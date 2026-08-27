Distrust in institutions doesn’t extend to science or universities

Scientists are still held in high esteem by the British public despite collapsing trust in many elite UK institutions, new polling suggests – although universities are perceived less favourably.

Drawing on a nationally representative survey of 4,173 people, carried out by polling firm Icaro in late July, the Campaign for Science and Engineering (CaSE) found that scientists and researchers retain significant public support, with 69 per cent of respondents agreeing it is important for government to invest in research and development (R&D). Some 61 per cent think this investment – currently about £20 billion annually – makes a significant contribution to national prosperity.

This suggests that “science appears to have weathered [a] collapse in trust” in major public institutions – including the NHS, the BBC and government – which had seen “scepticism of institutions [morph into] something closer to contempt”, says the report, published on 27 August.

“R&D appears to have been relatively well sheltered from this pervasive pessimism,” the report continues, adding: “Trust in R&D messengers, and in-principle support for investment, remain high and extends across all voter groups,” including Nigel Farage’s Reform UK.

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However, the study – which was funded by biomedical research charity Wellcome – also notes that this support is “shallow”, pointing to the fact that only 51 per cent of respondents felt that R&D immediately benefits them or their families, with 74 per cent stating they knew hardly anything or nothing about R&D activity in their area.

Another note of caution is that the “instinctive support enjoyed by the R&D sector has not been fully stress-tested and we can’t assume it would survive a compelling political narrative. While R&D is not yet a politicised issue, the risk is not hypothetical,” the report says, adding: “We already see opinions towards R&D diverge around specific issues – such as climate or defence – and debates about the value of universities rage on.”

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Universities themselves “have not yet become a target of sustained political hostility thanks to reasonable public support – 63 per cent of the public see [universities having] a positive impact”, the report says. But some respondents “hold concerns about universities, primarily whether a degree delivers genuine value”, the study observes, with 75 per cent agreeing that “universities are not held accountable when degrees fail to lead to good jobs”.

Further qualitative research conducted by CaSE, which interviewed 25 voters and non-voters from across the political spectrum, also explored this question of “institutional legitimacy”. This underlined that distrust in politics – which has led to a fragmentation of support for traditional parties and the emergence of “challengers” such as Reform, Restore and the Greens – “did not extend to distrust in R&D”.

For instance, one Reform voter told Icaro that despite the “very left-leaning in politics in the university” she trusted researchers and scientists to “be fair. They don’t have a reason to lie”. Another would “like to think” universities could be trusted, while a third felt “researchers and scientists” could be regarded as “pure ones” in comparison with politicians and journalists.

Interviewees who supported other parties also viewed scientists and researchers more positively compared with other professions.

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Given this, the R&D sector “must flip the ‘Broken Britain’ narrative”, argued Ben Bleasdale, director of public opinion at CaSE.

“If we can change how we work to be more attuned to the public’s priorities, we can address the near universal sense of pessimism we see with a story of hope. A story about where R&D is solving problems, improving lives and generating growth,” he said.

But that story needs to be tailored to the UK’s diversifying political landscape, in which Reform and the Greens both poll above 10 per cent, alongside the traditional three parties. For example, Labour voters might be attracted to a narrative about R&D’s contribution to job creation, while Greens and Liberal Democrats might be interested in research’s impact on reducing climate change and Conservatives will want to hear how research solidifies national security and economic strength.

When asked what government aspirations for R&D should be, the top choice among voters concerned helping homegrown scientists succeed (47 per cent listed this as a top priority for R&D), which was well ahead of increasing global collaboration (29 per cent) or attracting scientists from around the world (25 per cent).

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Most voter groups would prioritise biology and medical technologies over other types, with defence and clean energy technologies splitting the public down party lines.

To build on the perception that UK R&D was a “pocket of hope” for national renewal, more targeted public information on science spending was needed, said Daniel Rathbone, CaSE’s deputy executive director.

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“Whether research is curiosity-driven or more applied, we should create spaces and mechanisms to truly listen to the public and their experiences, investing in the tools and evidence sources we need to stay responsive to evolving societal priorities,” he said.

jack.grove@timeshighereducation.com