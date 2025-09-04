Don’t dither on updating trans policies, EHRC chair tells v-cs

Head of the Equality and Human Rights Commission urges institutions to take steps to comply with Supreme Court ruling

Source: UK Parliament

UK universities risk being sued if they delay updating their policies on single-sex facilities following the landmark Supreme Court ruling that confirms sex means “biological sex”, the chair of the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) has warned vice-chancellors.

Speaking to Times Higher Education after addressing Universities UK’s annual conference at the University of Exeter on 3 September, Kishwer Falkner explained the wait for the Westminster government to adopt officially the EHRC’s draft guidance on the 16 April ruling – which states organisations can exclude trans women from female-only toilets “if it is a proportionate means of achieving a legitimate aim” – should not prevent universities from taking steps to update their own policies.

Some universities have stated they are awaiting the EHRC’s final guidance before enacting any changes to their policies on single-sex space access or prohibiting biological males from female-only sport, with the final guidance yet to face full parliamentary scrutiny or wider consultation.

However, Falkner stressed universities should not wait until the interim non-statutory advice from the EHRC becomes statutory advice that has gained parliamentary approval.

In April, the Supreme Court ruled that in the 2010 Equality Act, the terms man, woman and sex were always intended to refer to biological sex after a case brought by the gender-critical group For Women Scotland.

“My first message to vice-chancellors was that they now have new duties since the For Women Scotland judgment – they need to get on with it,” said Falkner on her address to university leaders, which took place behind closed doors.

“That final guidance will help with practical implementation and it will help tribunals to reach judgments…but the guidance is important the moment it was delivered, even if it will need to be consulted on and laid in Parliament for 40 days. It will help organisations to fulfil their obligations,” Falkner explained, noting the rapid turnaround between the 16 April ruling and the EHRC’s draft advice on 25 April.

“We have done our job and delivered for the British people with pace, speed and accuracy; now a new academic term is starting. You cannot wait until the guidance becomes statutory before you start fulfilling your obligations,” said Falkner.

The EHRC’s view on these matters was already clear given it previously published guidance in 2022, continued Falkner. “It is no secret that we published our guidance on single sex exemptions as long ago as 2022. It was based on a correct reading of the Equality Act,” she said.

“Universities have had since 2022 to comply with the law. If they do not provide single-sex provision adequately, then under the Health & Safety at Work regulation and other laws designed to protect dignity and safety they will be open to charges that they are discriminating against people who are not protected,” she said.

Advice on fostering an inclusive higher education environment for LGBTQ+ students and staff

Speaking more widely, Falkner also welcomed the introduction of recent freedom of speech legislation on campus, saying the new laws should help scholars and students to speak more freely.

“Given the EHRC’s role in supporting free speech in certain cases involving the protection of beliefs, we recognise the act’s role in imposing certain duties on institutions. These duties are now enshrined; we would not be doing our job if we didn’t recognise that human rights need to be renewed and defended on a periodical basis,” said Falkner.

jack.grove@timeshighereducation.com

Reader's comments (8)

#1 Submitted by ... on September 4, 2025 - 8:17am
Yes authoritative advice from Kishwer Falkner. Our highly paid VCs and senior managers now need to get on with doing what they are paid so much to do, i.e. their jobs for once!
#2 Submitted by ... on September 4, 2025 - 9:03am
Well do you know, are our VCs and senior managers "dithering" again? Is that what they are paid so much to do, "dither"? What they normally do when they have to take a decision is to buy in some expensibve advice from some useless management consultants to tell them how to do the job they are paid to do in the first place. But the problem is the consultants also don't have a clue what to do either, especially as their highly paid advice proved so disatrously (and it seems expensively) wrong in the past. This paralysis and indecision is typical of our management overall.
#3 Submitted by ... on September 4, 2025 - 9:30am
I was chatting to my Dean the other day and asked about the University's strategy about this and that. She "Oh well we usually wait and see what the others are doing and then do the same".
#4 Submitted by ... on September 4, 2025 - 10:00am
I hate to defend VCs, but I doubt many of them are dithering on this. They probably think this is a tertiary issue that can be left to HR to sort out. The problem is that HR departments tend to have a particularly toxic culture, and are likely to be heavily resistant to policy changes that comply with legislation they don't like. Cue rounds and rounds of 'internal consultation' to try and mollify the staff, leading to the delay we see.
#5 Submitted by bursar@... on September 4, 2025 - 11:56am
Should be a significant new entry for the Risk Register and hence brought upwards to the attention of the lay Council/Board members rather than minimised by being pushed downwards to HR.
#6 Submitted by ... on September 4, 2025 - 1:49pm
Given the extremely serious implications of this issue, for example the £500k fine against Sussex, I do think this is something that VCs really should be involved with as they have to take responsibility if things go wrong. If not then they are abdicating their responsibilites in my view. Obviously, HR are responsible for the operational and administartive aspects of the process but they are not up to serious policy decisions as we know, though excellent with the old cut and pasting!
#7 Submitted by m.... on September 4, 2025 - 5:27pm
How much need is there for any separate policy regarding transgender people? As long as everyone is treated kindly, fairly, and with respect, what more do we need? I am always led by what people tell me. They know best what name they wish to go by, what pronouns they prefer... to use anything else is just plain rude. It's likely that many of the transgender people around you are "invisible", by which I mean they fit so well into their gender that you cannot tell with any certainty that they are trans at all unless they choose to make a point of telling you. Yes, we need to ensure there are appropriate toilet facilities that everyone feels comfortable using, likewise changing facilities. That just takes some thought in layout and labelling of spaces and in particular ensuring that no trans individual finds themselves without a place that they can use. Most sports teams will be taking the lead of the governing body of the sport in question as to who is welcome on what team. Universities don't really have much input here, even when it's a "university" team. I don't know about your VC, but mine is busy with more important things like keeping the institution on a stable financial keel and planning the developments that will keep us sustainable in the future.
new
#8 Submitted by ... on September 7, 2025 - 9:50pm
"I don't know about your VC, but mine is busy with more important things like keeping the institution on a stable financial keel and planning the developments that will keep us sustainable in the future." Very good, I presume this is satirical amnd you are an ingenius hoaxer? Good luck to you is what I say!

