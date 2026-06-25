Minimum entry consultation to be held in the autumn, DfE confirms

Ministers moot new rules for student finance as government continues crackdown on ‘low-quality’ courses

Published on
June 25, 2026
Last updated
June 25, 2026
Helen Packer
'No Entry' sign
Source: Getty Images/whitemay

The government is set to consider whether minimum requirements should be introduced in order to access student loans in England amid concerns that underqualified students are taking on large amounts of debt.

The Department for Education (DfE) has announced the launch of a new consultation in the autumn which it said “will look at options for a minimum English language requirement for prospective under-grads to access student finance, to ensure students taking on debt to earn a degree are equipped to succeed in their studies”. 

Currently, only foreign students paying international fees are required to prove their language proficiency in order to enter university and specific language criteria are set by individual institutions. 

There are no national minimum entry standards for domestic students, but ministers are considering changing this. The Guardian has previously reported the requirement will be for applicants to have at least a GCSE in English to qualify.

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The announcement follows new research from the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) that found while most graduates are financially better off as a result of attending university, the benefits vary depending on subjects studied and prior attainment levels.

Libby Hackett, chief executive of the Russell Group, said she supported the government’s decision “to consult on a new framework for entry standards, to protect student interests and maximise public investment, while maintaining equivalent alternative entry routes for mature students and those from under-represented backgrounds”.

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Some critics, including the University of Birmingham’s vice-chancellor Adam Tickell, have previously questioned whether students with lower attainment levels at school, including those with no A levels, should be able to access student loans, given they may struggle when they arrive at university. 

A recent report from thinktank Policy Exchange also backed the idea of minimum entry standards. 

Others have rejected the controversial proposal, suggesting it would undermine institutional autonomy. 

In response to the IFS report, the government said it plans to take “drastic action to tackle poor-quality degrees and crackdown on the rapid expansion of franchised, and often poor-quality provision”. 

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Universities with significant franchise operations are among those with the highest numbers of domestic students without formal qualifications. 

“Going to university and getting a degree is one of the most transformational things a young person can do,” said skills minister Jacqui Smith. 

“But it is not a universal guarantee of success and not all degrees are equal. 

“As well as the variation by subject, too many franchised and poor-quality courses do not offer a good deal to young people – selling the dream then leaving students in the lurch.”

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The government is also looking at limiting the growth of courses with poorer student outcomes through the revised Teaching Excellence Framework

Smith continued: “We’re making the system work better but my message to those thinking about university: choose carefully. Don’t walk into a degree by default.”

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helen.packer@timeshighereducation.com

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Reader's comments (3)

#1 Submitted by claire.... on June 25, 2026 - 8:13am
While the government’s stated aim of protecting students from poor outcomes is understandable, the proposal to introduce a GCSE English requirement for student loan access raises serious concerns that deserve scrutiny — and some of the assumptions underpinning it need challenging. This cuts across widening participation and lifelong learning commitments A blanket GCSE English threshold would disproportionately affect mature returners to education, people who left school without qualifications for reasons unrelated to ability, and those from under-represented backgrounds. These are precisely the groups that widening participation policy exists to support. Introducing a national loan eligibility barrier at this point risks embedding the disadvantages of someone’s school experience permanently into their adult opportunities — which sits in direct tension with any serious commitment to lifelong learning. Universities are already equipped to assess readiness Universities are not passive recipients of whoever applies. They have admissions processes, access and participation plans, foundation years, and pastoral support structures. Many institutions have long experience assessing the academic readiness of mature students and those without traditional qualifications through portfolio, interview, and diagnostic assessment. The suggestion that a GCSE — often taken decades ago, in very different circumstances — is a more reliable proxy for university readiness than an institution’s own professional judgement is difficult to sustain. The think-tank framing deserves scrutiny Policy Exchange is a right-leaning think tank that has consistently argued for reducing university student numbers. That position reflects a particular ideological view about who higher education is for — not a neutral evidence base. The question of whether to enter HE or FE is ultimately a matter of individual choice and aspiration, and policy should expand informed access, not restrict it through eligibility gatekeeping driven by think-tank preference. The policy landscape is incoherent The DfE has simultaneously removed funded apprenticeship places for those aged 25 and over, and is now proposing to restrict loan access for those without GCSEs. Taken together, these moves close off both the vocational and academic routes for a significant cohort of adult learners. That is not a skills policy — it is a retreat from adult education. If the government is serious about economic productivity and social mobility, removing pathways for adults to re-enter education and gain qualifications is a counterproductive direction of travel. The real problem is franchise quality, not student qualifications The IFS data and the minister’s own remarks point to the real issue: a subset of franchised provision offering poor outcomes and limited value. That is a regulatory and quality assurance problem — and it should be addressed through the Teaching Excellence Framework, the Office for Students, and robust oversight of franchise arrangements. Using loan eligibility as a blunt instrument to manage a quality problem in one corner of the sector risks penalising students and institutions with legitimate, high-quality provision for mature and non-traditional learners. The government should consult widely — and listen carefully — before implementing any threshold that could close the door on adults seeking a second chance at education.
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#2 Submitted by p.... on June 25, 2026 - 11:23am
"Policy Exchange is a right-leaning think tank that has consistently argued for reducing university student numbers. That position reflects a particular ideological view about who higher education is for — not a neutral evidence base. " Well that maybe so, but I am a Left-leaning academic and I think the conclusions drawn from the evidence are, in this instance, correct in terms of my own assessment of the situation.
#3 Submitted by ... on June 25, 2026 - 9:38am
Currently, the rigour of any university's admissions process is under pressure from the financial unsustainability of the sector - universities are exercising their discretionary admissions powers to admit students who are not ready and not suited for academic pursuits. This is done so that universities can meet enrollment targets to balance their accounts. As an academic in this sector for close to two decades, I have personally seen some egregious cases. For example, admitting students with ZERO suitable formal entry qualifications. I am sorry, but being 50 years old and 'schooled' in Life is NOT a suitable entry qualification.

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