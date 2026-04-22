Bristol v-c Welch named as next chair of the Russell Group

The University of Bristol’s vice-chancellor has been named as the 10th chair of the Russell Group.

In August, Evelyn Welch will take over from current chair Newcastle University’s Chris Day at a time of change at the top of the research-intensive grouping.

Day’s departure at the end of his three-year term coincides with the exit of chief executive Tim Bradshaw, who left last month after nearly a decade in charge.

He is being replaced by Libby Hackett, who is set to take up the role in May 2026 after making the switch from the Australian Public Policy Institute.

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Welch being named as the new chair means the top two positions will be held by women for the first time. She is just the second female chair in the Russell Group’s history after Nancy Rothwell, the former University of Manchester vice-chancellor, who held the post between 2020 and 2023.

Welch was the first woman to lead Bristol when she became vice-chancellor in 2022. A Renaissance historian, she studied at Harvard University before moving to the UK to begin her academic career.

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Prior to joining Bristol, Welch was senior vice-president (service, people and planning) at King’s College London. She is the mother of pop star Florence Welch, who performs under the name Florence and the Machine.

During her time in post, Welch has overseen Bristol’s first foray into international branch campuses with plans to open a site in Mumbai, India later this year.

She will lead the Russell Group at a delicate time for its universities, which have faced questions over their increased recruitment of domestic students in recent admissions rounds while many have faced their own financial challenges and are under pressure from government to deliver more impactful research.

Extensive lobbying efforts have recently secured wins including rowing back of changes to the Research Excellence Framework and a switch to a flat fee international student levy, both of which will benefit Russell Group institutions over others in the sector.

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Welch said it was an “honour” to be named in the role. “I welcome the opportunity to work with this outstanding group of world-leading universities, and with other higher education mission groups, as we continue to advocate for the importance of universities to the UK’s success, nationally and globally,” she added.

“Russell Group universities make a huge difference to people’s lives every day. It is a privilege to chair a body whose members support our NHS, our businesses and entrepreneurs, our cities and our regions. I look forward to working with Universities UK and the many other organisations who represent the sector to ensure we not only tell our story but also deliver for the nation.”

tom.williams@timeshighereducation.com