SOAS provost to take over as v-c at strike-hit Goldsmiths

Goldsmiths, University of London has appointed a new vice-chancellor as it battles financial turmoil.

Joanna Newman will take over at the leading creative arts institution in the autumn, replacing interim vice-chancellor David Oswell.

Currently provost and deputy vice-chancellor of education at SOAS, University of London, Newman was previously the first female secretary general of the 500-strong Association of Commonwealth Universities.

She assumes the role in September, with Oswell returning to the position of provost and deputy vice-chancellor for research and knowledge exchange.

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Oswell has led Goldsmiths for eight months after the institution’s first female leader, Frances Corner, announced her departure in September 2025.

Corner had overseen a controversial period of job cuts and restructuring at the university, which is once again preparing to make staff reductions.

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Oswell recently revealed that the university was relying on its reserves “to keep the lights on”. The University and College Union began indefinite strike action in response on 8 June.

Newman, who has held roles at the British Library, King’s College London, and as director of Universities UK International, called Goldsmiths “one of the world’s most distinctive and creative universities” and said it was “an honour” to accept her new role.

“I am excited by the opportunities sparked by its global reputation, built on a rich history and deep academic foundations,” she said. “As a progressive university, Goldsmiths has a vital role to play in today’s rapidly changing world.

“I will use my experience and scholarship to champion our mission and values, strengthen our distinctive identity in teaching, research, and social impact, and navigate the challenges facing the sector with confidence and resilience.”

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Chair of Goldsmiths’ council Tom Sleigh said: “Professor Newman brings outstanding experience to lead Goldsmiths through a time of change for our sector.

“This is matched by a deep understanding of Goldsmiths’ purpose and unique place in higher education in the UK and globally, which will help us build a bright future for our institution.

“I would also like to thank Professor Oswell for his leadership this academic year and his ongoing commitment to our university.”

georgia.luckhurst@timeshighereducation.com