Families want rapid change as suicide review says support lacking

Grief ‘compounded by a lack of transparency’, parents tell two-year investigation into student deaths at UK universities

May 21, 2025
Juliette Rowsell
Source: iStock/shironosov

Bereaved families say they feel “vindicated” after a major report concluded they had been “excluded” by universities during investigations into student suicides, with institutions frequently “evasive and reluctant to answer important and painful questions”.

A two-year investigation – known as the National Review of Higher Education Student Suicide Deaths – has concluded that universities must do more to prevent suicides among their student populations, and support families involved.

It finds that in the academic year 2023-24 there were 169 incidents at higher education providers, including 107 suspected suicide deaths, and 62 incidents of non-fatal self-harm among students. 

The serious incident reports submitted by universities to the Department for Education investigation show that almost three-quarters (73 per cent) of these students were undergraduates, and over a quarter (27 per cent) of these were in their first year of undergraduate studies. International students accounted for 24 per cent of all submitted reports.

ADVERTISEMENT

Almost half (47 per cent) of reports identified mental health difficulties as a potential factor prior to the incident, and almost a third (31 per cent) of students had a mental health diagnosis, mainly depression and anxiety disorders.

The report further finds that, while in 72 per cent of cases families had been contacted in the days following the student’s death, this contact was most often to offer condolences, support with funeral and repatriation costs and arrangements, or recovering the student’s belongings. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Families reported wanting more direct involvement in investigations following the incidents, and the report concludes “we found little evidence of them being invited to contribute to or be involved in the serious incident investigation”.

Parents quoted in the report say that their grief had been “compounded by a lack of transparency”. 

Consequently a “duty of candour” should be introduced at universities, the report recommends, to establish a responsibility to be “open and transparent” with families, in line with models in the NHS.

Mark Shanahan, an associate professor of political engagement at the University of Surrey and a member of the Learn network – a group of families bereaved by suicide, said: “In some ways, [the report] is a vindication to see the concerns of bereaved families confirmed, when many feel so excluded when they try to find out what happened to their sons and daughters.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Without families’ strength and persistence this report would not have been commissioned. We need to see it repeated annually if lessons are to be learned over the longer term.”

The report says that universities need to work harder to prevent “suicide clusters”, after it found six reports from three providers where there may have been evidence for a potential cluster.

Students were most likely to take their own lives in March and May, indicating that there should be greater awareness made available of support at “key points” in the academic calendar.

The report further recommends: 

  • Suicide prevention training should be available for “all staff in student-facing roles”, and providers should consider giving mandatory training for all student-facing staff on identifying and escalating concerns about a student
  • University-managed accommodation should be reviewed for physical safety and signposting for support
  • Universities should “consider discouraging” tributes being placed in an incident area “to avoid drawing attention to the site as a suicide location”
  • Greater support should be provided to students struggling academically, who should be recognised as “potentially at risk”.

Shanahan, whose son Rory died by suicide at the University of Sheffield in 2018, said that while Learn agreed with many of the recommendations, “we take issue with the proposed pace of change”. 

ADVERTISEMENT

“Mental health and suicide prevention awareness training must be mandatory for student-facing staff if they’re expected to be informed and proactive in their response to disengaged or struggling students,” he said, adding that “a legal duty of care by universities towards students, delivered by statute and/or regulation, is the only way to accelerate the changes advocated in this report”.

juliette.rowsell@timeshighereducation.com

• If you’re having suicidal thoughts or feel you need to talk to someone, a free helpline is available around the clock in the UK on 116123, or you can email jo@samaritans.org. In the US, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 1-800-273-8255. In Australia, the crisis support service Lifeline is 13 11 14. Other international suicide helplines can be found at www.befrienders.org.

ADVERTISEMENT
Read more about
Read more about: 
Mental health and well-being

Register to continue

Why register?

  • Registration is free and only takes a moment
  • Once registered, you can read 3 articles a month
  • Sign up for our newsletter
Please
or
to read this article.

