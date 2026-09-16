News Talks podcast: What the new science minister means for UK research

Chris McDonald took up the role as minister for science in July, entering a newly created Department for Business, Innovation, Science and Trade. The department positions science much more explicitly beside business and economic growth, which has raised immediate concerns about where universities will fit in the agenda.

Two months into the job, McDonald has shown himself to be a minister who wants to make science more useful to the government and economy. But he is taking the helm at a time when researchers already feel anxious about cuts and the future of a cash-strapped sector.

On this week’s episode of News Talks, we discuss McDonald’s unrelenting focus on science, his privileging of larger research grants, and whether new reforms build on interventions from the previous Labour government.

Times Higher Education Asia reporter Rosalind Skillen talks to reporter Jack Grove, who covers science and research policy. Jack shares his observations from a recent Universities UK conference where Chris McDonald set out more of his stall, and he interrogates how McDonald’s position could sit at odds with the Burnham administration’s devolution agenda.