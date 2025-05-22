Move to regenerative education to empower students in sustainability

In an era of mounting environmental and social challenges, young people are increasingly called upon to lead the charge in shaping a sustainable future. Yet, to do so, they require more than just knowledge; they need a transformative educational model that equips them with the tools to drive systemic change. Regenerative education – an approach that integrates ecological principles, social inclusion and interdisciplinary learning – holds the key to unlocking youth-led innovation for a just and sustainable world.

At the heart of regenerative education lies a fundamental shift: moving beyond traditional, extractive learning models to one that instils a deep understanding of interconnected systems. This approach not only empowers students with technical expertise but also encourages a sense of responsibility, equipping them with the skills to develop solutions rooted in both scientific knowledge and cultural heritage. Nowhere is this more vital than in marginalised communities, where education must bridge the gap between economic opportunity and ecological stewardship.

One of the most powerful yet underused resources in this educational transformation is indigenous knowledge. Indigenous communities have long practised sustainable land management, textile production and resource use that align with regenerative principles. By integrating these time-tested approaches into curricula, educators can create learning models that honour traditional wisdom while leveraging scientific advancements.

A clear example can be seen in South America, where indigenous artisans have mastered the sustainable use of camelid fibres, such as alpaca wool, for centuries. These fibres are not only biodegradable but also sourced through ethical, community-driven practices that respect biodiversity. Similarly, in regions where cotton and wool production form the backbone of local economies, regenerative education can teach young entrepreneurs to embrace circular economy models, ensuring that materials are sustainably harvested, processed and reintegrated into production cycles without waste. Regenerative education goes beyond classroom instruction; it inspires social entrepreneurship and equips young leaders with the tools to build sustainable businesses rooted in cultural heritage.

Notably, in the textile industry, young designers and entrepreneurs are now working alongside indigenous artisans to develop eco-friendly fashion brands that respect traditional craftsmanship while embracing modern sustainable practices. Hecho por Nosotros, a non-profit organisation, and Animaná, a sustainable luxury fashion brand, are at the forefront of this movement, advocating for transparent supply chains and ethical sourcing while empowering youth to lead systemic change within the fashion and creative industries.

While regenerative education is grounded in local knowledge, its impact can be amplified through technology and cross-sector collaboration. Digital platforms and virtual classrooms can break down geographical barriers, providing marginalised communities with access to global markets, scientific research and entrepreneurial training. However, for these tools to be effective, they must be implemented in a way that fully recognises the cultural contexts and reinforces traditional knowledge rather than replacing it.

Collaboration between scientists, educators and local communities is also essential to ensure that regenerative education remains both scientifically rigorous and culturally relevant. Dialogue between these groups can provide the opportunity for curricula that merge cutting-edge environmental science with indigenous practices, reinforcing the value of traditional ecological knowledge in shaping sustainable solutions.

The transition to regenerative education requires a shift in both mindset and policy. Governments, educational institutions and the private sector must recognise the value of holistic learning models and invest in programmes that integrate indigenous knowledge, sustainability and economic opportunity. Likewise, young people must be given the resources and platforms to lead change, harnessing their creativity and passion to co-create solutions that work for both people and the planet.

The Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) Youth Forum 2025, in April, highlighted this need, emphasising the role of youth entrepreneurship, interdisciplinary learning and grassroots innovation in driving a more inclusive and sustainable future. As we move forward and look ahead to the future of our youth, it is critical that education serves not just as a means of acquiring knowledge, but as a catalyst for systemic change – one that nurtures resilience, respects cultural heritage and engenders a deep commitment to environmental stewardship. Only by integrating regenerative models with indigenous wisdom can we truly equip today’s youth with the tools they need for our ever-changing world to thrive for generations to come.

Jade McLachlan is a non-executive director of Hecho por Nosotros, a non-profit organisation that creates training and policy research initiatives to tackle the textile industry’s social, economic and environmental challenges through regenerative practices and ancestral knowledge.

