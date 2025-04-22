In my field, a little goes a long way. So why must we chase large grants?

More research council funding in the humanities and social sciences should be distributed in the form of micro-grants, says Peter Sutoris

April 22, 2025
Peter Sutoris
Hunting trophies of elk and deer with weapons after the hunt, symbolising the pursuit of large grants
Source: iStock

“You can’t have a career in academia without winning a large grant,” a colleague told me in my early days as a university lecturer.

He was not exaggerating. Recent moves to cut unfunded research at Newcastle University and elsewhere in the Russell Group suggest that many academics may soon face a stark choice: win a grant, do your research in your free time, or don’t do research at all.

These developments are not just a symptom of the financial crisis in UK higher education but reflect broader shifts in what academia values. Universities have embraced as universal a definition of success long dominant in the natural sciences: securing large sums of money, employing others and, thereby, becoming managers of research groups.

This definition of success is not self-evident even in the sciences. In the humanities and qualitative social sciences it can be downright dangerous.

These disciplines do not have a tradition of building labs and research groups in the same way that natural sciences do – for good reason. Few scholars in these fields require expensive equipment or conduct experiments that demand large teams of researchers. Instead, much of their work is based on deep individual inquiry, archival research, theoretical analysis and long-form writing – methods that often benefit from sustained reflection rather than intensive teamwork.

The expectation that humanities and social science scholars must nevertheless conform to a model of research designed for the sciences risks devaluing forms of scholarship that do not require large financial investment – such as theoretical innovation, historical interpretation and cultural critique – yet have profoundly shaped human understanding. It also risks distorting academics’ work, incentivising projects that fit funders’ priorities rather than those driven by intellectual curiosity and public need.

That has particularly bad knock-on effects for early-career researchers. A key aspect of PhD education is learning to pose original questions and define a unique research agenda. But in many universities, humanities and social science students can only choose their own topics now if they self-fund, since the topics of grant-funded projects have already been set out in the application and other funding is extremely scarce.

This forces doctoral students into an impossible dilemma: become a compliant worker on someone else’s idea or pursue their own research and shoulder exorbitant fees. Some of the funding currently locked into large projects could instead support doctoral students to pursue their own research agendas – restoring autonomy without sacrificing support.

Time-limited grants also create precarious employment, particularly for junior researchers. This instability not only harms well-being but also undermines productivity, as researchers must constantly seek their next position or write yet another proposal to sustain their careers. Some might argue that precarious employment is better than no employment at all, but this is a false choice. The same resources could be used to create more stable academic roles – positions that support long-term inquiry rather than short-term deliverables.

Another major issue is the sheer waste of time and energy spent on unsuccessful grant proposals. A 2013 study from Australia estimated that a single funding round could consume the equivalent of four centuries of effort. That calculation assumed a 20 per cent success rate, but in the UK today, success rates for some research council schemes have dropped below 10 per cent. While grant writing can generate valuable ideas and partnerships, it is impossible to ignore how inefficient these competitions have become.

An even bigger gripe for academics is the managerial responsibilities that come with large grants, eating into time they could otherwise spend on intellectual exploration. In conversations with colleagues, I often hear even more complaints about the excessive bureaucracy of managing grants than about low success rates. Anyone who has had to complete a lengthy “due diligence” form just to pay a collaborator abroad knows the frustration all too well.

There are also equity concerns. Universities and funding bodies should embrace alternative funding mechanisms that cut down on waste, reduce inequality and free researchers from the cycle of precarity. In some European countries, for instance, researchers receive baseline funding, allowing them to focus on independent inquiry rather than bureaucratic hoop-jumping.

Love and money: why the search for funding is like romance

Another radical yet increasingly credible alternative is lottery-based funding, where all eligible proposals that meet a basic quality threshold are entered into a draw. Systems have been trialled in New Zealand and Switzerland with promising results. And an ongoing UK trial by the British Academy found that many more humanities and social sciences scholars from ethnic minority backgrounds are applying for – and winning – research grants from its Small Grants Scheme since it started using “partial randomisation” to make decisions.

By rethinking research funding, academia could break free from its obsession with external income and foster a system that values creativity, independence and genuine intellectual progress over the relentless chase for cash. For instance, more funding currently earmarked for large grants by the research councils could be distributed in the form of micro-grants; in the humanities and social sciences, even modest sums can produce meaningful scholarship.

After all, funding is an input, a means to an end. What matters much more is the output. What might the academic landscape look like if, instead of rewarding universities and researchers for securing funding, we held them to a higher standard of achievement relative to the resources they have used?

Peter Sutoris is a lecturer in climate and development at the University of Leeds.

