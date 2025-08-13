Accelerated degree fee increase ‘undermined’ by funding cuts

Institutions unclear on government’s stance towards accelerated degrees as faster courses set to become more expensive for students

August 13, 2025
Helen Packer
Incoming changes to England’s student loan system will mean providers can charge more for accelerated degrees, but funding cuts are making it harder for some institutions to offer them.

Under the Lifelong Learning Entitlement (LLE), an overhaul of the student finance system set to come in from 2027, tuition fee limits will relate to the number of credits in a course, rather than the time spent studying.

Currently, students on accelerated undergraduate degree courses – which typically take two years to complete instead of three – can access up to £11,440 in tuition fee loans per year.

This is also the maximum fee that registered providers are allowed to charge per year, meaning they receive less total revenue than they would from a standard degree course. 

Institutions that are not fee cap-registered, such as the University of Buckingham – a private provider that primarily offers two-year degrees – can charge more, but the loan amount students can access is even lower.

Although students will have to pay more under the incoming LLE, which will bring fees for accelerated degrees in line with those for standard degrees, advocates suggest that the former is still a more affordable option.

“In the overall picture, they cost students less because they do it quicker and therefore they pay less of everything else – accommodation and so on – and they get into the workforce [sooner] but not many institutions do the accelerated degrees in a big way,” said Harriet Dunbar-Morris, pro vice-chancellor academic and provost at the University of Buckingham. 

It also remains unclear whether students at non-fee-capped institutions, such as Buckingham, will be able to access higher loans under the LLE. 

University leaders have previously spoken about growing demand for faster degrees, particularly from older and non-traditional students.

David Phoenix, the new vice-chancellor of The Open University, told THE last month that his university was seeing increasing interest from students wanting to study “in a more compounded manner” but this was hard to offer under the current system.

However, while the previous Conservative government was supportive of these courses, increasing the amount providers could charge annually by 20 per cent, Labour’s stance is less clear.

Although the government has moved ahead with the LLE, which advocates more flexible learning and is likely to incentivise more providers to offer accelerated courses by bringing the fees in line with standard ones, cuts in other areas are sending mixed messages. 

In a letter to the Office for Students earlier this year, education minister Bridget Phillipson told the regulator to stop distributing funding for accelerated degrees – worth £3 million the previous academic year. 

This came as “quite a surprise,” said Gareth Smith, chief of strategy and student life at University Academy 92 (UA92), an alternative provider founded by former Manchester United footballers and Lancaster University.

He said it seemed “incongruous” of the government to move “into a system to encourage accelerated and more modular provision” only to then “take that funding away”. 

Unlike traditional universities that may only offer one or two of these courses as part of a much wider portfolio, about 20 per cent of UA92’s students are enrolled in accelerated degrees, meaning the funding cut was “substantial” for the institution, Smith said. 

As a result, UA92, which focuses on widening participation, is not offering bursaries for students on its accelerated programmes. 

“That funding warps the market because we have poorer students who pick three-year degrees over two years, because we can afford to give them a bursary, which is so irrational when the two-year degree is the better deal,” he said. 

Smith added that these courses also save the government money because the exchequer has to pay out less in maintenance loans. 

He believes there could be “nervousness” from the government about potential exploitation of these routes, in light of recent scandals related to franchise provision

Despite this, he said, “We’re continuing to accelerate [provision of these programmes] very heavily because we think it’s so advantageous to our students in terms of that opportunity for them to study in that accelerated model and get into the labour market a year earlier.”

helen.packer@timeshighereducation.com

Reader's comments (7)

