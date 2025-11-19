‘Cut red tape’ to unlock closer UK-Germany research ties

UK and German institutions could offer more joint postdoctoral programmes and short-term exchanges as they target deeper collaboration in the wake of the signing of a treaty between the two countries’ governments over the summer.

After a meeting with Germany’s U15 research-intensive university association,the Russell Group set out a series of recommendations for universities and governments to strengthen their ties, noting that research and innovation priorities in both countries “closely mirror” one another.

“Major links” already exist between Russell Group and German universities, the university association, said, citing “strategic partnerships, joint research centres, exchange programmes and joint training”. Improved collaboration is also “vital for Horizon Europe participation”, with Germany the biggest recipient of Horizon Europe funding and the UK returning to the European Union scheme through association.

To strengthen links between the UK and Germany, the Russell Group said, greater support should be provided for joint PhD and postdoctoral programmes. Institutions should “build on successful examples”, the group advised, pointing to existing joint PhDs offered by the University of Oxford and the Max Planck Institutes as well as King’s College London and the Humboldt University of Berlin.

Short-term exchanges such as summer schools, with a focus on “emerging areas” like AI, could offer a “low-cost way to spark partnerships”, the university group recommended, while joint industrial PhDs or postdoctoral positions, with potential industry sponsorship, could “deliver direct economic impact”.

Agreements between UK and German research and innovation funders, meanwhile, should be developed to “cut red tape”. Tackling data governance and exchange barriers and improving coordination, the Russell Group said, “would further reduce friction and help projects move faster from idea to impact”.

Boosting the visibility of the UK and Germany’s research and development links, the university group said, would improve the global standing of both countries, enabling them to “attract top talent and R&D investors from around the world”.

Tim Bradshaw, chief executive of the Russell Group, said that “the UK-Germany treaty signed earlier this year came at a critical moment for our continent”, adding: “Unlocking the full potential of the comprehensive R&D links Russell Group universities have built with the U15 and others in Germany is essential to making a success of the agreement.”

“Our countries face many similar challenges so it is no surprise our researchers already work extensively with each other to advance knowledge and create real impact for our economies and society,” Bradshaw continued.

“On research talent, on cutting red tape, on aligning with programmes like Horizon Europe, there are low cost, low burden things universities and our governments can do together to boost our shared competitiveness and build a deeper relationship between the UK and Germany.”

Karla Pollman, deputy chair of the U15 group and president of the University of Tübingen, said that “the relationship between U15 and the Russell Group is built on shared priorities, shared values, and a shared commitment to progress that is helping to change lives for the better”.

“At Tübingen, we already work with Russell Group partners on co-supervised PhD projects, regular seed-funding rounds to support innovative research initiatives, and joint research in fields such as quantum physics, precision imaging, biology, social sciences and the humanities. Strengthening R&D ties together will help to transform our economic future,” Pollmann said.

“The UK-Germany treaty set out new priorities for collaboration and a framework to boost existing links between universities and funders that can help to deliver on our shared ambitions as set out in the deal. Action on issues such as joint PhD programmes will ensure we maximise the value of UK-Germany university links.”

