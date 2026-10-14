Proposed Horizon Europe cuts will ‘endanger’ EU’s competitiveness

Groups representing European universities have criticised proposed cuts to Horizon Europe in the latest blueprint for the European Union’s next budget, warning that less investment in the bloc’s research programme could “endanger” European competitiveness.

The Irish presidency of the Council of the EU has proposed a seven-year budget of €158.2 billion (£133.5 billion) for the next Horizon Europe programme, a nearly 10 per cent decrease compared with the €175 billion originally proposed by the European Commission.

Erasmus+, meanwhile, would receive €39.1 billion, about 4.1 per cent below the commission’s €40.8 billion proposal. Unlike Horizon Europe, the programme has not faced further cuts in the latest negotiating document.

The Guild, which represents 23 research-intensive European universities, said in a statement that the Irish government’s proposal would “damage Europe and threaten its future in an increasingly competitive and uncertain world”.

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“It is lamentable that too many Member States see a decrease in their national contribution to the EU budget as a solution for domestic fiscal consolidation. This view dangerously overlooks that many of the challenges Member States face cross borders and cannot be addressed individually: the new global disorder requires more Europe, not less,” the group continues.

Its secretary general, Jan Palmowski, said the move risked undermining Europe’s ability to compete with China and the US.

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“We must demand a reversal of the cuts proposed by the Irish Presidency, because without strong investment in Horizon Europe, we cannot be competitive globally, nor will we be able to generate the growth necessary to ease social tensions domestically. In science, as in higher education and diplomacy, Europe’s Member States need each other. They cannot do it alone. They must choose Europe,” he added.

The European University Association, which represents more than 800 institutions across the continent, expressed similar concerns.

“For Horizon Europe, the proposed cuts would further weaken Europe’s capacity to invest in the research and innovation that underpin its long-term competitiveness and prosperity,” it said.

“The Commission’s original proposal was already insufficient to meet Europe’s ambitions, particularly given inflation and rising research costs. A smaller budget would limit support for excellent frontier research, research talent, infrastructures and cross-border collaboration. It would also put pressure on early-stage, high-risk research, where public investment is essential to generating future breakthroughs.”

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The current Horizon Europe programme, running from 2021 to 2027, has a budget of about €95 billion. While the commission has proposed almost doubling the amount for the next seven-year cycle, universities are pushing to receive around €200 billion.

EU leaders are due to discuss the latest proposals at a European Council summit on 15 and 16 October.

seher.asaf@timeshighereducation.com