Related articles

Reader's comments (7)

#1 Submitted by ... on May 21, 2025 - 4:29pm
Obviously a very distressing, sad topic. “Mental health and suicide prevention awareness training must be mandatory for student-facing staff if they’re expected to be informed and proactive in their response to disengaged or struggling students ... a legal duty of care by universities towards students, delivered by statute and/or regulation, is the only way to accelerate the changes advocated in this report”. I think that at some stage the role and responsibilities of academics will need to be clarified. What are we exactly: educators, specialist professional researchers, administrators and managers, lifestyle gurus, wellbeing counsellors, social workers, disciplinary officers and investigators (in cases of sexual harassment), and now, it would seem, we are to be in loco parentis, or have the legal responsibility of parents towards our students. Do we need to be contactable 24 hours a day by our students? How would we define the term 'proactive' in this case? And, conversely what does it mean to be a student at University as an adult? We can not seriously prove the over sight, or duty of care, that a parent at home or a pupil in school can provide for their children and pupils for adult human beings.
#2 Submitted by ... on May 21, 2025 - 5:21pm
Well yes exactly! The problem here is that while parents see their children all the time (when not at uni) and schools see their pupils all day and everyday during school terms, even when we are at busiest teaching we probably may see some our students for a hour or two hours week, at most 3 hours a week when they take our modules and courses. And, indeed, they may not attend their classes. We send them reminders if so to check on them but some students elect not to attend. So what are we supposed to do? Go around to their accommodation to check on them? I guess that this students in Halls of residence can be kept under greater surveillance and the Report has some good things to say, but in my experience those things are already in place. I know Halls frequently employ postgrads as tutors in residence or something like that and that pastoral support is good in most cases. But not all students are in University accommodation. And, indeed, I am finding that we have so many our the students we 'advise' with their mental health issues it would be hard to pinpoint the very serious cases where they exist. The article says we must be more like the NHS in term of our responsibilities but we are not a Health Service with statutory obligations but educational institutions with teaching and research imperatives.
#3 Submitted by ... on May 22, 2025 - 8:16am
And do not underestimate the impact on academic members of staff when one of these tragic events occurs. They can be devastating for the staff involved. They also need support and counselling
#4 Submitted by m.... on May 22, 2025 - 11:42am
Students are legally adults. We are not permitted by law (GDPR) to share personal information without their permission with anyone, even a parent. It's a difficult situation for all involved. Is it not the business of the coroner to investigate an unexplained death rather than the university, anyway? I've had to provide information to an inquest before now when a student with whom I'd had dealings chose to end their life.
#5 Submitted by ... on May 22, 2025 - 3:21pm
Yes that occurs as a statutory necessity and the Coroner can comment on the University's policies etc. But institutions will also have their internal investigations when something so serious occurs. Inevitably, these will look into what support individual members of staff involved with the student gave and the general pastoral care systems operating. How parents can be involved in these processes I don't know as they are not officers of the University and the investigations will need to have certain degree of confidentiality given that they involve staff performance I guess. I suppose it's possible that there could have been negligence or something though it's usually more procedures than persons under scrutiny.
#6 Submitted by ... on May 22, 2025 - 3:15pm
I think this report is indicating that the law should change in that regard. I find it hardtop understand how Universities can be legally in loco parentis to adults without also removing student legal rights as adults but they seem to be arguing it is possible.
new
#7 Submitted by ... on May 22, 2025 - 3:26pm
I do know of a reported case where the staff adviser was on annual vacation when such a tragic incident occurred and the parent was very angry this was the case and complained via the press. Most colleagues put up information regarding emergency helplines (Samaritans) etc when they are 'out of the office' and not contactable but there dies seem to be a view in some quarters that we (or a delegated sub) should be 'on call' in such cases.

You might also like

Sponsored

Featured jobs

See all jobs
ADVERTISEMENT