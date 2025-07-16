Sally Mapstone: Labour’s short-termism ‘bad for universities’

Government yet to articulate its vision for the sector after a year in power as political threats – rather than long-term thinking – shape its agenda, says outgoing UUK president

July 16, 2025
Helen Packer
Dame Sally Mapstone Oxford St Andrews University Vice Chancellor
In the two years she has been at the helm of Universities UK (UUK), Sally Mapstone has had to twice lead the resistance against successive governments’ attempts to axe the graduate route, a visa that allows international students to stay and work in the UK. 

The second time around, it was, she said, “slightly groundhog day”.

“We thought that we had preserved it a year ago under the Tories and then we had to fight very similar battles this year,” she told Times Higher Education as her term as UUK president comes to an end. 

While most in the higher education sector had hoped Labour’s ascent to power last year would mark a new era for relations between universities and the government, many of the concerns that caused tensions with the Conservatives remain. 

Education minister Bridget Phillipson started her term with a video welcoming international students to the UK – a clear departure from the negative rhetoric of the previous government, and what Mapstone described as “a very positive and welcome approach”. 

But, one year on, it has become clear that Labour cannot escape the challenges faced by the previous government – perhaps most strikingly, the swift rise of Reform.

“When you’re constantly constructing your policies in opposition to a party that appears to have come out of nowhere and is alarming you, it makes it harder to take the sort of decent longer-term view,” Mapstone said. 

“Nobody could deny that they find themselves, a year on, mired in the challenges of short-termism in policy terms, and that’s not good for higher education.”

While Mapstone, who is also principal of the University of St Andrews, had positive things to say about the Labour ministers currently responsible for education, skills and science, their outlook on the future of higher education – and solving the funding crisis gripping the university sector – remains unclear, she said. 

“There’s much more of a sense of vision in relation to other parts of the education landscape than there is in relation to higher education,” she said. “Frankly, I think there’s clearly a greater emphasis on skills, and skills being very much tied into the premises of the industrial strategy.

“We’re waiting for this kind of sophisticated articulation of vision…but at the moment we’re only seeing bits and pieces of it in policy statements from ministers.”

Asked whether the sector is going to get any answers in the form of a long-term funding settlement, Mapstone said it might be a case of managing expectations.

“To my mind, a kind of ambitious, enlightened government would see the advantage of supporting a sector that does so much for the economy but do I think we’re going to see a mature exposition of that? I’d like to think so, but realistically, I don’t see that many really strong indications of it.”

In September 2024, under Mapstone’s presidency, UUK released a blueprint for the future of the sector, calling on the government to raise fees with inflation, increase teaching grants and support university-led transformation. 

Mapstone believed that blueprint “filled a kind of vacuum in terms of policy argumentation in the sector”, most notably influencing the government to uplift fees for one year. 

The other side of the blueprint was, she said, showing that the sector “has to have some agency” in dealing with the problems in the current system. A key part of that has been the creation of a transformation task force, which now has begun work on driving efficiency in the sector, including looking at federations, partnerships and mergers. 

“I think we’ll see more of that,” Mapstone said, but added that the government also needs to provide “real assistance” to enable that change. 

As she prepares to hand the reins over to Malcolm Press, vice-chancellor of Manchester Metropolitan University, Mapstone is optimistic about the sector’s ability to survive, despite the challenges ahead. 

“I don’t think the sector ever should just change because government says it needs to do better,” she said. “It should change because great institutions do change with the times.”

Read more about: 
Reader's comments (7)

#1 Submitted by oliver.... on July 16, 2025 - 7:27am
Very sensible article. Professor Mapstone's comment on maturity is at the centre of things, though perhaps too diplomatic. Labour don't seem to have much of a grip, nor is displaying much leadership, or moving to undo the damage that Tory policies have done since 2015. Being afraid of Reform in the next term seems to have paralysed them. Reform would probably like to shut down most universities. So Labour might as well move much faster and take the fight to them. Starmer doesn't seem to have much confidence to put up taxes, sort out the funding problem and free the path for foriegn students. Rejoining the EU would obviously be a big step forward for universities, and anyone sensible in the UK. Universities need to speak up and not be cowed by populism and its many misdiagnoses and failures (which are so obvious, and which the country has suffered from over the last decade).
#2 Submitted by stephen... on July 17, 2025 - 10:58am
Labour don't seem to be scared of Reform. They appear to be embracing their rhetoric. Starmer isn't going to take the fight to anyone except for the dissenters in his own party. That leaves universities in a very difficult position. Certainly UUK should speak up for the value of the sector.
#3 Submitted by p.... on July 16, 2025 - 10:17am
"Starmer doesn't seem to have much confidence to put up taxes". He made a Manifesto commitment not to put up taxes! And of course, while it may seem a universal panacea, we know that raising taxes is deflationary, it takes demand out of the economy and thus tends to decrease growth (which we barely have) and as the economy slows further less revenue comes in. The Scottish government has found this out to its cost with its income tax hikes. The only way out is to cut taxes through cuts (or rather slowing down the alarming rate) of government borrowing. The rule of thumb used to be that if you had 2% growth pa then that would allow you to pay your current bills. More then you have a bit more to invest, if less then you are in trouble. As for re-joining the EU, well the French public finances are even worse that the UKs.
#4 Submitted by stephen... on July 16, 2025 - 11:01am
It's high time Labour put an end to what was in effect an immigration scam under the Conservatives. Who seriously thinks people come here from Nigeria to listen to lectures about how a dead shark is a work of art or a man can turn into a woman by thinking about it (a kind of voodoo that Nigerians have abandoned for Christianity)? They come here to work and attending classes is part of the price. One student graduated from a British university and yet needed an English interpreter when he stood trial in court.
#5 Submitted by m.... on July 16, 2025 - 2:23pm
Careful, dear, your biases are showing...
new
#6 Submitted by stephen... on July 17, 2025 - 12:23pm
It's called 'The Physical Impossibility of Death in the Mind of Someone Living' and it's very popular in Nigeria. Almost as popular as that extra strong Guinness.
#7 Submitted by p.... on July 17, 2025 - 9:12am
Well we know this kind of thing is happening, the THES has, for example, reported on the numbers of Romanian students undertaking education in the UK, which is rather high and they ways they have been recruited and their linguistic competence in English. If they are working here then it's not so bad as they are contributing to the economy and GDP and doing the jobs UK workers just won't. However, they will do nothing to increase productivity as such, not being skilled and if they are sending money home to their families in the form of remittances then they are extracting money from the UK economy. It's rather what we British used to do our colonies. But we do have a big problem in that we need labour from abroad for essential work, given the lack of productivity of our own workforce and the large numbers of young people permanently and simply out of work now (13.4%) and in receipt of PIP and Disability benefits (the bill pushing £70 bn per year now I think). Yet we don't really have the infrastructure to cope with the additional migrant workers, which itself is crumbling. It's an absolute mess and, as we see, our political system is just incapable of dealing with it. But there must be some serious debate about these issues, not just knee jerk responses on all sides of the argument which is what we seem to get these days.

