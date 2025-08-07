In these times, UK-German research collaboration must be ramped up

Our continent is entering a decisive phase to ensure its security and competitiveness. As governments seek new answers to challenges, such as robust growth and global security, the UK and Germany have a powerful tool to hand: deep, trusted and high-impact research collaboration. Now is the time to take the next step to further strengthen this immensely valuable partnership.

Today, the UK and Germany’s relations are closer than ever. The cooperative and forward-looking political climate between our countries is a clear reflection of the strength of our relationship. This month’s Germany-UK Treaty underpins our governments’ work to deepen cooperation on security, Ukraine, economic growth and other shared priorities. All of these depend on our countries’ leading roles in research, innovation and technology.

The relationship between the UK and Germany is both longstanding and resilient, and our research collaboration is vital both in terms of scientific excellence and global relevance. We are each other’s largest European research partners and gain hugely from each other’s researchers, innovators and students. The numbers show that when UK and German researchers collaborate, the impact of their work rises dramatically (even more so for collaborations between Russell Group and U15 universities).

Despite the UK’s temporary exclusion from Horizon Europe, Europe’s flagship research programme, research ties held strong and the enthusiasm of our 39 universities for working together never diminished. Now the UK is back in Horizon and both countries have signed the new treaty, we have a golden opportunity to harness that enthusiasm and make the most of these opportunities in an uncertain world.

We already have excellent platforms we can use. UK Research and Innovation (UKRI) and the Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft (DFG) already work well together. Their recent lead agency agreement for engineering and physical sciences sets a valuable precedent, allowing researchers to apply to one organisation and not two. Joint applications are also steadily growing for projects delivered through Horizon. Building on what we have, therefore, is an easy and simple way to deliver on the treaty’s promise. Joint funding opportunities, as envisaged in the treaty, could complement the memorandum of understanding between DFG and UKRI. They could also be targeted to boost German-UK collaborations within Horizon Europe – combining Europe’s largest research bases to leverage additional funding which neither can deliver alone.

R&D is about people, and supporting person-to-person relationships is vital for our partnership. Academics can use Horizon’s Marie Skłodowska-Curie Action fellowships, but there are not enough and they are fiercely competitive. Dedicated bilateral programmes could help plug the gap – especially for early-career researchers – and we hope the Joint Expert Group established by the treaty to find new solutions to UK-Germany mobility challenges will consider this. Erasmus+ includes some support for mobility of academic and professional staff: if and when the UK associates, we could make more use of this too.

Moreover, continued German-UK dialogue – including between research institutions – will help us find new opportunities and avoid blocking collaborations. The treaty is an important step for government links and will support new partnerships between funders, universities, research teams and regulators on emerging and critical technologies. We share the same challenges in maintaining open collaboration while protecting sensitive research from hostile actors. Sharing best practice – and aligning approaches where we sensibly can – will make it easier for us to work together.

We both welcomed Ursula von der Leyen’s commitment to a stand-alone Horizon Europe and want to see a strong and excellence-focused programme, with a reinforced role for the European Research Council (ERC) to support world-class science and innovation. The next framework programme must continue to allow trusted partners such as the UK, Switzerland and Canada to participate in research areas such as quantum, AI and space – recognising their excellence in research, our longstanding scientific ties and our shared values.

UK-German research links have led to breakthroughs in everything from quantum theory and AI to neuroscience, advanced materials and more. We believe UK participation in Horizon Europe 2028-34 can help secure this progress and support new discoveries across the sciences, arts and humanities. As the European Commission begins detailed negotiations with member states and the European Parliament, our universities will work together to advocate for a new Horizon Europe that supports association on mutually beneficial terms.

As geopolitics become increasingly uncertain and fraught, like-minded partners need to draw closer together. German U15 and Russell Group universities have maintained and enhanced their relationships for many years and are ready, willing and eager to play our part in a deepening UK-German relationship. If we make the most of the opportunity, we can boost our shared competitiveness, support the green transition, help make our societies safer and improve lives across our continent.

Chris Day is chair of the Russell Group and vice-chancellor of Newcastle University. Michael Hoch is chair of German U15 and rector of the University of Bonn.