Ukraine will win the war in the lecture theatre as well as the battlefield

As the overnight train from Przemyśl made its way to Kyiv in the early hours, an air raid siren pierced the darkness. Through my compartment window, I could see flashes of anti-aircraft fire targeting incoming Russian drones. This was my wake-up call to Ukraine – quite literally.

I’ll admit that the decision to accept the invitation from Ukraine’s Presidential Fund for Education and Ministry of Education hadn’t been easy. My family was understandably nervous – as was I. Getting travel insurance proved nearly impossible, and the journey itself – flights to Poland, followed by an overnight sleeper train to Kyiv – felt daunting.

But as someone deeply involved in the UK-Ukraine Twinning initiative, which has connected more than 100 Ukrainian universities with British partners since the Russian invasion began in 2022, I felt compelled to witness first-hand how our educational partnerships were making a difference.

Emerging from Kyiv’s central station that morning, the reality of war was immediately visible – a large building nearby stood gutted, its windows blown out. Yet what struck me most profoundly was not the destruction but the normality. The streets buzzed with life. People hurried to work, cafes served coffee, children walked to school. This was a nation refusing to be cowed.

ADVERTISEMENT

The purpose of my visit was to participate in a major education conference titled “Education of the New Ukraine” – an extraordinary gathering of about 700 people, including Ukraine’s prime minister, the speaker of its parliament and multiple ministers. The scale and ambition of this event spoke volumes about Ukrainian priorities. They weren’t just focused on surviving the present: they were looking to build the future.

I am honoured to be on the supervisory board of the displaced Mariupol State University, so visiting their new campus in Kyiv was particularly moving. Since Mariupol fell under Russian occupation, the university has built an impressive new campus while maintaining its academic excellence. Its resilience exemplifies the broader Ukrainian spirit – not just enduring but thriving despite impossible circumstances.

ADVERTISEMENT

My discussions with education minister Oksen Lisovyi and deputy minister for higher education Mychailo Wynnyckyj revealed something remarkable: a government using wartime as an opportunity for unprecedented educational reform. They are building underground schools, modernising curricula, digitising systems and internationalising higher education at a pace that would be impressive in peacetime, let alone during an existential struggle.

The Presidential Fund for Education, Science and Sport, led by the inspiring Olga Budnyk, outlined ambitious plans for the coming year, including significant efforts to promote authentic Ukrainian history and culture. This matters enormously. For too long, Ukrainian identity has been obscured by Russian narratives. British universities can and should play a crucial role in supporting Ukrainian studies centres and programmes that present the true story of this ancient European nation.

A private tour of St Sophia’s Cathedral brought this history alive for me. Standing in that 11th-century marvel – older than most of England’s great cathedrals – I gained a profound appreciation for Ukraine’s distinct cultural identity, rooted deep in European civilisation. This isn’t some recent geopolitical construct; this is a nation with more than a millennium of unique heritage.

What fills me with particular pride is witnessing how the Twinning initiative has evolved from emergency support into something far more significant. Since launching in March 2022, more than 56,000 staff and students have been directly impacted through Twinning programmes; it has mobilised in excess of £70 million in support, established 105 institutional partnerships, and created 10 dual degree programmes. More importantly, it’s helping prevent the brain drain that could have devastated Ukrainian higher education, instead creating opportunities for a new generation of professionals to rebuild their country.

ADVERTISEMENT

The numbers tell an extraordinary story: 798 distinct collaborative projects, with 78 per cent of partnerships engaged in research activities and 74 per cent delivering student-focused initiatives. But beyond the statistics lies something more precious – hope. By helping Ukrainian students access world-class education without leaving their homeland and helping Ukrainian academics maintain international connections despite the chaos, the hope is there that when peace comes, Ukraine will emerge stronger and more connected to the global academic community than ever before.

Perhaps what moved me most in Kyiv was meeting Ukrainian students, who spoke passionately about their dreams – not of escape, but of contribution. They want to become the engineers, doctors, teachers and leaders who will rebuild their nation. Ukraine’s universities, supported by international partnerships, are making this possible.

Yes, the challenges remain immense. Power cuts disrupt digital learning. Infrastructure lies damaged. Some institutions have been completely destroyed. Yet everywhere I looked, I saw determination triumphing over despair, innovation emerging from necessity, and an unshakeable belief in Ukraine’s European future.

As my train pulled away from Kyiv for the return journey, I carried with me not images of destruction but visions of construction – of minds being shaped, knowledge being shared and futures being forged. Ukraine is fighting for more than territory; it’s fighting for the right to define its own destiny.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Twinning initiative represents something beautiful: international solidarity translated into practical action. It proves that even in our darkest times, education remains a beacon of hope, connecting us across borders and building bridges that no amount of artillery can destroy.

Ukraine will win this war not just on the battlefield but in the lecture theatre. And British universities are proud to stand alongside them in that victory.

ADVERTISEMENT

Charles Cormack is chairman of Cormack Consultancy Group.