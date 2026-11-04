Powell: university leaders should accept blame for financial woes

Vice-chancellors should take responsibility for mismanagement rather than always blaming government policies, says education secretary

Published on
November 4, 2026
Last updated
November 5, 2026
Jack Grove

University leaders should accept that their own poor decision-making contributed to mass job losses in UK academia rather than simply blaming government policy, education secretary Lucy Powell has said.

In her first appearance before the House of Commons’ Education Select Committee since her appointment in July, Powell told MPs that vice-chancellors at many universities should take some responsibility for the thousands of redundancies seen in recent years.

Explaining how she “kept a close eye on the financial situation of every single university”, Powell said not all institutions had been plunged into financial difficulty, with the large deficits experienced by some representing “certainly not a uniform picture” across the sector.

“It is not always the institutions that you expect who in a more precarious position than others,” she explained.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Part of that has to come down to how institutions have been led and managed over a long period of time, not just in relation to government policies,” continued Powell, who replaced Bridget Phillipson as education secretary when Andy Burnham became prime minister this summer.

Powell, who is MP for Manchester Central where two of the UK’s largest universities are based, acknowledged that  the “recent pressure caused by a sharp decline in international students is not helping” the sector’s financial situation, although measures had been taken to address this, she argued.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We announced the graduate visa would be extended to two years for most of our universities and that will help in that regard,” she told MPs on 4 November, referring to the Budget announcement by chancellor John Healey that will restore the two-year visa for “high-compliance” universities.

“We are working with universities to make sure their fees keep in line with inflation,” she added on plans to introduce legislation to ensure an automatic fee escalator when tuition fees increase above £10,000 in 2027-28.

Regarding the recent job cuts at UK universities, which shed roughly 13,000 jobs in 2024-25, with a further 15,000 announced or proposed in 2025-26, Powell said it was “very distressing for students and staff when universities, including high-profile ones, go through the closing of departments and big restructuring”.

“It is not something I want to see and I will be speaking to trade unions about this but we are playing our part in making sure that we have a framework and policies that affects universities that means they are more viable,” said Powell.

ADVERTISEMENT

Although universities are “autonomous institutions”, Powell said it was important for them to play a part in the government’s place-based agenda to “create growth in every postcode. So we do not want to see institutions closing, of course,” she insisted.

Asked about concerns raised by vice-chancellors that the Home Office is rejecting many more student visa applications from certain countries, Powell said recent actions had targeted “high numbers of international students with low attainment and low English [levels] coming in through the franchise model”.

“Collectively we have to make sure the Home Office and everyone else has confidence in the student visa route in this country so we can do what we are great at,” said Powell on the UK’s ability to attract fee-paying international students.

“We have fantastic universities that people across the world want to come to and study – it’s one of the things we are best known for – it brings great benefits to this country and people who come here [to study],” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We have a job to do as a government...the Home Office has their agenda and we have our agenda. I think they meet in the middle,” argued Powell on why measures had been taken to “give confidence that the student visa route is not being used in a way it should not be”.

“The vast majority of brilliant universities meet their requirements and we are making sure that is the case,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

jack.grove@timeshighereducation.com

Read more about
Read more about: 
Higher education policy
UK higher education policy
Students
Internationalisation

Register to continue

Why register?

  • Registration is free and only takes a moment
  • Once registered, you can read 3 articles a month
  • Sign up for our newsletter
Please
or
to read this article.

Related articles

Related universities

Reader's comments (11)

