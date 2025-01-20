Exeter claims Russell Group first with Africa branch campus

The University of Exeter has laid claim to be the first member of the UK’s Russell Group to establish a branch campus in Africa.

Exeter said that it had struck a deal with Ain Shams University to open an outpost at the institution’s international campus in Cairo, offering undergraduate and postgraduate Exeter degrees.

The institutions will also launch dual degrees and interdisciplinary courses “tailored to meet the growing demands of students in Egypt and internationally”.

Exeter joins Coventry University and the University of Hertfordshire in having established branch campuses in Egypt, along with Ryerson University, the University of Prince Edward Island and the Technical University of Berlin.

An existing agreement between the UK and Egyptian governments seeks to support the establishment of British branch campuses in the North African country, with Exeter crediting the British Council as having “facilitated” its partnership with Ain Shams.

Mohamed Ayman Ashour, Egypt’s minister of higher education, said that the agreement with Exeter was “a bold commitment to tackling global challenges through research innovation and preparing future generations for success in an increasingly interconnected world”.

“The establishment of a Russell Group branch campus in Egypt – an unprecedented first for Africa – is a groundbreaking achievement that symbolises the boundless potential of collaboration in higher education,” the minister said.

Exeter said that its outpost would “prepare students for industry-ready employment and help fill skills gaps in key sectors”, while offering opportunities for research collaborations, student exchanges and industry engagement.

Lisa Roberts, Exeter’s vice-chancellor, said that the partnership with Ain Shams “exemplifies our commitment to academic excellence, knowledge exchange, and creating a lasting, positive impact on a global scale”.

“Global partnerships are vital for tackling the world’s most pressing challenges while making higher education accessible to all,” she said.

The growth in educational partnerships between UK and Egyptian institutions appears not to have been hindered by lingering concerns about the extent of academic freedom in Egypt and the 2016 murder of the University of Cambridge doctoral researcher Giulio Regeni, who had been researching labour rights in the country.

In 2018 the University of Liverpool scrapped plans to open a branch campus in Egypt amid opposition from academics and students.

Mohamed Diaa, Ain Shams’ president, described the Exeter deal as a “transformative step for Ain Shams University and higher education across Egypt and Africa”.

“By collaborating with such a prestigious Russell Group institution, we are creating a platform that combines world-class education and research with a commitment to addressing local and global challenges. This venture will empower our students and faculty, providing them with the tools and opportunities to lead, innovate, and shape the future,” he said.

In addition to institutions which have established branch campuses, the University of East London has struck a deal with Egypt’s Ministry of Higher Education to help develop two local institutions, Alalamein International and New Mansoura universities.

