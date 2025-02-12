Autonomy surrendered in ‘enshittification’ of academia – Thrift

Former Warwick v-c warns ‘industrialisation’ of universities risks turning academics into ‘drones’, and says fellow leaders have done little to help

February 12, 2025
Patrick Jack
Nigel Thrift with a university building covered in red tape in the background, illustrating how universities’ independence has been constrained by government, regulators, and management.
Source: Alamy/Getty Images/iStock montage

English university leaders have been accused of “meekly ceding” institutional autonomy to the Westminster government in a process likened to Stockholm syndrome by a former vice-chancellor who lamented the “enshittification” of academic work.

In a new paper, Nigel Thrift, who headed the University of Warwick for a decade until 2016, warns that the “industrialisation” and “standardisation” of higher education institutions “threatens the very nature of what a university can be”.

He blames governments, which he says have “systematically starved universities of funds and choices”, and of “mov[ing] away from any serious concern for university autonomy, firing off missives about this, that and the other, sometimes with what seems like abandon”.

He complains that universities are being “pickled” in regulation, including from the “whale” of the Office for Students, which is “seemingly intent on turning universities into large schools or colleges”, and from UK Research and Innovation, which Thrift says is “seemingly intent on smothering initiative by producing more and more initiatives that limit the ability of academics to follow their own star”. The result, he says, is institutions “that increasingly look like clones of each other”.

On the other side, Thrift says that university management has largely “done as it has been told” in the hope of getting “a tiny bit more money”. “It hasn’t exactly rolled over and played dead, but sometimes it can feel as though it is dangerously close to Stockholm syndrome,” says Thrift.

Too often universities have followed the “same playbook” of recruiting more students, hiring more casualised academics and constructing more buildings, says Thrift, who notes that strategic plans, “which usually involve borrowing, seem to have become one of the main ways for a vice-chancellor to show that something ‘strategic’ is going on”.

“The net result of all this necrotising of vital tissue is straightforward enough. A mess. Some messes are good but this isn’t one of them…Government, universities, students, academics – you name it, they’re all pissed off, each in their different ways.”

Since leaving Warwick, Thrift has warned against the “Australianisation” of UK higher education in which the underfunding of research forces “helter-skelter growth” upon the sector, and criticised the downgrading of outputs in the next Research Excellence Framework in favour of rewarding team science.

In his new paper, published in Transactions of the Institute of British Geographers, Thrift strikes a different tone to commentators who have blamed universities’ woes on the rise of neoliberalism, instead pointing the finger at the “industrialisation” of academia, including an increasing division of labour which means that “actual producers [of knowledge] have increasingly little control of the production process and have become increasingly distant from management”.

“Industrialisation is associated with mass production and the kind of standardisation and intensification of practices that is inimical to creative work, both tendencies that tend to result in an enshittification which modern university management no doubt abhors in theory but is moving ever closer to practising,” Thrift warns.

Lamenting increasing teaching demands, bureaucratic overload and the decline of intra-university institutions such as senates and even semi-autonomous departments, Thrift says academics are at risk of becoming “drones”.

“Academics are at the core of what universities are about. Without them, universities wouldn’t exist. They are the intellectual firestarters. But their world and their time have become increasingly constrained,” he adds.

By way of solutions, Thrift – now an emeritus professor at the University of Bristol – proposes an “inclusive deliberative process”, similar to a citizens’ jury or a royal commission, as a way for academics to “thrash out a common platform that would revive the idea of the university”.

Such a forum would have to come up with “really radical” solutions to fundamental issues such as the reluctance of governments to properly fund higher education, whether research and teaching can “continue to coexist in universities, at least as they are currently set up, or [whether] they should be split off from one another with research taking place in large research heavy or research-only institutions”, and how higher education can regain some diversity of approach, including allowing “at least some” institutions to be more than an expensive rite of passage for young people, Thrift says.