#1 Submitted by c.d.... on November 4, 2026 - 2:05pm
It is good to see that an amount of blame is being directed in the correct direction here. I live in hope that significant effort will be made to stabilise the sector before it is too late. It already is for the >25,000 jobs that have gone.
#2 Submitted by ... on November 4, 2026 - 4:46pm
Politicians are too mealy-mouthed. The fact is that our universities have been mis-managed by university leaders period! Critics, union representatives, and financial investigators are right to point to a shift toward "corporatised" university management models that prioritise vanity projects and executive payouts over core academic delivery. Just look at the University of Nottingham who spent over £80 million on the Castle Meadow Campus but are now putting the same building on the market for as little as £14.4 million, which equals a massive loss. As far as I'm concerned, universities have made their own bed so they need to lie in it. Some VC's, like Peter Mathieson at Edinburgh University, Nigel Seaton at Dundee and Bob Cryan at Huddesfield, have seen the writing on the wall and are abandoning sinking ships. Good riddance!
#3 Submitted by e.... on November 5, 2026 - 11:31am
To be fair, Nigel Seaton was drawn into Dundee from his retirement after the previous VC (Iain Gillespie) abandonded the sinking ship. How much he helped to refloat, stabilise or further sink said partially sunk ship is another matter.
#4 Submitted by sh28@... on November 4, 2026 - 5:15pm
count the contradictions here: universities are autonomous and must manage their own affairs, so that the government can use them even more as conduits of industrial policy, devolution, and immigration management.
#5 Submitted by bursar@... on November 5, 2026 - 11:58am
She is right - reckless mismanagement and weak governance played a part in reaching the current mess; see Justin O’Brien’s splendid book for a throughly perceptive analysis of how Us drift towards insolvency (“Regulated to Fail”, 2026).
#6 Submitted by ... on November 5, 2026 - 3:34pm
The core counter-argument to Justin O'Brien's thesis is that the higher education crisis is fundamentally a failure of bad institutional management and corporate over-expansion, not government policy. Proponents of this view argue that universities are autonomous institutions that must take full accountability for their own financial choices. The counter-argument breaks down into four main points: • The Moral Hazard of Bailouts: Opponents argue that treating universities as public goods that cannot fail removes all financial discipline. If the state steps in to rescue institutions, it effectively rewards reckless executive spending and shields leadership teams from the consequences of poor commercial gambles. Look at the example of Dundee University. • Executive Accountability and Vanity Projects: Critics point to massive capital investments—such as the University of Nottingham's disastrous Castle Meadow property deal—as proof that the primary issue is executive hubris. They argue that vice-chancellors willingly took on high-risk commercial debt to fund prestige projects and inflated administrative structures without proper risk management. • Unsustainable Business Models: From this perspective, it is a basic failure of business logic to build a long-term financial model entirely dependent on a highly volatile, politically sensitive stream of international student tuition fees. Regulators did not force universities to over-recruit beyond their means; executives chose to chase short-term profits. • Protecting the Taxpayer: Proponents of the current regulatory framework argue that unmanaged public funding or unchecked tuition fee hikes unfairly burden the British taxpayer and domestic students. They believe the state's role is to enforce fiscal responsibility, and that universities must learn to live within their means by downsizing administrative bloat and focusing on core teaching. In short, the counter-argument maintains that universities behaved like reckless corporations during the boom years, so they must accept corporate accountability during the bust.
#7 Submitted by ... on November 5, 2026 - 3:40pm
While Lucy Powell is quick to point the finger at university leaders, this completely overlooks the reality of the exceptionally difficult landscape Vice-Chancellors are forced to manage. Running a modern university is a massive and complex job, and the current financial crisis is driven by acute policy constraints rather than simple mismanagement. Universities have been hit by a punishing combination of rising fixed costs. These include significant increases in employer National Insurance contributions and UCEA union negotiations that have provided a minimum 11% pay increase to staff over the past 4 years. Alongside escalating cost for energy, maintenance, and consumables this provides a perfect storm not created by Vice-Chancellors. At the same time, government policies have made it much harder to recruit international students, whose open-ended fees are vital for providing financial freedom and supporting the delivery of teaching and research. This has also been compounded by a failure to index home student fees (in each of the home nations) so that they keep pace with inflation. When income is squeezed by frozen home fees and restricted international recruitment while costs surge, Vice-Chancellors are left with shrinking resources to cover expanding operational expenses. Blaming leadership deflects from the government’s own role in creating these systemic pressures.
#8 Submitted by ... on November 5, 2026 - 4:38pm
I, for one, am happy that the authorities are clamping down on international students as many of them do not possess the English-language skills to navigate a BA or MA degree. God forbid we relax the rules further just to fill university coffers.
#9 Submitted by ... on November 5, 2026 - 5:01pm
Get rid of the fee caps. If you want a free market in HE - which you want given that it is already a market- then you have to let it all the qualities of one. Economics 101 suggests price discovery is one of the essential features of such a market. You having designed a system that for all intents and purposes a market but not a free one why are we surprised this is how it is ending up?
#10 Submitted by ... on November 5, 2026 - 5:30pm
Get rid of fee caps? Students are struggling to pay the current capped tuition fee of £9,790 (in England), while the maintenance grant doesn't even cover basic living costs! Have you not been watching the news from Europe where rising tuition fees have triggered student-led protests often ending in violence? It's been quiet in the UK but on 20th November a massive UK-wide student walkout and day of action labelled the International Youth Strike (or "N20") will happen, with students across the UK planning to walk out of classes, schools, and lecture halls. This growing movement is a direct response to the recent UK Government Autumn Budget, which raised tuition fees while failing to address student debt, maintenance loan shortages, or the wider cost-of-living crisis.
new
#11 Submitted by m.a.... on November 6, 2026 - 5:44pm
It’s ironic. The one thing that proponents of corporatism and New Public Management promised universities was better financial management and financial sustainability. And it’s the one thing above all that they have catastrophically failed at.

You might also like

Sponsored

Featured jobs

See all jobs
ADVERTISEMENT