Move beyond mentorship and ‘sponsor’ women in STEM, says scholar

Women in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) need more than “advice” and “mentoring”, according to a high-flying researcher, who said support should take the form of “action”, or “sponsorship” instead.

Dana Al-Sulaiman, an assistant professor of material science and engineering at King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST), said that girls and women were entering STEM classrooms at “unprecedented” rates, highlighting that in Saudi Arabia they represented six in 10 graduates across the disciplines.

But Al-Sulaiman said that, despite change happening across the globe, “Let’s not mistake this progress for arrival.” Women were far less well represented in the upper tiers of science, she explained, arguing that positive female role models would not alone be enough to shift the dial significantly.

“As you move women up the trajectory towards leadership, something else becomes much more important than role models, and that’s not just mentorship, [that’s] the word sponsorship,” Al-Sulaiman told Times Higher Education’s World Academic Summit, which is being held at KAUST.

“Mentorship enables men and women in STEM careers to excel. But sponsorship shines a light on this excellence. It ensures that this excellence is seen. So it’s when basically I vouch for someone, so I can nominate my student for an award or I can invite my postdoc to co-chair a session at a conference.

“That’s what we need. That’s the difference between basically advice and action.”

Al-Sulaiman, who was born in Saudi Arabia, completed her PhD at Imperial College London before holding a series of postdoctoral posts at Massachusetts Institute of Technology. She joined KAUST in 2021 and leads a laboratory developing advanced materials for minimally invasive disease diagnosis and healthcare.

She has won a series of international awards, including the L’Oréal-Unesco For Women in Science Regional Young Talent Award.

More flexible funding mechanisms will also be vital in supporting women to thrive in STEM, said Al-Sulaiman, advocating the creation of more grants to help women re-enter the scientific workplace after motherhood and “micro-grants” to help researchers with childcare during conferences.

“When women rise, they rise together and they make space for other women,” Al-Sulaiman added. “So if you as a leader invite women to your next boardroom, what they’re going to do is they’re going to bring some more chairs and invite more women on there.

“So that’s really nice to see about women. If you shine a light on one, she’ll shine a light on everybody else. I think that’s really beautiful.”

