‘Landmark’ cross-border university partnership agreed in Ireland

A new partnership between Queen’s University Belfast and Dundalk Institute of Technology (DkIT) has been hailed as a “major step in north-south collaboration” for the island of Ireland.

DkIT will become a university college of Queen’s, with students who enrol from next year graduating with a degree from the Belfast-based member of the Russell Group.

The partnership will be similar to those already in place at St Mary’s University College and Stranmillis University College – but will be the first cross-border initiative.

James Lawless, minister for further and higher education, research, innovation and science in Ireland, said the “landmark initiative” can strengthen higher education across the island.

ADVERTISEMENT

“As the first all-island initiative of its kind, the proposed partnership reflects the pivotal role higher education has in driving collaboration in research, innovation, teaching and learning, delivering benefits for students, educators and wider society,” he said.

The two institutions said Dundalk University College will retain its financial, staffing and governance autonomy but will be embedded within Queen’s academic and quality assurance frameworks, ensuring students in Dundalk receive the same standard of education as those in Belfast.

ADVERTISEMENT

The governing bodies of Queen’s and DkIT, which is located just six miles south of the border, have formally approved the development of the strategic partnership and a formal agreement is expected to be signed in December.

Caoimhe Archibald, minister for the economy in the Northern Ireland executive, said the move marked a “major step in north-south collaboration”.

“Strengthening academic links across the island will expand opportunities for student and researcher mobility, foster innovation and further support delivery of regional balance,” she added. “By investing in shared knowledge and talent, both institutions are shaping a future where excellence thrives through co-operation.”

It is hoped that the venture will create new opportunities for student mobility, skills development and shared learning across the island, as well as enhanced research collaboration and access to new funding opportunities.

ADVERTISEMENT

Diarmuid O’Callaghan, president of DkIT, said the collegiate partnership presents a real opportunity for students graduating with a Queen’s award.

“Our collaboration with Queen’s University has spanned decades and together we have the potential to have a profound impact in the region. The combined strengths of this relationship will enhance educational opportunities and research and innovation in our communities from Dundalk to Belfast and far beyond.”

Academics have been calling for the establishment of a cross-border university in the north-west region of the island for years.

The two institutions also said that they will establish a joint research and innovation centre on the Dundalk campus.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ian Greer, president and vice-chancellor of Queen’s, said: “This is a hugely significant and exciting development for both institutions. Queen’s and DkIT share a strong commitment to widening access, enhancing research and supporting regional growth.

“Dundalk University College will allow us to deliver high-quality education to more people and strengthen our shared ambition for the wider region.”

ADVERTISEMENT

patrick.jack@timeshighereducation.com