UK aims to widen access to Erasmus after agreeing to join in 2027

The UK government has said it will work closely with institutions to ensure disadvantaged students benefit from the country’s reassociation to the European Union’s Erasmus+ student exchange programme, as questions remain about the future of the initiative brought in to replace it.

Ministers confirmed on 17 December that a deal has been agreed with European leaders to rejoin Erasmus+ for the 2027-28 academic year, allowing British students to study and work abroad. The UK left the scheme in 2020 when it exited the EU.

The government said more than 100,000 people in the UK could benefit from the scheme in the first year alone.

“The programme will create educational and training opportunities for British apprentices, further education students and adult learners, as well as those in higher education,” a statement from the Cabinet Office reads.

While best known for facilitating study exchanges for young people at university, association to Erasmus+ will also allow further education students and apprentices to participate in work placements in Europe, as well as being open to adult learners, school groups, educators and sports staff.

Westminster said the UK has negotiated financial terms that “strike a fair balance between our contribution and the benefits the programme offers”, including a 30 per cent discount compared with the default terms under the Trade and Cooperation Agreement.

The UK will contribute approximately £570 million in 2027, covering the 2027-28 academic year. However further negotiations will be required for the UK’s participation in the next Multiannual Financial Framework, with the government stating any agreement would need to be “based on a fair and balanced contribution”.

While universities have welcomed the reassociation, the government has sought to emphasise that students from disadvantaged backgrounds should benefit from the scheme.

A common criticism of the Erasmus+ programme when the UK participated previously was that study abroad opportunities were primarily taken up by students from wealthier backgrounds at more prestigious universities.

The government said it would “work closely with institutions and young people to maximise take-up – particularly among disadvantaged groups”.

Minister for skills Jacqui Smith said the reassociation will “open doors for thousands of students and staff right across the country in universities, schools, colleges and adult education”.

“This is about breaking down barriers to opportunity, giving learners the chance to build skills, confidence and international experience that employers value.”

The Turing Scheme, established as the UK’s replacement for Erasmus+ after Brexit, did focus on widening participation, with further education colleges and schools also eligible to participate.

However, the new initiative has been unpopular among some, with higher education providers criticising the complex paperwork requirements, funding delays and the programme’s limited scope.

It is unclear what will happen to Turing now. The government pledged to provide certainty “on complementary UK schemes so providers can plan confidently”.

A national agency will be appointed to deliver Erasmus+ for the UK, with a website with further information set to be launched by summer 2026.

Sasha Roseneil, vice-chancellor of the University of Sussex and co-chair of Research Plus, said the group was “delighted” by the news.

“Our collaborations with Europe are vitally important to the strength and impact of our research.

“Rejoining Erasmus will enable new generations of students to benefit from the cultural exchange, learning, and personal development opportunities provided by studying abroad, enriching both UK higher education and that of our European partners”.

University Alliance chief executive Vanessa Wilson said this was a “hugely significant moment that will reset our cultural ties across Europe”.

