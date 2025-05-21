Overseas student attendance rules ‘skewing face-to-face classes’

Problems arise when citizenship rather than pedagogy determines delivery mode, critics say

May 21, 2025
John Ross
Lecture, boring, lecturer, students
Source: iStock

Requirements that international students undertake the bulk of their courses face-to-face risk skewing the composition of Australian classes while saddling administrators with unnecessary logistical, pedagogical and equity problems, critics say.

Higher education analyst Zac Ashkanasy said visa rules risked a situation where on-campus classes are mostly full of international students – who are obliged to be there – while Australians had freedom to choose how and where they studied.

Ashkanasy, principal with consultants Nous Group, said universities needed to manage these tensions to avoid exacerbating the problem. “They…need to think really carefully about what is it that drives a domestic student to come onto campus, and ensure that’s matched with the regulatory requirements of international students in terms of campus attendance.

“Domestic students…come to campus to have a positive experience, not just to get the content. [They] come to campus because [they] can experience a whole bunch of different nationalities [and] collaboration and creativity in ways you can’t on a Zoom or Teams call.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Australian students have long complained about being outnumbered by overseas cohorts, not only in disciplines favoured by foreigners – such as management and commerce – but also in fields of primary interest to locals, such as media studies.

This can undermine the benefits of diverse classrooms for locals and foreigners alike, while amplifying problems in the overseas cohort, such as linguistic weaknesses or unwillingness to speak up in class.

ADVERTISEMENT

One reason may be that Australian institutions are banned from teaching more than one-third of overseas students’ courses online. Foreign students must also take at least one unit in face-to-face mode each study period.

The higher education regulator stopped enforcing these rules during the coronavirus pandemic, but reasserted them from mid-2023. China likewise reimposed a ban on its citizens obtaining foreign degrees from home, sparking a flight of students back to education hubs such as Australia.

But Michael Baron, academic dean of the Melbourne-based Analytics Institute of Australia, said Beijing’s approach did not prevent Chinese students taking online courses within the host countries. He said the Australian rules were a pre-Covid relic that limited students’ opportunities for no obvious benefit.

Baron said delivery mode should be shaped by pedagogy, not citizenship. He said the online study rules had led to ridiculous scenarios such as international students being forced to congregate on campus for group assignments conducted exclusively via computer, in fields like analytics or information technology. “They’re…engaged in online communications while sitting two metres away from one another,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Writing in The Koala international education news site, Baron said the online limits prevented overseas students from enrolling in new types of virtual courses that had emerged since the pandemic. The rules also constrained timetabling options and reduced universities’ ability to offer hybrid courses delivered both online and face-to-face, while preventing administrators from recruiting remotely based academics to teach niche courses in hard-to-staff disciplines – a particular problem for regional institutions.

“If…you want to teach advanced data visualisation, for example, you need to find somebody locally to deliver it,” Baron told Times Higher Education.

“It just limits the options for everybody. The rationale [is] to ensure that…students are here to study rather than engage in other activities. But from the perspective of students planning their day, how does it contribute?”

Research has linked online study with low success and high dropout rates but such findings are inconsistent. Baron said regulators should police individual course quality rather than applying blanket rules to online education. “Many universities would like it,” he said. “It would…give them a chance to prove that they’re doing a good job.”

ADVERTISEMENT

john.ross@timeshighereducation.com

Read more about
Read more about: 
Internationalisation
Online education
Teaching and learning

Register to continue

Why register?

  • Registration is free and only takes a moment
  • Once registered, you can read 3 articles a month
  • Sign up for our newsletter
Please
or
to read this article.

Related articles

Reader's comments (5)

#1 Submitted by d.j.... on May 21, 2025 - 5:37am
The language with which thearticle is pitched is revealling. The "Unneccessary logistical ... problems that administrators face" used to be simply called the business of running a university and many institution managed fine. My peers were never on campus to "experience a whole bunch of different nationalities". We were there because campus was where the facilities and the business of being a university students was done. collaboration and creativity emerged as part of that process. The flipside is that academics are now under pressure to build courses in a way uses the expensive kit flogged buy the edu-tech sector in the name of "progress". So the flipside is that a lack of rules on local student attendance leaves them more vulnerable to being lab rats for educational theorists experiments that their international peers.
#2 Submitted by ... on May 21, 2025 - 8:32am
It always amuses me that universities enforce stricter attendance rules for international students than local students, particularly when attendance affects learning. I know it is a student visa thing, but it misses the point about attendance and learning.
#3 Submitted by e.... on May 21, 2025 - 11:59am
But we also have to look at correlation vs. causation. Is it attendance driving grades, or motivation - which impacts attendance & grade. Does a poorly motivated student (who's present for most classes) do better than a motivated student (who's absent for most classes?)
#4 Submitted by ... on May 22, 2025 - 4:07pm
TRACE AND RECOVER STOLEN BITCOIN/USDT/ETHEREUM CRYPTO INVESTMENT: THROUGH THE HACK ANGELS I am sure. Not everyone has heard about THE HACK ANGELS RECOVERY EXPERT. I recently lost over 870,000 in this cryptocurrency scam after being assured that I would receive a substantial return on my investment within a few days. All of this happened so quickly that I was in shock. My husband almost left me and I was going to lose everything until I came across THE HACK ANGELS RECOVERY EXPERT online who are experts in recovering cryptocurrency funds from these scammers. Less a day of consultation, they were able to retrieve all of my money. I'm very grateful to these guys for saving me from becoming a victim. If you have ever fallen victim to a bitcoin or cryptocurrency fraud, I strongly suggest using THE HACK ANGELS RECOVERY EXPERT to assist you get your money back. WhatsApp +1(520)200-2320 or shoot them an Email at support@thehackangels.com They also have a great Website at www.thehackangels.com
new
#5 Submitted by ... on May 24, 2025 - 5:16am
Recovery of lost Binance wallet made possible. Contact: Supreme Peregrine Recovery. For assisting me in recovering my misplaced Binance wallet, Supreme Peregrine Recovery has my sincere gratitude. When I was unable to access my money, I was concerned, but their staff responded promptly and competently. They located the problem and assisted me in getting better. I was able to successfully reclaim control of my money and Binance wallet because of their knowledge. Because to Supreme Peregrine Recovery's dependable and efficient assistance, I heartily recommend them to everyone who might find themselves in similar situations… Mail: supremeperegrinerecovery(@)proton(.)me supremeperegrinerecovery567(@)zohomail(.)com info(@)supremeperegrinerecovery(.)com

You might also like

Sponsored

Featured jobs

See all jobs
ADVERTISEMENT