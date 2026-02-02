University severs ties with former chancellor over Epstein links

A university will drop the name of its former chancellor from its peace centre after documents revealed the extent of his links to the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Queen’s University Belfast has also announced it will remove a bust commemorating George Mitchell, a former US senator, from its campus.

Mitchell, one of the architects of the Good Friday Agreement, served as chancellor of Queen’s from 1999 to 2009.

His name was attached to the university’s Institute for Global Peace, Security and Justice, established in 2016. This will now be removed, Queen’s said in a statement on 2 February.

“This decision follows the emergence of new information contained in the Epstein files released on Friday, which include references to Senator Mitchell.

The latest tranche of files, released on 31 January, includes emails and appointment memos showing continued contact between Mitchell and Epstein, after Epstein was convicted of soliciting sex with minors.

“While no findings of wrongdoing by senator Mitchell have been made, the university has concluded that, in light of this material, and mindful of the experiences of victims and survivors, it is no longer appropriate for its institutional spaces and entities to continue to bear his name,” the Queen’s statement said.

“As a civic institution with a global reputation for leadership in peace, reconciliation, and justice, Queen’s University Belfast must ensure that its honours and symbols reflect the highest standards consistent with its values and responsibilities.”

The University and College Union branch of Queen’s University Belfast welcomed the decision to sever ties with Mitchell.

“The values of our trade union movement are justice, equality, and fairness, which we expect to be upheld by our university and those who publicly represent it,” it said in a statement. “It is evident that Senator George J. Mitchell fails to meet these standards, and so all links must be removed.”

It comes after the non-profit US-Ireland Alliance announced it will also drop Mitchell’s name from the George J. Mitchell Scholarship, which provides funding to Americans for graduate study in Ireland and Northern Ireland.

The alliance said it made the decision to remove his name after “new information” came to light in documents recently released by the US Department of Justice.

Mitchell has denied knowledge of Epstein’s actions, according to a statement sent to BBC News Northern Ireland. “Senator Mitchell profoundly regrets ever having known Jeffrey Epstein and condemns, without reservation, the horrific harm Epstein inflicted on so many women.”

Epstein, a wealthy financier, was awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges when he died by suicide in 2019.

The former senator has previously faced other allegations in relation to Epstein. In a letter he wrote in 2003, released last September, he described his friendship with Epstein as a “blessing”. It was among materials reviewed by a US congressional panel and included in a copy of a book allegedly given to Epstein on his 50th birthday.

The alliance said the scholarship was currently paused as it seeks to raise an endowment for the programme, adding that this was unrelated to Mitchell.

Trina Vargo, the founder of the alliance, said the scholarship would continue but under a new name. “We are extremely proud of the programme and the scholars, and this turn of events in no way diminishes their achievements or our commitment to keeping them connected to the island, the Alliance, and each other,” said Vargo.

The scholarship has sent dozens of students to Irish universities since it began in 2000. For now, students will be referred to as US-Ireland Alliance scholars.

