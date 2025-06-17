Mass redundancies will trash the reputation of UK universities

It may be difficult to enter on to a balance sheet but some weaker institutions may struggle to recover from reputational damage, says Nick Megoran

June 17, 2025
Nick Megoran
Storm clouds over Newcastle University
Source: daverhead/Getty Images

With the UK government’s spending review last week offering no solutions to the university funding crisis, vice-chancellors face even more difficult decisions about how to balance their books.

Spooked by the twin threats of Putin abroad and Reform UK at home, Labour has chosen to fund submarines and social housing but not higher education. The consistent failure of universities to make a convincing case for public finance has come back to bite us.

The Office for Students says nearly three-quarters of English higher education providers face a deficit next year and the national insurance hike, announced in the chancellor’s Autumn Statement, has made wage bills an obvious target for cost savings. Predictions of 10,000 job losses this academic year may prove to be an underestimate, with some universities pushing ahead with compulsory academic redundancies, having eked all they can out of voluntary schemes.

Managers insist that unless urgent cuts are made, some higher education providers will cease to be financially viable. Yet critics claim that they should have seen this crisis coming: surplus cash from the boom years should have been invested wisely, rather than being spent on expensive new buildings and expanded senior management structures (and pay) – on the unlikely assumption that domestic tuition fees would keep pace with costs and overseas student numbers would rise indefinitely.

That anger is reflected in the wave of industrial action that is sweeping the sector as unions argue that other cost-saving measures should be attempted before redundancies. These include pruning executive pay, reviewing capital expenditure, selling assets, drawing on reserves or renegotiating debts.

Moreover, there is a crucial parameter that typically gets overlooked in universities’ cost-benefit calculations precisely because it is hard to figure reliably in a spreadsheet – and that is reputation.

Reputation could be said to amount to the academic and wider community’s shared knowledge about institutional cultures and contributions over time. In that sense, reputation is very intangible and as easy to overlook as it is to lose. But as manifested in numerous league tables, reputation matters a lot to vice-chancellors. Whether indicating research prowess, teaching quality, impact, student satisfaction or an agglomeration of many factors, these metrics are vital for marketing and student recruitment.

Furthermore, community perceptions of academic institutions are not so abstract when they translate into public condemnations by well-known figures. Take Cardiff University, which earlier this year announced plans to cut 400 academic jobs and close a number of departments. One of those was its School of Music, but when that decision was criticised by a chorus of famous musicians, including Ed Sheeran, Stormzy and Elton John, management walked back the decision.

Perhaps the university also had one eye on the global student market. Cardiff’s cuts were widely reported in countries such as India, and this matters as the number of Indian students who have opted for Wales since the Covid-19 pandemic began has shown a striking increase.

Another vulnerable institution facing financial shortfalls is my own, Newcastle University, where the threat of compulsory redundancies has led to an extended period of industrial action.

Plans to cut a projected budget deficit of £20 million by deleting 300 jobs have been defended by management as vital to “safeguard our long-term future”. But, again, reputational risk abounds. This can be seen in a recent University and College Union petition, whose call for Newcastle’s management to “end unnecessary redundancies” has so far been endorsed by 6,500 people from over 70 countries. A recurring theme in signatories’ comments is the reputational damage that these cuts risk causing.

For example, Catherine, an academic at the University of Exeter, wrote that given the uncertainty over jobs, she “will not be urging potential master’s or PhD students to consider Newcastle” and will reconsider research collaborations “especially when building partnerships for large grant applications”. Further afield, Carl Dahlman, of the University of South Carolina, described the redundancies as “unwise”, undermining “years of hard-won reputational excellence”.

Students report similar concerns. Emily, a research student about to graduate, worries about “the reputation of my own professional certification”, while Amber “will not recommend Newcastle University to anyone…as the quality of education is not guaranteed”.

The petition has also caught the attention of public figures. Rowan Williams, the former Archbishop of Canterbury, is “deeply concerned not just by the substance of the redundancy proposals but by the methods being used”, while Philip Webster, former political editor of The Times, urges Newcastle to consider “other, less painful ways of making savings” than by sacking academics, who he describes as “the lifeblood of our university sector”.

It is impossible to calculate the financial impact that such reputational damage will have on universities in terms of reduced student recruitment and research income. But it would be unwise to conclude that because it is not countable, it does not count. Some weaker institutions may struggle to recover from it.

Many universities clearly need to find ways to reduce their costs; bankruptcy is not good for reputations either. But as well as inflicting pain and impoverishing academic offerings, a hard-line approach to staff redundancies may eventually cost them more money than they will save in the short term.

Nick Megoran is a professor of political geography at Newcastle University.

Reader's comments (18)