#1 Submitted by nigel.m... on August 13, 2025 - 8:10am
The case for two-year undergraduate degrees is fundamentally flawed. It assumes the only value of undergraduate education lies in teaching and assessment, so that it is more "efficient" to cram both into as short a time frame as possible. It completely ignores the social and developmental dimensions of learning and maturing as a young adult. I am pretty sure you could study and master the content for a UK undergraduate degree by locking yourself in a bedroom for 12 months, but it wouldn't help you to become a rounded, employable and intellectually curious graduate.
#2 Submitted by ... on August 13, 2025 - 9:30am
Yes I agree with this in the main with two caveats. It may not be possible for some students to undertake 3 years of study for pragmattic reasons so the two-year path is valuable fir them. These are characteristically older and non-traditional students who cannot afford in time or money the 3 year path and should not be deprived of their opportunities, if we believe in inclusivity. My other point concerns the current structure of degrees. Actually, with semesters and modular courses (in most HEIs) we basically now have a two year degree taught over three years with the summer 'vacations' intervening. The historic reason is I am informed that students needed to return home for the harvest and other agricultural work in a pre-industrial society which is no longer a compelling imperative for many. Of course the vacation is useful for students to read and prepare for next year (if they do), to undertake paid work to supports their studies over 3 years (an important argument), or to travel and develop. But there is a strong argument for structuring the degree over two years with 3 semesters and that might actually be the most rational and practicable way of doing things, cheaper and better for the student etc. I don't actually think this is "cramming" as such, provided there is no compression of the content of study and the time allowed. Perhaps I am a little cynical, but resistance among the profession to the idea of the 2 year degree is more often based (though not articulated) not on the student needs but from academics alarmed they will lose the "summer vacation" which is used for research for those contracted to undertake this (which is not all staff these days) and the various freedoms it entails. This would also make work loading over the year easier and more manageable if not all the teaching is crammed into 2 semesters (with larger classes sizes in the way etc) but spread over three years. The popular press is always going on about how we only work 30 weeks a year of course for what its worth.
#3 Submitted by bursar@... on August 13, 2025 - 10:50am
The key word is flexibility related to student-consumer choice - no reason in the C21 to be sticking with the medieval HE timetable!
#4 Submitted by m.... on August 13, 2025 - 2:33pm
One thing that's needed is to open out the way in which degrees are funded for students... by that I mean to eliminate the stranglehold of the Student Loan Company, whose offering is based on ideology not on what individuals actually need. We need alternate loan providers, preferably run on a not-for-profit basis where repayments are only used to fund future loans, not provide a "return" for the lender. Relying on the government, whatever colour their rosettes are, is clearly a mug's game these days. They've not been interested in meeting their obligations or duty of care to citizens for a long time and that is showing no sign of changing.
#5 Submitted by ... on August 13, 2025 - 2:43pm
Following the comments above, you might be interested in the conclusions of an evaluative report of the HEFCE Flexible Learning Pathfinders. Quite old but still pertinent. See https://www.advance-he.ac.uk/knowledge-hub/flexible-learning-pathfinders-review-pilots-final-and-interim-reports
#6 Submitted by ... on August 13, 2025 - 9:26pm
The point of the article which is very helpful is that if the government wants to encourage this flexibility it needs to incentivize or, at the worst, not to disincentivize the two year programme. Government canot speak put of both sides of its mouth as it were. My own view is that whar we currently teach is not really appropriate for a 3 year commitment. I would rather we taught it over 2 years to be fair to all, though I would very much prefer that we taught a real, serious 3 year programme with all that this entails. But that might be too challenging for our students?
new
#7 Submitted by ... on August 14, 2025 - 2:54pm
As someone comments, this has been around for a long long time and is a perennial question. It's good to have the provision there for those who can't access the 3 year option. I have never thought the stated arguments against this have enormous merit to be honest as they tend to stress very generalised paradigms of student experience and personal development from a by-gone era, when, for example, fewer students studied at home institutions. I believe that today's student experience really does not map onto this paradigm any more and has not for some time. One also might now argue that substantial costs of student debt and student unemployability have given this issue a new urgency, but, when all is dsaid and done, unless there is a real will and action from government to push this or, cognate reforms through, then nothing will happen and the system will continue to groan under the weight of its contradictions. There is also huge resistance and inertia within the profession to the two-year degree for rather obvious reasons and a fervent desire to kill off any initiative in this area. All professions do like to protect what they have and the Summer Vacarion, recess whatever you call it, really is the renaining jewel in the crown.

