higher Education that politicians, especially ones at a federal level, are a major force behind criticisms of what they view as an excessive form of job security.

“That unusualness naturally raises suspicion, and in a country where the default is that you can be fired for any reason, tenure is very unusual, and consequently it’s ripe for political manipulation.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Acevedo said her book The War on Tenure published on 30 September will not convince “die-hard opponents” of the merits of tenure but hoped to at least demystify and dispel some of the untrue stereotypes around it – including encouraging academics to become “ideological renegades” and disincentivising productivity.

The practice is often defended by the sector on academic freedom grounds because of the way it facilitates intellectual freedom and free enquiry – but Acevedo said this has “not helped conclude hostilities”.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I think that has not helped us in the public sphere. I wouldn’t categorise prevailing academic tendencies to defend tenure as existing for the sake of academic freedom as a force in the war on tenure, I do think that they have perhaps unconsciously and certainly unintentionally contributed to it.”

Tenure, which only around a quarter of all faculty positions can access, has also been defended in this way because it is a more noble argument to make than one of simple labour security, said Acevedo.

“Ultimately, there’s no getting away from the fact that tenure really directly, powerfully benefits the individual professor who holds it, and that makes defending it on that ground as a form of labour security a very rhetorically tricky thing for academics to do.”

The legal anthropologist said “circling the wagons” around the exceptional nature of academia is exclusionary and exacerbates the war on tenure.

ADVERTISEMENT

Academics are also guilty of being “linguistically lazy” by describing tenure as a job for life, which she said excludes consideration of the “broader economic forces within which academia ineffably operates and that also have a role to play and determine the degree of security you can have in your work”.

“It doesn’t matter if you have tenure, if your institution ceases to exist, it is not a job for life any more than any other form of employment contract.”

Instead, Acevedo makes the case that tenure is merely an employment contract which provides necessary labour protections to workers where “the baseline assumption is an extreme degree of employment insecurity”.

It is particularly important in the US where “at-will employees” can be legally fired for any number of reasons – including because they “support a football team [their] boss dislikes or because [they] wore teal to the office or because it’s a Thursday”.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tenure provides job security for workers who face long training, high barriers to entry, and poor exit options – providing benefits to their students, administrators, and society at large.

It is a version of the “just cause” employment contracts that govern millions of American workers “across industries ranging from orchestras to fast-food service”, writes Acevedo. It is a powerful form of protection for those lucky enough to have it but is also far from “the ironclad guarantee of the sun and the moon”. “Tenure both is and isn’t special,” she says.

ADVERTISEMENT

patrick.jack@timeshighereducation.com