“The system needs wholesale reinvention as a system, but one with more anti-system in it…Its various universities need to be given more room to make up a diverse system of institutions which have less incentive to fall in line,” Thrift says. But he adds: “I doubt that will happen.”

patrick.jack@timeshighereducation.com

Read more about
Academic freedom
Management and governance

Reader's comments (7)

new
#1 Submitted by graff.40 on February 12, 2025 - 2:11am
Where has this person been for the last 50 years? His views are profoundly ahistorical.
new
#2 Submitted by OPR on February 12, 2025 - 6:46am
Spot on article. The loss of academic independence and autonomy, the industrialised process of turning research universities into diploma mills, the compliance of senior staff, 'line' managers, the swamping of academia with non-academic staff, and fear of the student-customer, etc etc, has been disastrous for research, innovation, democracy, and the economy. Enshittification is a helpful concept to describe what's happened - a tide of banality and mediocrity has swamped our universities. But the question is really whether there is a quick way out? Slim down the sector, raise academic standards (make space for reflection), given autonomy back to academics, make sure teaching is research-led, cut non-academic staff in half at least, sell off some fancy but mostly ugly buildings, restore the sense of academic vocation, reduce salaries of senior staff, etc etc?
new
#3 Submitted by Shiva3 on February 12, 2025 - 9:07am
Interesting article. Refreshing that he's not letting his fellow Vice Chancellors off the hook for having so meekly (even cravenly) gone along with increasingly erratic and plainly stupid government policies ( though ' policies' is probably too generous a description of the strategic mismanagement of a sector that used to be one of the UK' s successes.) He, too, is compliant in that, having been in post for ten of the arguably most critical years. A wholesale reinvention and new ' social contract' is definitely needed - there are no more band aid fixes to be had. A drastic retreat of government micro mismanagement would be a start and new agreement on what society - all of us- really expect from universities and what we ( as a society) are, and are not, willing to pay to get that. I doubt whether any politicians have the vision for that, however. One would hope there would still be vision enough among the universities to kickstart real discussions ( not just asking for more money) but are there any visionary and strategic thinkers left in universities? Are there any real leaders among the current crop of VCs?
new
#4 Submitted by Stephen Cowley on February 12, 2025 - 9:31am
I wonder if financially independent pensioners might not be an untapped source of (modest) funds for the university sector. There is a demand for intellectual activity poorly met by some churches. Appealing to young people tends to turn universities in a commercial direction. Appealing to older people might make them more like monasteries, which are more conducive to pure scholarship.
new
#5 Submitted by Happy on February 12, 2025 - 10:19am
An excellent article. Not sure that universities will be willing to listen to the outcome of the "inclusive deliberative process”. They are not willing to listen now, so what will make them change? The university factory continues with repeat teaching to larger classes across many modules, endless marking cycles, and research time squeezed further. This is what the 2025-26 academic year is already looking like if the work allocation is anything to go by. Let's see how this pans out, but I would not hold my breath.
new
#6 Submitted by Drsjdixon on February 12, 2025 - 1:39pm
These are important questions and critiques, but my sense is they are to be addressed in perhaps a couple of Westminster election terms' time (around 2032-35) when the UK uni sector will have declined to the point there is impetus for a national conversation around what to do.
new
#7 Submitted by cynicus academicus on February 12, 2025 - 4:40pm
While generally you could agree with this, it is amazingly tone deaf when it comes to an individual who had the position and authority to lead against the wind. To come out after they have abandoned the fight and toss the blame onto governmental authorities is farcical. While VCs and VC wannabes blather on about their 'leadership' and 'visionary' capabilities and ideas, the vast majority of them are intellectually and managerially incapable of actually being leaders (as I told one DVC, one reason no one views you as a leader is that they don't have a death wish -- no one would follow you into battle). You hear them bemoan the fact that governments aren't giving them enough money or that government gets in the way. Yet, universities are loaded with cash. Cash isn't the problem, choices are the problem -- make decisions that need to be made rather than muddle through with marginal tweaks. Also, universities are needlessly bureaucratic and centralised. The ability and innovation of the people in universities is crushed to dust by mindless bureaucracy that has nothing to do with compliance. Weak leaders at the top, become captive to their administrative Pretorians and soon the Pretorians are really in charge. While there may be an enshittification of HE, that enshittification had its enablers and we know who the enablers were and are.

