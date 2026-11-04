Times Higher Education Awards Arab World 2026: winners announced

A Saudi university has won the flagship prize at the Times Higher Education Awards Arab World 2026 for the first time, while institutions from the United Arab Emirates also performed well.

King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) took home the Leadership and Management Team of the Year title at the ceremony, held in Ben Guerir, Morocco, on the closing evening of the THE Arab Universities Summit.

KAUST’s entry focused on its efforts to turn its research prowess – which saw it lead the THE Arab University Rankings 2027, also announced at the summit – to the fuller benefit of Saudi economy and society.

The institution moved key activities to Riyadh, the national capital, worked to embed itself with ministries, giga-projects and investors, and set up an innovation hub in Shenzhen to link Saudi founders with China’s manufacturing powerhouse.

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The judging panel said KAUST’s entry “stood out for the scale of its ambition, its alignment with national priorities, and its track record of achievement to date”.

KAUST-backed start-ups have now raised more than $1 billion (£755 million) in cumulative investment, generated $925 million in revenue, taken on more than 6,000 employees and represent a portfolio valued at more than $2 billion.

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Four other categories were led by institutions from the United Arab Emirates, including two wins for New York University Abu Dhabi. These were in the Research Project of the Year: STEM and Most Innovative Teacher of the Year categories, with mathematics lecturer Dania Zantout victorious in the latter.

There were two Iraqi winners, with universities from Egypt, Palestine and Jordan also garlanded.

THE editor Chris Havergal said that the awards demonstrated that excellence “can be found in universities of all sizes, missions and environments”.

“Our winners truly are the cream of the crop, representing the very best of higher education across the Middle East and North Africa in all its variety and dynamism,” he said.

“That much of the work being honoured took place in the face of significant challenges – some against the backdrop of devastating conflict – makes such achievements only more impressive.”

More than 400 entries were received across the 10 award categories. The prize ceremony was held at University Mohammed VI Polytechnic, which hosted the THE summit.

Times Higher Education Awards Arab World 2026: the winners

International Strategy of the Year

University of Anbar, Iraq

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Leadership and Management Team of the Year

Sponsored by Anderson Quigley

King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST), Saudi Arabia

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Most Innovative Teacher of the Year

Dania Zantout, New York University Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Outstanding Contribution to Environmental Leadership

The British University in Egypt, Egypt

Outstanding Contribution to Regional Development

An-Najah National University, Palestine

Outstanding Support for Students

Al-Ahliyya Amman University, Jordan

Research Project of the Year: Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences

University of Al-Maarif, Iraq

Research Project of the Year: STEM

New York University Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Teaching and Learning Strategy of the Year

Amity University Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Technological or Digital Innovation of the Year

Abu Dhabi University, United Arab Emirates