#1 Submitted by ... on June 17, 2025 - 10:31am
If we accept that savings are necessary due to the current situation (setting aside the question of blame) and that additional income is not likely to come from government or in creased recruitment at undergraduate and postgraduate level then where are these to be made? If a subject is not recruiting and marked out to be cut, then staff make appeal to Sir Elton, Ed Sheeran, Stephen Fry, David Mitchell etc (who have never run even a local sweetie shop) about reputational damage (which is already occurring given the fuss they are making), one gets into an impossible situation. Of course cut senior pay and bureaucracy (but that won't save huge amounts).
#2 Submitted by m.... on June 17, 2025 - 11:03am
It's always the same, reputations take time and effort to build but can be trashed in an instant.
#3 Submitted by ... on June 17, 2025 - 11:25am
It's very true and we really must be careful not to cut off our noses to spite our faces over this one. Sir Elton won't be giving us any cash in the near future either though he loves to make these interventions.
#4 Submitted by ... on June 17, 2025 - 3:23pm
Well you know, we hear a lot of things about a lot of places but I am not sure the students really are that bothered on the whole. If we kick up a very big fuss and trash our institutions then, in this very competitive market we do risk putting off applicants now. One University in particular has really got this badly wrong I know. I suppose that's the dilemma for public facing institutions hoping to attract students.
#5 Submitted by ... on June 17, 2025 - 12:21pm
"For example, Catherine, an academic at the University of Exeter, wrote that given the uncertainty over jobs, she “will not be urging potential master’s or PhD students to consider Newcastle” and will reconsider research collaborations “especially when building partnerships for large grant applications”. Pot calling the kettle black if you ask me! Who cares what Catherine thinks in any case?
#6 Submitted by ... on June 17, 2025 - 3:19pm
I tend to agree these 'Vox pops' are a bit silly. Obviously if someone has a specific role, responsibility, expertise or is especially influential then their views are worth hearing whether we agree with them or not. It may be also that someone has a really insightful point that deserves being made. But just to cite random academics with their often eccentric and usually interested views anonymously really doesn't add anything to the debate. I wish the THES would not do this tbh. It's bad journalism.
#7 Submitted by stephen... on June 17, 2025 - 5:10pm
Vox populi means 'voice of the people.' Catherine is an academic and therefore an expert in her field. As the article states, her 'role' is at the University of Exeter. Her 'expertise' is clearly in the area she works in. What are you objecting to?
#8 Submitted by ... on June 17, 2025 - 8:08pm
Yes we all know what the phrase means. But the usage has a particular valency in journalism. We have no idea who Catherine is or the level or nature of her expertise. If she wishes to express her view about her personal advice to her students relating to the University of Newcastle in a published piece then she should, put her name to it or shut up in my view. She may be an expert in her field but she is not commenting on matters relating to her field as such (we don't know what that is) but her general understanding of the reputation of the University of Newcastle in which I would argue she is not more of an expert than anybody in HE and thus her view of marginal significance in the debate. She's entitled to her view of course but that's all it is. All universities have their issues and maybe Catherine might look a bit closer to home.
#9 Submitted by stephen... on June 18, 2025 - 8:23am
We know who Catherine is. She is an academic at the University of Exeter. If she puts her name to the piece she may be at the mercy of university managers who do not always like staff speaking out. There is good reason for her not to give her full name, and this goes for much journalism as well. I’m confused, because your first post said you don’t like vox pops. But you don’t like hearing from experts either.
#10 Submitted by ... on June 18, 2025 - 2:17pm
My dear Stephen we know what 'Catherine' is according to the THES, an academic at University of Exeter. We don't know who she is obviously. She may be a great in her chosen field whatever that may be or she might not be good at her job, not all academics are. Maybe the profession is queuing up with researchers desperate to collaborate with her, maybe nobody would touch her with a barge pole. Who knows?
#11 Submitted by stephen... on June 17, 2025 - 5:11pm
The people who care are presumably the academics who are missing out on research collaborations, the administrators and managers who are missing out on the research funds, and the public, who might stand to benefit from those research collaborations.
#12 Submitted by ... on June 18, 2025 - 2:13pm
I think they have dodged a bullet. How do we know they would want to collaborate with 'Catherine' anyway. They might not rate her.
#13 Submitted by ... on June 17, 2025 - 8:15pm
Well that depends entirely on 'Catherine's' influence I would submit. My point being that we have no way of gauging or calibrating what that might be.
#14 Submitted by ... on June 19, 2025 - 10:14am
The point I think here is not about "Catherine" at all really. I guess the suspicion is that the author of the piece was looking for a particular quote and contacted someone they knew to provide it, "For example, Catherine ....". Why "Catherine", in what way is her view on the University of Newcastle especially relevant to deserve citing? If this is a sampling of views how substantial or representative was the sample. The 'For example...' hints at the rather random method employed here.
#15 Submitted by ... on June 18, 2025 - 6:48am
During 22 years in HE I've seen the change from my university being run in a businesslike wayas to being run as a business. Of course, this is the general trend driven by governments' policies, funding structures and competitive markets. Some of the consequences: a big rise in administrator numbers, particularly at senior level with "market driven" salaries; academics seen more as production tools than as knowledge workers; the privileging of cost over value. This last leads to the axing of small but significant courses and lower budgets for academic recruitment. We're in sticky times for HE and VCs are hard pressed. However we unpick it though, reputation mostly rests on academics to deliver and on the soft power of our academic networks. Including the alumni/ae out in the world in this.
#16 Submitted by s.... on June 18, 2025 - 10:48am
There is definitely reputational risk. There is also plummeting morale and a decline in student welfare. None of these are being taken into account. I am not convinced that cutting top layers would only produce small amounts of savings. I might be convinced if someone looks into the numbers of people at the top, say those non-academic posts earning above £100,000 a year, to see what it might actually save. And then publish the results so we can see.
#17 Submitted by ... on June 19, 2025 - 10:20am
Well you can generally work these things out for yourself I think and UCU often have the specific data on specific Universities. But if you assume that the full cost of an entry level post is c. £60k pa then if you cut 6 posts at £100k then you would save ten new posts maybe (obviously less when you think in terms of SLs), which is not inconsiderable. But you would have to cut all these posts, if you are just reducing senior pay to a particular cap, then the savings are less as you have to pay them. So some jobs would be saved certainly but whether enough to prevent substantial job losses. I think this is something that UCU does already?
#18 Submitted by ... on June 20, 2025 - 9:00am
In the light of the SFC report of the mismanagement of Dundee University, maybe we could suggest a few candidates for the OFS to investigate?

