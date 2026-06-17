Students without English GCSE ‘to be locked out of loans’

DfE reportedly considering introducing minimum entry standard, potentially blocking tens of thousands of applicants from accessing student finance

Published on
June 17, 2026
Last updated
June 17, 2026
Georgia Luckhurst
Source: Getty/Olesya Basova

UK university applicants without a pass in English GCSE will no longer be eligible for tuition and maintenance loans, under plans reportedly being considered by the Department for Education (DfE).

Prospective students could be blocked from receiving government-backed finance for higher education if they failed to meet minimum grade requirements.

The move would have serious implications for both providers and the number of young people entering higher education, with recent analysis suggesting one in 12 UK-based undergraduates starting a full-time degree has no formal qualifications.

According to The Guardian, ministers are now discussing the possibility of making a pass in English GCSE the threshold for being able to access loans via the Student Loans Company.

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A DfE spokesperson told the paper the department would not comment on speculation, but said: “We are restoring our world-class universities as engines of opportunity, aspiration and growth.

“That is why we are cracking down on poor-quality courses so that students can be confident they’re getting value for money from university degrees.”

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In recent weeks, the Russell Group of research-intensive universities has voiced support for the introduction of a minimum entry standard to study at university, with chief executive Libby Hackett suggesting the change “cannot happen soon enough”.

Others have been more cautious, with the chief executive of Universities UK, Vivienne Stern, calling it “really important” for institutions to “determine their own approach to admissions”.

The debate was again stirred up by the publication of a controversial report by right-wing thinktank Policy Exchange, which called for a 30 per cent cut to student numbers in the UK.

Tarnished Towers: Fixing England’s Broken Higher Education System called for a “smaller” HE system with “higher academic standards” including the introduction of minimum entry thresholds. 

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Earlier this year, Adam Tickell, the vice-chancellor of the University of Birmingham, called for a review of the academic level at which students are entitled to draw on student loans, saying that those who start degree courses with no formal qualifications required significant investment in “people who…we are not really capable of graduating”.

Libby Hackett, chief executive of the Russell Group: said: “In principle, we support a national minimum entry standard to higher education. Typically, there are minimum entry requirements in place to study A-levels, apprenticeships, many further education courses, and most university courses. With significant levels of graduate contribution alongside public subsidies, minimum entry thresholds can act as an important safeguard to protect student interests and tax-payer investment.

“Crucial to any ongoing discussion will be balancing this with appropriate flexibility for trusted institutions, so they can determine equivalent entry routes for mature students and those from under-represented backgrounds.”

But Vanessa Wilson, CEO of University Alliance, said was adamant that the sector should reject any attempt to impose admissions criteria centrally. 

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“Higher education should be about recognising and realising potential, not imposing blunt barriers”, she said.

“Universities are autonomous institutions and are best placed to make decisions about admissions and to assess applicants on a broad range of qualifications and experience. Introducing centrally imposed minimum requirements would undermine institutional autonomy whilst unnecessarily restricting access.”

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georgia.luckhurst@timeshighereducation.com

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Higher education policy
UK higher education policy
University funding and finances
UK higher education students
Student loans and debt

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Reader's comments (6)

#1 Submitted by ali.... on June 17, 2026 - 11:30am
Sounds reasonable. If an individual can’t scrape a C (4 out of 9) in the GCSE English exam; are they really able to read, write, comprehend and argue at the intensity required for university-level study? Do the ‘foundation year’ courses (now available at many institutions) really make up for the lack of basic functional literacy?
#2 Submitted by ... on June 17, 2026 - 1:08pm
Good!! Sanity begins to return.
#3 Submitted by patrick... on June 17, 2026 - 8:57pm
I find it unbelievable that this isn't already in place. Universities taking on illiterate students??? Really??
#4 Submitted by ... on June 18, 2026 - 7:20am
This doesn't do anything to address the quality of courses being delivered (especially since EAP is not even the real issue). Franchised providers will find another way out of this with some kind of access approach (that's literally their business model). OfS is too busy enforcing and getting thrashed on Freedom of Speech mandates to care about course quality.
#5 Submitted by m.... on June 18, 2026 - 11:11am
When I started my undergraduate degree I had to "matriculate" which involved turning up with my certificates to show that I was adequately prepared for study. (Unfortunately, in the chaos of that day the certificates were lost!) It makes some kind of sense, but needs to recognise alternate routes not solely a GCSE pass. The focus should be on the "adequately prepared" bit, not a tickbox exercise. As long as students can take Access to HE or Foundation Year courses to reach the necessary standard to embark on a degree, fine.
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#6 Submitted by ali.... on June 18, 2026 - 11:25pm
The trouble with foundation year courses (at least in the for-profit/private/franchisee institutions) is that they are primarily money-makers, not designed to deal with the lack of functional literacy of many of the students enrolled. My experience from a bottom-of-barrel HE provider is that a C (or 4) at GCSE is more robust than a charitable 60-69% students are given at the end of foundation year. Fast forward three years and the same students who still cannot properly string five sentences together are meant to submit undergraduate dissertations and there is considerable pressure to pass them. So, I would suggest that ‘adequately prepared’ means at least a C at GCSE. Send them to the local FE college for a year rather than spinning money through a foundation year.

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