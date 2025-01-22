Support from academics ‘can make student mental health worse’

University support staff are “stretched at both ends” by a “tsunami” of mental health problems among students, with academics left to fill the void often making things worse, a new paper has warned.

Authors of the study, published in Education Sciences, warned that the ongoing financial crisis in the sector may make student support even more difficult, with “concerning” implications for academic staff.

The study finds a rise in the number of students with complex needs and higher levels of risk, with pressure on the NHS meaning that university services are becoming “the only support available for some students” experiencing significant mental illness.

“Universities are subsequently ‘stretched at both ends’ as they seek to respond to increasing demand and severity,” the paper warns.

Some of the 75 student mental health service professionals from institutions across the UK who were polled reported a “tsunami of need” and that the support staff were “drowning in demand”.

Participants identified that the largest increases were for those suffering from anxiety, along with growth in psychosis and eating disorders.

Many students do not seek help until they are in “absolute crisis”, while a gap between demand and the level of resources available is leading to increased waiting lists and therefore greater risk.

The paper warns that young people are increasingly turning to “risk-averse” academics who are “so worried about getting it wrong” they immediately refer them to well-being services.

“A small body of academics seem to think that student services will come running with hi-vis jackets on like a SWAT team and sort things out, [but] we don’t have the resources,” said one participant.

Meanwhile, other academic staff are attempting to cover gaps in support by “going beyond the boundaries of their role”, which can also contribute to an increase in risk for students, the academics themselves and the wider institution.

“[Academics] like to hold things themselves because they think they can manage it. Then when it reaches crisis point, then the hot potato comes to us,” said one support worker.

Psychotherapist Gareth Hughes, the lead author of the paper, told Times Higher Education that most academics care about their students and want to help, but there are clear risks.

“Academics in our research spoke about the impacts of some presentations on their sleep, home life and emotional well-being,” he said.

“There is also an unrecognised workload in providing this support which, given that many academics are already overwhelmed and overworked, creates another negative impact.”

Recent reports found that spending on mental health was skyrocketing at many universities, but Dr Hughes said there is huge variation across the sector, with cuts in some institutions.

The financial instability of the sector is raising student anxiety, particularly those on courses at risk of closure, while any reduction in staffing or resources may have negative impacts, he added.

“For academic staff, there is some evidence that this is increasing their sense of precariousness and some are left trying to do even more work in smaller teams, which given that research indicates the well-being of university staff is not in a good state already, is concerning.”

