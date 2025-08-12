English university degree ‘costs £90,000 over three years’

‘Traditional student experience’ off limits for most, researchers warn after estimating living costs at double available maintenance loans

Source: iStock/Ogulcan Aksoy

A three-year university degree in England now costs a student approximately £90,000, including tuition fees and a “minimum standard” of living expenses, according to new research.

Updating their work on the amount of money students need to get by, the Higher Education Policy Institute (Hepi) and Loughborough University researchers have estimated that first-year students in halls of residence need £418 per week to cover their living costs – including £158 on rent.

This is more than second- and third-years, who were previously estimated to need £366 a week, because of setting-up costs such as buying a laptop and kitchen equipment, and settling-in costs such as freshers’ week activities.

Overall, students need £21,126 in their first year, a report on the findings says, to meet the minimum socially acceptable standard of living.

However, the maximum annual maintenance loan available to people from low-income households is £10,544, just half of the costs faced.

This works out at about £61,000 across three years – or up to £77,000 in London. And, when tuition fees are included, a standard three-year degree in England can now cost roughly £90,000, or more than £100,000 if the course is in London.

Even if students receive the highest levels of maintenance support, the report, produced in conjunction with TechnologyOne, finds that they must work more than 20 hours per week in term-time and holidays on the National Minimum Wage to meet the basic standard of living.

With increased costs, less disposable income, longer commutes to campus and less time to join clubs and societies, authors warn that very few people who attend university today are able to achieve the “traditional student experience”.

Matt Padley, co-director of the Centre for Research in Social Policy at Loughborough, and one of the authors of the report, said participating in the student experience is especially important in one’s first year to make connections and establish friendships.

“Finding your feet as a first-year student is difficult enough without having to worry about balancing the costs of ‘settling in’ against the cost of rent and food.”

Padley said clear evidence about the minimum needs and costs facing students provides a starting point for a much-needed conversation about financial support, as well as showing the importance of reducing costs.

The report calls for an uplift in maintenance support, with a boost for first-year students, and for greater transparency around the level of paid work that is needed to meet costs.

Hepi director Nick Hillman said there was a limited understanding of the true cost of being a student in the “corridors of power”.

“Maintenance support is currently woefully inadequate, leading students to live in substandard ways, to take on a dangerous number of hours of paid employment on top of their full-time studies or to take out commercial debts at high interest rates.”

Authors also warned that the findings show three serious risks to the UK sector – unequal access to higher education, and reduction in the quality of the student experience and the sustainability of the sector.

Compared with annual living costs of £21,126 for first-year students in England, the report found that it was slightly lower elsewhere in the UK – £18,244 in Northern Ireland, £19,836 in Scotland and £20,208 in Wales.

Students living and studying in Scotland have 59 per cent of their costs covered by the maximum maintenance support and those in Wales have 63 per cent of their costs covered.

Reader's comments (7)

#1 Submitted by ... on August 12, 2025 - 7:36am
This is a very valuable report from HEPI I think and quite troubling. It provides more evidential data that the sector needs reform and we can't keep on expecting students to take on all this burden of financing themselves.
#2 Submitted by d.j.... on August 12, 2025 - 10:01am
Maybe it is time to redefine "the student experience" or the expectations of ehat is is and isnot . You do not have to go to a university to develop friendships or engage in activities that interest you. Even if you are not at university you will have to balance various demands" work, adult responsibilities, leisure etc. This preparation is not the job of universities: you should have developed these skills through your family and school. The cost of first year could be greatly reduced if you lived sat home rather than moved across the country. The litany that you must leave home in your first year in order to become independant has been the cause of much unnecessary stress on students. In some case you might have a preference however as with anything you need to first look t the costs and all options before making a choice, My costs as a first year student were < Aus $50 p/w a modest contribution to household bills and travel costs plus whatever I needed on campus [books, paper!] . All covered by a few weeks work during the breaks that did not interfere with study or other activities during term.
#3 Submitted by robert.... on August 12, 2025 - 10:59am
UK minimum wage £19.5k after tax Alleged annual living cost for a student £21.1k We are really messing up. We should be making it economical to be a student, so people can study without messing up their financial future. Instead we're creating a system where studying costs more than working. Plus 4-year degrees becoming the norm. Plus employers wanting masters, so that's another year or two. I'm not sure who my "we" is. Society? Universities? Governments?
#4 Submitted by ... on August 12, 2025 - 11:47am
tbh I don't quite understand how they can manage it, or how their parents cope. And what aboput the less well off? We bang on about equality, diversity and inclusivity but I read this morning that according to the Department for Education’s latest figures, "a lower percentage of white British pupils eligible for free school meals passed English and Maths GCSE at grade 4 or above than any other demographic group, save for “Gypsy/Roma” and “Irish traveller”." We seem to have more or less turmed our back on the "poor" as we used to know them. Surely this can't be right?
#5 Submitted by ... on August 13, 2025 - 7:26am
We need to get back to a point where only a small intellectual elite go to university, for whom £90k is tiny relative to their lifetime earnings premium. £90k debt is only bad if it's never earned back multiple times over. People with poor A-levels and/or doing arts and humanities should not be allowed to take it on.
#6 Submitted by david.... on August 13, 2025 - 7:58am
Reform is needed. The actual teaching time each year is less than six months. An undergraduate degree could take 2 years instead of 3 years, with 9-10 months of teaching each year plus exams. This would maximise the use of the university facilities including student residences, reduce student debt and enable students to get into the workforce earlier. We only need 2-3 universities to try this model. I suspect it would be very popular with students and families.
new
#7 Submitted by ... on August 13, 2025 - 4:22pm
One University already does this to my knowledge. I am not sure how "popular" it is

