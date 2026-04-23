University of Melbourne appoints Carolyn Evans as vice-chancellor

The University of Melbourne has again chosen an alumna to lead it, announcing renowned legal scholar and current Griffith University head Carolyn Evans as its next vice-chancellor.

Evans, who studied at Melbourne and worked there for almost 20 years before shifting to Griffith in 2019, will take the helm at her alma mater from October.

She leaves Griffith at the end of August. Melbourne’s interim vice-chancellor Glyn Davis has promised a “comprehensive handover to ensure a smooth transition”, according to chancellor Jane Hansen.

The university found itself prematurely recruiting a new leader following the tragic death of Emma Johnston, another Melbourne alumna who had returned as vice-chancellor in early 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT

Davis, a long-serving vice-chancellor at both Melbourne and Griffith, said Evans had inherited a university “galvanised by Professor Johnston’s clarity of purpose. This is a demanding moment for all Australian universities and in Professor Evans, Melbourne has the right leader for our times.”

Evans, who also chairs Universities Australia, studied as a Rhodes Scholar after completing an honours degree at Melbourne. She became internationally recognised as a lawyer focusing on human rights – particularly the intersection of law and religion and the connected but distinct roles of freedom of speech and academic freedom.

ADVERTISEMENT

She was Melbourne’s law dean for six years and served as assistant vice-chancellor, deputy vice-chancellor and deputy provost before moving to Griffith. “My own life was changed profoundly for the better because of the outstanding education I received at Melbourne as an undergraduate and the opportunities I was given as a staff member.

“I recognise and respect the important role played by Professor Emma Johnston in setting a bold agenda and I look forward to working with colleagues, students and partners in making its aspirations a reality.”

Hansen said Evans had “a deep understanding of the matters facing higher education institutions and a firm belief that universities are powerful forces for good in our society”.

Griffith chancellor Andrew Fraser said Evans had been an “outstanding” vice-chancellor at his university and would “excel” at Melbourne. “I place firmly on the record our appreciation for her dedication to Griffith and the meaningful impact of her leadership.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Carolyn has led Griffith at a time of enormous change and challenge, through a pandemic and numerous external shocks. She will leave the university well positioned for the future.”

He said Griffith was already seeking her replacement. “We have a planned succession process under way with global recruitment firm Odgers.”

john.ross@timeshighereducation.com