Reader's comments (10)

#1 Submitted by chris3.... on April 18, 2025 - 6:12am
It's the same in Teaching and Learning. It rarely costs more than time to conceive, design, implement, and test a new model of teaching, assessment, or feedback. And even then the point is not for that thing to take a lot of time (or else why would other academics bother to use it in the future?). So even buying out time is not something often necessary by design of the model. Yet this cost effective means of improving practice is in many ways penalised professionally and progression-wise by not having spent excessive time chasing and writing big grants as if that is the only proof of value of the work, and thus the thing to be rewarded rather than the work itself and its impact.
#2 Submitted by oliver.... on April 22, 2025 - 7:15am
Good article. The neoliberal university can't really do research- it does 'projects' and management, and admin staff think this is research. But I don't agree on the lottery funding approach. We can't have 'minimal standards' if we are to contribute to dealing well with the world's problems. We need excellence, and if we give up on that we will end up with something worse than the mediocre system we currently have.
#3 Submitted by i.... on April 22, 2025 - 10:01am
There is no such thing as unfunded research. Someone is paying your salary, and one must ask where the money they are paying your salary with comes from, and how they chose you to receive that salary. A grant that funds the 40% of my time (which is the target for the amount of time I am supposed to spend on research), and nothing else is £69k a year, FEC. That money has to come from somewhere, either a funder, or "the university". But the university doesn't materialise money into existence from no where. In the UK, really the only two substantial income streams are teaching and research. For my university, thats about 50% teaching, 35% grants, 15% QoS money. Given that we currently teach home undergrads at a loss, even in the humanities these days, that doesn't lead many other places for that money to come from.
#4 Submitted by ... on April 22, 2025 - 1:21pm
Yes we must not lose sight of this. The small grants are great but they do not cover research time, but travel, archive visits and some other things etc, the 40% of my time which I am supposed to devote to research (including periodic research leave should I have a strong enough project to be awarded it) is funded, in theory through the QR stream. If we move away from the dual funded model and QR is diminished or disappears (as is frequently threatened) then research can only be funded via the research councils and charitable trusts for most of us. So it is correct that to say our research costs little, just time is a bit disingenous as our time (including all the indirect salary costs) is quite expensive.
#5 Submitted by i.... on April 22, 2025 - 1:55pm
My university recieves £35M in QR money. That is enough to pay for 40% of the time of about 500 academics at £70k a year. The university has more than 3x that, just in R & T staff, let alone R only staff.
#6 Submitted by ... on April 22, 2025 - 10:01am
I agree this is an excellent and sensible piece. I think there are some Humanties projects however that do merit the larger scale grant and some researchers do need expensive software and IT equipment depending on g on the kind of work they do, but the smaller scale awards are very valuable for facilitating our research. On the lottery issue I think this might be good way forward. I think the point is that with such a low success rate there will be an element the lottery anyway and many excellent projects will not be funded. If the threshold of excellence is set high (rather than a minimal standard) then I can see this working. With the large grant I always thought the best situation to be in was to have put an application in for one. The management would love you and everyone would be nice to you. The problem came when a) you did not get it (as then you would be a failure even though the project might have been very highly rated), or (b) you did get it and you had to do it with all the management and administartive constraints. The University would then just bank it as it were and move their attentions and praise for those developing new application. The kind of Keatsian moment of anticipation frozen in time.
#7 Submitted by ... on April 22, 2025 - 10:05am
Our PVC for Research was wittering on the other day about all these large grant awards actually costing us money. I think his point was that with 80% FEC we lose 20% on each award and that has to be found from somewhere in the system. So we can't win with that lot.
#8 Submitted by ... on April 22, 2025 - 1:29pm
Is that actually true though or just an accounting matter? And research grants are essential for building a research infrastructure in one's school or department and facilitating a research culture which enhances research more widely. It also features as an element on the REF under the Environment section (which I believe is still there and may be more important next time), so, in a sense, research grant income is double counted in that it also attracts an element of the REF QR funding? I made this argument to our PVC and he looked at me as if I was off my head (he's that sort of manager we all love so much), but I think I am right. And the FEC is really quite generous in real cash flow terms as well even if it's not 100%, so in practice it is a substantial gain. Does anyone have any advice on this. It is an argument one hears quite a bit and an expert opinion on the real world value of the FEC element would help.
#9 Submitted by i.... on April 22, 2025 - 1:53pm
I seem to remember that when people have actaully run the numbers, universities recover about 70% of the cost of UKRI funded research and about 65% of charity funded research. But I believe that does include the cost of the academic staff (and the basic facilities they need) that the university would probably employ even if they didn't win the grant.
#10 Submitted by ... on April 22, 2025 - 2:16pm
I think they use that line of argument because a) it buys into their claim that the present crisis is due to government underfunding (of which this is an example) and, of course, not fallible management and b) it takes us down a peg as they can still say actually we are still subsidizing your research by several thousands, so you do need to step up still.

