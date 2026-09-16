Academia must ‘engage with’ anti-woke research critics

Experts urge universities to better ‘demonstrate the value of public research’, as critics such as Charlotte Gill ‘rage bait’ sector on X

Published on
September 16, 2026
Last updated
September 16, 2026
Frances Jones
A pile of gay rights placards. To illustrate academia must ‘engage with’ anti-woke research critics.
Source: Julian Leek/Alamy

The accusations of critics that “woke waste” public research funding is “ideologically biased” should not be dismissed by universities as background noise, experts have warned.

One such critic is Charlotte Gill, a self-styled independent journalist with almost 100,000 followers on social media platform X. Since 2024, Gill has been publishing “investigations” that involve trawling lists of UK government-funded research projects and highlighting titles and abstracts she deems “woke waste”.

Recent articles published on her 9,000-subscriber Substack include “£1.86 million: The taxpayer-funded research of ‘Pregnant Men’” and “‘Queer Fish’ researcher also received £120,080 from the taxpayer-funded AHRC”.

Gill told Times Higher Education that her efforts to find out where, in her view, public money is being wasted is “really important for academia. We’re studying a lot of nonsense and it’s very ideological. It feels as if you have to show a left-wing bias to get funding, and the whole system feels skewed that way.”

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Before Gill became a freelance journalist in 2023, publishing articles for The Daily Telegraph and other national newspapers, she was a producer for controversial broadcaster GB News. On her Substack, she pledges her support for a US-style Department of Government Efficiency (DoGE) in the UK. In the US, thousands of research grants have been cut on ideological grounds over the past two years, many of them as a result of keyword searches by DoGE.

Some of Gill’s criticism has been directed at the Economic and Social Research Council. Rather than dismissing such critiques outright, the body’s executive chair, Stian Westlake, said that sometimes “critique from outside a field, including from laypeople, can identify issues that are overlooked by specialists”. Nevertheless, he noted that “non-expert critique of academic projects can sometimes be off-base”.

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For instance, a taxpayer-funded project on the Medieval English grain trade was recently criticised – not by Gill – for being “arcane”, but the report actually asked “seemingly obscure questions” crucial to a central question of how economic growth happens, according to Westlake. The current UK government’s central goal is to boost sluggish economic growth.

Across the ESRC’s funding, “what matters is that…we are being rigorous in the projects we fund, supporting truth-seeking and useful knowledge, and avoiding systematic bias and groupthink,” Westlake said.

In the face of scrutiny like Gill’s, “I’d say that the best thing for the research system – the research councils, the government, researchers, universities – is to be open about what we do and to engage with criticism,” wherever it comes from, he said.

Diana Beech, director of the Finsbury Institute at City St George’s, University of London, shares Westlake’s view. “Universities are major recipients of taxpayer funding and cannot simply dismiss concerns about research priorities out of hand as ideological attacks,” she told THE.

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Despite many academics having moved away from X, Beech said the “arguments aired there continue to shape public discourse, particularly as politicians become more willing to question universities and the value of certain disciplines”.

Beech warned that the “real risk for universities is losing control of the narrative”. To combat this, in financially difficult times, Beech said they need to “become much better at demonstrating the public value of research, especially where it addresses contested social issues”.

Huw Davies, lecturer in digital education at the University of Edinburgh, agreed that social media critiques of research “should not be dismissed as background noise”. But “any criticism alleging waste or a lack of rigour should be directed towards the relevant funding institutions through established and transparent procedures, rather than circulated as rage bait on X.”

Academics whose work is held up for ridicule online “can receive unsettling, aggressive or even threatening emails from anonymous members of the public simply for carrying out their work in good faith”, he said. And he questioned the rigour of Gill’s investigations, suggesting that such critiques made “no effort to understand the field-specific technical language that may appear esoteric to non-specialists”.

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Gill, who has an undergraduate degree in psychology from the University of Leeds, said she was “more familiar with some of the language and methods being used than perhaps these academics realise…And I still think it’s nonsense.”

But Davies insisted that a Gill-style critique “helps no one – except those profiting from circulating rage bait on X, YouTube and Substack within the new transatlantic political economy of hate”.

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frances.jones@timeshighereducation.com

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Reader's comments (6)

#1 Submitted by graff.... on September 16, 2026 - 2:01pm
May I ask anyone--author or readers--to define "engage" and "anti-woke." Both are unclear. Respond to every post on X and Substack? Historically, "woke" means aware, nothing more, nothing less. Clarifying and correcting the distorted, ideological misuse of that word should be the first order of business as usual.
#2 Submitted by stephen... on September 16, 2026 - 9:36pm
'anti-woke' means subscribing to the hobby horses of the right, with a particular subservience to the US right. This includes (but is not limited to): irrational hatred of Gary Lineker and Sadiq Kahn, not believing in climate change, and, in the context of this article, a belief that universities are full of Communists receiving research grants which appear ridiculous to those who have no knowledge of the relevant subject areas. 'engage' in this context seems to mean 'give undue credence to...'
new
#3 Submitted by ... on September 21, 2026 - 1:14pm
Someone should buy you a dictionary for Christmas, because you seem to endlessly be asking others to define simple, well-understood terms for you.
#4 Submitted by stephen... on September 16, 2026 - 6:35pm
Well done Charlotte!
#5 Submitted by v.... on September 17, 2026 - 5:03pm
It interests me that Gill is a Psychology graduate, as so much of this fomenting and stoking of disaffection is a clear attempt at a kind of ideological psychological project, to drive the affect of individuals who may, at some level, have justifiable grievances, to blame scapegoats who have little if anything to do with their woes, with a view to aligning them to the far right. Ironically, they often draw from the tactics of the left to do so, just as fascism drew on some of the tactics of the left in the 30s. It is a dangerous moment. While I agree that carefully explaining why it matters that academics are able to address issues that may, at surface level, seem superficial is important, it is also challenging, because the aims of figures like Gill are carefully thought through and they have nothing to do with Universities. They are to create a hoard of baiters who are surfing a sea of not-thinking, engaged in what Fromm referred to as an ‘escape from freedom’. They are to encourage people to discard thought in favour of angry feelings that allow them to sit at the surface of things, to forget that the people they scapegoat are also their best friend at work, their favourite nephew, their cherished and idealised sportsperson. Until it is too late. So what am I trying to say? That Westlake is right, any public institution needs to listen to its critics and there may well be issues that need to be addressed. But care is needed not to pacify a critic so mired in scorn, because she is engaged in a highly refined set of tactics that has nothing to do with what academics do or do not do at all. My question to Gill would be, make your homework transparent to us. Are you really researching the projects you jibe at? Have you spoken to the researchers, ascertained where their research is really emerging from? What are your sources, before you put these before the public as objects of scorn. Or are your workings out an architecture of your will to bring extremism to power? And with it yourself?
#6 Submitted by ... on September 21, 2026 - 1:13pm
I'm sure academics, and the research funders, are capable of defending research projects and funding decisions more robustly against "anti-woke" critics. The double-edge to that would be that if researchers, institutions and funders can't find it in themselves to defend particular projects, then perhaps those projects truly *are* wasteful.

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