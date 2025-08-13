Voters back student loan forgiveness for public sector workers

Strong support for creating more financial incentives for students to study to become teachers or nurses, even among Reform UK backers

Published on
August 13, 2025
Last updated
August 13, 2025
Ben Miller
Source: iStock/monkeybusinessimages

The public strongly supports providing more financial help to students training to become NHS workers or teachers, according to new polling.

As England grapples with a steep decline in applications to study nursing and primary school teaching, a YouGov survey commissioned by University Alliance shows that 85 per cent of voters support government-funded loan forgiveness, grants or bursaries for students training to work in the NHS.

Approval for this policy spans the political spectrum, with 80 per cent of Reform UK voters in favour of it.

“I’m pleased to see such significant public support for financial incentives for students studying to work in our public sector services like social services and the NHS,” said Vanessa Wilson, chief executive of University Alliance.

It comes in the context of a 35 per cent year-on-year fall in applications to study nursing, raising fears of worsening staff shortages – something the Royal College of Nursing has described as a “hammer blow for NHS reforms”.

Admissions service Ucas has reported an all-time low in applications for nursing courses this year – a 30 per cent drop compared with record high numbers seen during the pandemic.

While not yet as drastic, similar declines have been reported in the teaching sector. There has been a 9 per cent year-on-year decline in applications to study primary school teaching – the second lowest in the past decade since 2023-2024. The number of applicants accepted has also declined 5 per cent.

These trends were particularly pronounced among mature students, who made 15 per cent fewer applications for nursing and teaching courses in 2024.

Support for government-backed financial help was not limited to the training of NHS workers. Seventy-five per cent of respondents endorse the same financial support for students training to be teachers, 68 per cent for social workers and 65 per cent for those training in policing roles, with Labour voters being the biggest proponents of financial reform in all three sectors.

Of a list of possible changes that could be made to the UK higher education system, the public backed increasing the financial help available to students most strongly, with 46 per cent placing this in their top three priorities.

Nearly half of those polled agreed that the closure of a local university in their area would have big impact on their local economy.

But there was also strong support for changing the university system, with 57 per cent of people thinking undergraduate courses place too much emphasis on academic learning and not enough on work-based skills and experience.

Read more about
Higher education policy
UK higher education policy

Reader's comments (6)

#1 Submitted by ... on August 13, 2025 - 9:46am
Intersting and timely article. I am suprised that the student debt forgiveness issue is not on the agenda more often in the UK as it is in some countries. I guess many don't want to go there because of the potential costs (how far back do you go to be just and in which subjects etc). But it is good we are thinking about this. Certainly I think it will become more urgent as costs rise and graduate emplyability overall falls (as it appears to be doing). But it won't help recruitment in those areas where 'there is no forgiveness" as it were.
#2 Submitted by bursar@... on August 13, 2025 - 10:45am
Yes, time for a correction - wicked that UK HE plc has gobbled up nursing by credentialising it and flogging it at great cost to nursing students. It should be a very low cost apprenticeship degree system - as with other areas that Us have taken over.
#3 Submitted by ... on August 13, 2025 - 1:50pm
good points
#4 Submitted by m.... on August 13, 2025 - 2:37pm
Hmmm. Real people might be saying this, but can politicians be trusted to pay attention? At least, not once votes have been cast and whoever gets in next settles in to Westminster. Even the strongest campaign promise gets forgotten as soon as it is convenient to set it aside.
#5 Submitted by ... on August 13, 2025 - 4:12pm
Well the problem is "real people" will make all these points etc but when it comes to an election, as we all know, they won't vote in any Party that proposes increases in taxes, so the politicians always have their hands tied. "Real people" in the UK want US levels of taxation combined with European style levels of publ;ic service and welfare. Hence we have a major sovreign debt crisis (which isn;t going away anytime soon) and a government that borrows over £148 bn (including £35 bn and rising simply to service current debt) each year. People just bote in whatever party promises to increases their standard of living. Looks like it will be ReformUKs turn next.
new
#6 Submitted by ... on August 15, 2025 - 9:50am
Given the record amounts of school leavers going to university this year (so why is there a financial crisis?) and the quite extraordinary debt burden (externded by the last govt to 30 years!!) the issue of graduate student debt forgiveness is bound, at some stage, to become a serious public issue, much like it is in the US at the moment. I don;t think it has really begun to bote inti the coinsciousness of our current cohort but when it gets to issues like pension later on they will certainly sart to feel a very stroing sense of grievance.

